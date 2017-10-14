‘Take a knee’ comes to Germany through Hertha solidarity

Antonio scores opener

Carroll gets two yellows in 99 seconds

Chris Wood equalizes late on

Burnley scored a late equalizer after 10-man West Ham United looked like they’d grab all three points at Turf Moor.

Michail Antonio gave the Hammers an early lead but soon after Andy Carroll was sent off and Burnley eventually made their numerical advantage count as Chris Wood headed home to make it 1-1 with five minutes to go.

With the point Burnley extend their record unbeaten run to six Premier League games and they stay in sixth place in the table, while West Ham are three points off the bottom three.

Early on Burnley’s Wood met a Stephen Ward cross with a powerful header but it was easy for Joe Hart to save and West Ham were soon ahead.

Hart’s long clearance forward caught out Ben Mee and James Tarkowskwi and Antonio latched onto the loose ball before rounding Nick Pope and slotting home. The easiest goal you will see all season. 1-0 to the Hammers.

The away side were then dealt a huge blow with less than half an hour on the clock as Carroll was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards, both for aerial challenges where he used his elbow and caught Tarkowskwi and then Mee. Utter madness from the English striker.

Burnley could have had a penalty kick soon after as Hart came rushing out and Wood got to the ball first and Hart collided with Wood as well as getting some of the ball. A lucky escape for the Hammers.

At the start of the second half West Ham almost grabbed a second as Javier Hernandez’s cross just missed by Antonio at the back post as he slid in.

The Hammers continued to impress on the break with Pope denying Antonio with a fine save after a flowing West Ham move. At the other end Steven Defour‘s clipped ball found Matt Lowton at the back post but he failed to convert.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson had a shot from outside the box which hit the post and then hit Hart on the back but it rebounded straight to the West Ham goalkeeper as it looked like West Ham would hold on.

But Gudmundsson then whipped in a great cross for Wood to nod home the equalizer five minutes from time as the Clarets grabbed a point and denied West Ham a hard-fought victory.

