Watch Live: Liverpool v. Manchester United

This is it. The big one has arrived.

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday (Watch, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s side without a win in six Premier League matches against Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils.

United have won three of their last five PL trips to Anfield but Mourinho has won just once in seven games against Klopp all-time and it will be an intriguing, feisty battle as United are full of confidence and Liverpool know this is already a must-win fixture.

In team news Liverpool start Emre Can, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum in central midfield with Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho out wide.

United go for a more defensive approach with Matteo Darmian at left back, Ashley Young on the wing and the duo of Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford on the bench with the latter picking up a knock. Eric Bailly is out after an injury on international duty.

Anthony Martial stars out wide. Chris Smalling starts in central defense with Phil Jones while Ander Herrera starts alongside Nemanja Matic in central midfield.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Salah. Subs: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Sturridge

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Darmian; Herrera, Matic; Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford

