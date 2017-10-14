Watch Live: Final group stage matches at U-17 World Cup

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The final knockout round spots remain up for grabs on Saturday, the last day of group stage play at the U-17 World Cup.

[ LIVE: Watch U-17 World Cup, here ]

France, England, and Iraq have qualified already, while the remaining five nations all have a chance to advance depending on the day’s results.

Crucially, Mexico and Chile tangle at 10:30 a.m. ET in the hopes of avoiding the group’s cellar.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s schedule. You can live stream every game through Telemundo Deportes.

Group E

Japan vs. New Caledonia — 7:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Honduras — 7:30 a.m. ET

Group F

Mexico vs. Chile — 10:30 a.m. ET

England vs. Iraq — 10:30 a.m. ET

