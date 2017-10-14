More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

VIDEO: Jermaine Jones’ blistering take on USMNT future

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT
“This morning I saw that Bruce got released, and the biggest thing has to be now that U.S. Soccer don’t make the next mistake.”

So begins Jermaine Jones’ long talk on the future of the USMNT. While wearing LA Galaxy gear, the midfielder begged younger players to challenge themselves in Europe and asked U.S. Soccer to hire a strong personality rather than pluck a prospect out of MLS.

Jones strongly advocated players going to Europe, aware enough to continually say how much he loves MLS and wasn’t trying to take a shot at it. Jones said MLS is great, but MLS’ best young talents should be pushing themselves further.

The current Galaxy and former Schalke man spoke of two cases in particular, lauding Christian Pulisic for moving to Borussia Dortmund and scratching his head in revealing a conversation with Jordan Morris where the youngster chose to stay home rather than accept the advances of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

It should absolutely be noted that it wasn’t cool of Jones to speak of Morris’ personal reasoning. We’re not excusing it, but it is a colorful and perhaps important part of the discussion. Jones went on to say that players can make that choice, but then can’t be upset when their place in the USMNT fold is threatened by a lower standard of play.

Some highlights, and the remarks on Pulisic and Morris: “I have much respect for this kid. He’s the Wonderboy for us and he makes stuff happen in games but we have other guys too like Kellyn, Yedlin is already over there, Brooks is over there, Wood is over there. …Jordan Morris he was already but he decided to come play for Seattle. If you want to make the next step in your career, you have to go over there.”

“(Pulisic) decided with his family to go the hardest way, and he made it so I respect that but I want to see more kids hungry like that and don’t pull just the other way. ‘I go and play MLS and never want to go over to Europe’ and hope maybe an MLS coach comes and prefers for MLS players. That’s not right. If you want to make the next step, what every fan is hoping, you have to be a coach to be straight. It hurts some times. It hurts MLS … but sometimes you have to talk the truth, and you need more players in the tough leagues.

“When Bob Bradley was the coach, how many players played in MLS? Most of the players came from Europe. You learn to get personality. You learn to get strong as a person.”

“It’s the fault of the whole system that players are not ready yet. If you take 25 year old player in MLS and compare them to a 19 year old player in Europe, the Europe player is farther in his brain and that’s not a good sign.”

“Jurgen (Klinsmann) called me to please call Jordan Morris. I talked with him and I asked him, ‘I know that Werder Bremen really wants you and you can play there. You can go farther.’ And he said, ‘You know what? I wanna go home. My dad is a doctor in Seattle and my mom that bought me and my girlfriend a dog and all that stuff.’ I was like, really? Why you go the easy way. That’s the point. That’s what I wanted to say.”

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: Eagles stun Blues for deserved win

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT
  • Cabaye breaks CPFC season duck
  • Bakayoko levels with 1st PL goal
  • Zaha nabs winner

Wilfried Zaha‘s return propelled Crystal Palace to their first goals and points of the season in a shocking 2-1 win over Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Chelsea’s been stunned for the second time this season, with Palace joined Burnley as non-traditional powers to belt the Blues.

The win moves Palace four points back of the drop zone, while Chelsea sinks nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

The first danger? Well of course it came from Crystal Palace, as a healthy Wilfried Zaha dribbled through the box to test Thibaut Courtois with a low shot.

And then… Palace scored! It only took David Luiz clearing a ball off Cabaye’s knee to get past Courtois, but the Eagles will not be complaining with their 1-0 lead.

The lead didn’t last long, with Bakayoko nodding a corner kick off the ground and past Julian Speroni.

Marcos Alonso‘s shot near the spot was deflected out for a corner, and Michy Batshuayi‘s header off the corner was too high for the frame.

Mamadou Sakho then cued up electric returnee Zaha for a terrific finish just before halftime.

Cesc Fabregas cranked a 50th minute shot off the cross bar as Chelsea mounted its second rally of the contest.

Davide Zappacosta was introduced to the match when Victor Moses was injured, and helped Chelsea take control. Eden Hazard set Pedro up for a shot that Speroni saved in the 67th.

Charly Musonda made waves this week with an Instagram post regarding frustration wiht his playing time, then subbed into the match Saturday and almost provided an equalizer.

