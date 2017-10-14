Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Bournemouth: Eriksen nets difference maker

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Eriksen scores lone goal

Spurs sit third

Cherries remain 19th

Spurs made Christian Eriksen‘s goal stand up in a 1-0 win over visiting Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Though Spurs finishing left much to be desired, backstop Hugo Lloris was there when needed to stymy the Cherries.

The win boosts Spurs to 17 points, five back of Man City and three behind Manchester United. Bournemouth remains in the drop zone with four points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Eriksen appeared to have made a very dangerous move, but a missed touch inside the 18 stopped Spurs from a chance at a 14th minute lead.

At the other end, Junior Stanislas just missed a chance when Davinson Sanchez blocked his effort. The ensuing corner missed the wild hair of Nathan Ake, and it remained scoreless.

A missed challenge from Simon Francis allowed Eriksen on goal, and the Danish playmaker buried his chance.

Harry Kane had the ball in the goal but turned to see a raised offside flag. Then Asmir Begovic stopped him twice at close range just after the hour mark to keep it 1-0.

Spurs fans would be forgiven for a bit of deja vu as Spurs couldn’t find their finish and Bournemouth occasionally looked capable of a smash-and-grab a la Chris Wood last month. Jermain Defoe was stopped by Hugo Lloris in the 78th minute in one example.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

3 – Christian Eriksen has scored three goals in his last five @premierleague games, as many as in his previous 24. Trio. pic.twitter.com/9YflqAkQsn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola