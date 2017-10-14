More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Bikas Das

Watch Live: Final group stage matches at U-17 World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 8:14 AM EDT
The final knockout round spots remain up for grabs on Saturday, the last day of group stage play at the U-17 World Cup.

France, England, and Iraq have qualified already, while the remaining five nations all have a chance to advance depending on the day’s results.

Crucially, Mexico and Chile tangle at 10:30 a.m. ET in the hopes of avoiding the group’s cellar.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s schedule. You can live stream every game through Telemundo Deportes.

Group E

Japan vs. New Caledonia — 7:30 a.m. ET
France vs. Honduras — 7:30 a.m. ET

Group F

Mexico vs. Chile — 10:30 a.m. ET
England vs. Iraq — 10:30 a.m. ET

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Manchester United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 7:06 AM EDT
This is it. The big one has arrived.

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday (Watch, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s side without a win in six Premier League matches against Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils.

United have won three of their last five PL trips to Anfield but Mourinho has won just once in seven games against Klopp all-time and it will be an intriguing, feisty battle as United are full of confidence and Liverpool know this is already a must-win fixture.

In team news Liverpool start Emre Can, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum in central midfield with Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho out wide.

United go for a more defensive approach with Matteo Darmian at left back, Ashley Young on the wing and the duo of Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford on the bench with the latter picking up a knock. Eric Bailly is out after an injury on international duty.

Anthony Martial stars out wide. Chris Smalling starts in central defense with Phil Jones while Ander Herrera starts alongside Nemanja Matic in central midfield.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Salah. Subs: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Sturridge

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Darmian; Herrera, Matic; Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford

PSG forced to make do without five regulars against Dijon

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 13, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain has faced little competition thus far in 2017/18 during Ligue 1 play, but perhaps their own injuries could be their first domestic downfall.

[ MORE: Pochettino furious over Guardiola’s “disrespectful Kane comments ]

The French giants will be without five key players for Saturday’s trip to Dijon, including Marco Verratti, Edinson Cavani and Thiago Motta, says manager Unai Emery.

Additionally, Layvin Kurzawa and Thiago Silva will also have their presence missed for the away fixture, but Emery expects all five players to be available for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Anderlecht.

On the positive side, Angel di Maria, Javier Pastore and Thomas Meunier have returned to fitness ahead of the weekend, making their availability likely.

Ecuador suspends 5 players for leaving training base

Twitter/@SquawkaNews
Associated PressOct 13, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) Five players have been suspended indefinitely from Ecuador’s national soccer team for leaving the squad’s training base without permission a day before a key match this week against Argentina.

[ MORE: Much of the same to come based on Gulati’s reaction ]

The Ecuadoran federation declined to identify the players.

Argentina defeated Ecuador 3-1 on Tuesday, a result that guaranteed Argentina a place in next year’s World Cup. Ecuador had no chance to advance, but could have eliminated Argentina.

Federation president Carlos Villacis says “the players involved have been indefinitely suspended from any call-up.” He said only that they were involved in an act of “indiscipline” and did not give details.

MLS at Week 33: Jockeying for position in East and more

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Matt ReedOct 13, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
The MLS is a bit lost in the headlines after the U.S. Men’s National Team’s collapse on Tuesday, but there’s a lot left to play for this weekend.

The Eastern Conference may be sorted out in terms of which sides will be in the MLS Cup playoffs, but seeding is still in the works for the six clubs remaining. Supporters’ Shield holders Toronto FC are the only team in the East that cannot change positions over the last two weeks.

[ MORE: Bruce Arena resigns as USMNT coach ]

In the West, the Vancouver Whitecaps are the only team considered safe with two matches left to play.

Big fixtures this weekend, including the Seattle Sounders hosting FC Dallas, will provide more clarity in the playoff race out West though.

Both Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes need victories in their respective matches if they want any shot at leaping above the red line in the playoff race.

Here’s the full schedule of matches for the penultimate weekend in MLS play.

All matches played on Sunday 11/15

Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union — 5 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. New York City FC — 5 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United — 5 p.m. ET
Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew — 5 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact — 5 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake — 7:30 p.m. ET
Sporting KC vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United — 7:30 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas — 7:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7:30 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. D.C. United — 7:30 p.m. ET