Hazard couldn’t get on the end of a terrific invitation from Zappacosta, and Palace was now 17 or so minutes from its first three points of the season.

Man City 7-2 Stoke City: De Bruyne leads rout

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT
  • Gabriel Jesus scores twice
  • De Bruyne provides two assists
  • Man City have scored 24 goals in last five PL games

Manchester City obliterated Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with Kevin De Bruyne the chief architect in humiliating the Potters.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice, plus goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva did the damage. City had led 3-0 but Stoke fought back through a Mame Diouf goal and a Kyle Walker own goal to make it 3-2 early in the second half but that only angered Man City.

Pep Guardiola‘s men are top of the Premier League with seven wins from eight and are in scintillating, sensational form. City have scored 29 goals in their opening eight games of the season. That’s the first time that has happened in the top-flight since Everton in 1894.

City dominated early on Leroy Sane should have put them 1-0 up. Kevin de Bruyne’s cross found the German winger but he smashed over.

Soon after City did led as Kyle Walker intercepted a pass from Darren Fletcher and he played a one-two with de Bruyne before cutting the ball back for Jesus to tap home. 1-0.

Soon after it was 2-0 as Sane and KDB combined with the latter knocking through a wonderful reverse ball and Sane found Sterling to tap home. 2-0 to City as they totally dominated.

It was soon 3-0 as another flowing move saw Jesus play in Sane who crossed the ball to Sterling and his pass found Silva who finished superbly.

Before the break Stoke did pull one back as Diouf and Jese combined with the former seeing his shot deflected over Ederson and in. There was time for Jack Butland to make a fine stop from de Bruyne as City continued to pour forward.

Stoke made it 3-2 two minutes into the second half as 18-year-old Stoke debutant Tom Edwards sent in a cross from the right and Diouf’s header deflected off Walker and in. The shock comeback was well and truly on.

De Bruyne almost made it 4-2 moments later but Butland saved well, but the Belgian was on hand soon after as his cross from the right was tapped home by Jesus. 4-2 to Man City.

The goals kept on coming for Man City as Fernandino smashed home a stunning strike to make it 5-2 and then KDB slotted a magnificent through ball for Sane to score and make it 6-2.

U.S. national team defender Geoff Cameron went close to pulling another one back for Stoke but hit his shot into the side-netting as City saw out yet another convincing win in style with substitute Silva slotting home to make it 7-2.

WATCH LIVE: Watford vs. Arsenal

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT
There is no Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil is again on the bench as Arsenal visits Watford on Saturday (Watch, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck, and Alexandre Lacazette lead the attack for Arsenal instead, while Watford turns to Richarlison and Andre Gray.

The two sides split the season series last go-round, with the visitors winning both contests.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes (C); Kabasele, Mariappa, Britos; Femenía, Doucouré, Cleverley, Holebas; Pereyra, Gray, Richarlison. Subs: Karnezis (GK), Wagué, Janmaat, Watson, Capoue, Carrillo, Deeney.

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Holding, Coquelin, Wilshere, Ozil, Walcott, Giroud.

Wry Mourinho “was waiting for (Klopp) to open up game”

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT
Ah, derby days…

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knew rival manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t going to be pleased after a defensive 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Mourinho set his Red Devils up to stymy, and Liverpool wasted several chances to post what would’ve been a statement-making three points against the Premier League leaders.

[ MORE: Player ratings | 3 things ]

After the game, Klopp said that he’d never be allowed to play so cautious at Liverpool. Mourinho seemed to think the Reds were plenty cautious (or he was going troll, which seems far more likely).

Mourinho claimed that Liverpool’s three-man midfield was too much for United, which was missing Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick through injury.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“Well, you were at home and you don’t move anything? I don’t know. I was waiting for that. He (Klopp) didn’t.

“I’m not criticising him.I think he did well, honestly. He didn’t let the game break. Lingard and Rashford were waiting for game to be broken but the game wasn’t broken.

“For me second half was a bit of chess but my opponent didn’t open the door for me to win the game.”

These comments will bring a wry smile from Klopp, and probably the temptation to punch a hole in the wall. This is what Mourinho does: manages to pick at an opponent and then sprinkle salt onto the wounds.