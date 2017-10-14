More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Watford 2-1 Arsenal: Cleverley seals upset in stoppage

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
1 Comment
  • Mertesacker scores in rare start
  • Watford PK lone shot on target over 90…
  • …then Cleverley scored in stoppage
  • Watford moves fourth
  • Arsenal drops sixth

Tom Cleverley scored in stoppage time to hand Watford a surprising 2-1 win over Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

Per Mertesacker‘s first Premier League goal in 1400 days was offset when Troy Deeney converted a 72nd minute penalty to level the score.

Watford’s 15 points move it into the Top Four, while Arsenal sinks sixth.

The match was Watford’s first home match since its lone loss of the season, a 6-0 shellacking at home versus Manchester City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Roberto Pereyra couldn’t turn a hard cross on goal early, and Arsenal missed a chance through Mohamed Elneny, too.

Mertesacker scored when he rose above Tom Cleverley to head home a 39th minute marker off a corner kick.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Watford was on the front foot to start the second half, with Richarlison and Andre Gray providing moments of quality and danger.

Petr Cech stopped a cross from reaching a leaping Abdoulaye Doucoure at the back post.

Arsenal needed to swing the game back in its direction, and substitute Mesut Ozil swept Alex Iwobi to the left post for a quality chance that Heurelho Gomes slapped just beyond the right post.

That’s when life got harder for Arsenal, with Hector Bellerin fouling Richarlison on the left of the 18. Richarlison certainly made the most of contact, and Deeney stepped up to face Cech. He scored.

That wasn’t the end of Watford’s chances, the hosts’ hitting the goal post in the final 10 minutes before a stoppage time rebound landed on the doorstep for Cleverley to hammer home.

PL roundup: Man City, Spurs capitalize on dropped points-a-plenty

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City and his team mates during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Stoke City at Etihad Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsOct 14, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What Saturday’s feature fixture left viewers desperately wanting, the rest of the Premier League’s big boys provided in spades… for better and for worse.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Manchester City scored seven all by themselves, Chelsea and Arsenal each fell away from home in London derbies, and then you have a somewhat forgotten Tottenham Hotspur side which finally got its first home win of the season and climbed into the top-three.

Manchester City 7-2 Stoke CityRECAP

It’s time for the rest of the PL to face a very sobering fact: there might not be any stopping this edition of Man City. Pep Guardiola‘s side might score 125 goals this season (currently on pace for 123). Only three sides have cracked the century mark since the turn of the millennium — Man City (103) and Liverpool (102) in 2013-14, and Chelsea (103) in 2009-10. The goals come from everywhere (six different scorers on Saturday), just as the assists do (five different assisters).

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 BournemouthRECAP

They needed four tries to do it, but Tottenham have won their first PL game at Wembley Stadium this season. Considering Mauricio Pochettino‘s side’s struggles at their temporary home, it’s shocking to see them already four points clear of Chelsea, the defending champions (and the only side to beat Spurs through eight games), and Arsenal in the table. Spurs’ 100-percent away record won’t last forever, making points at home all the more important going forward, even if they’re won by grinding out 1-0 victories over relegation-threatened sides like Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace 2-1 ChelseaRECAP

First goal of the season: check. First point: check. First win: check. Saturday was a big day for Roy Hodgson’s Palace, who shocked the world by knocking off Chelsea at Selhurst Park, courtesy of goals scored by Cesar Azpilicueta (own goal) and Wilfried Zaha (deployed as a striker, alongside fellow winger Andros Townsend). Just like that, the Eagles are within four points of safety, though at some point they’ll need to do some serious work on that -16 goal differential.

Watford 2-1 ArsenalRECAP

Arsenal took a 1-0 lead into the final 20 minutes of Saturday’s clash at Vicarage Road, and walked away without a single point to show for their efforts. Troy Deeney equalized from the penalty spot in the 71st minute and Tom Cleverley slammed home a rebound in the 91st to push the Hornets into fourth place in the league table. You could say Marco Silva‘s first season at the club is going quite well.

Liverpool 0-0 Man UnitedRECAP

Jose Mourinho showed he’s still go it, assuming “it” means the ability to play for a 0-0 draw and fail to entertain anyone in his side’s biggest game of the season thus far. While the Red Devils looked most every bit City’s equals through seven games, this might have been the day it all became clear: City simply have another gear (or two, who knows) that not even their neighbors can call upon.

Swansea City 2-0 HuddersfieldRECAP

The start to life in the PL was brilliant for Huddersfield (two wins from their first two games), but the season-long reality has quickly set in for David Wagner‘s side, as they’ve gone winless in their last six games, including a 2-0 humbling at the Liberty Stadium. Chelsea’s on-loan striker Tammy Abraham scored both Swans goals (his third and fourth this season) to push Paul Clement‘s side all the way up to 13th.

Burnley 1-1 West Ham UnitedRECAP

With West Ham leading 1-0 after 19 minutes, Andy Carroll took it upon himself to bring Burnley right back into the game, by way of two nearly identical yellow cards in the span of two minutes (25th and 27th). The Hammers held on for quite some time, but Chris Wood, the Clarets’ late-game hero, struck again in the 85th minute. Burnley currently sit seventh, ahead of Liverpool on goal differential. West Ham are 14th.

Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig ends BVB’s home run; Bayern routs

Martin Meissner / AP Photo
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Well, well, well…

The Bundesliga table became a lot more interesting by the end of Saturday, as leaders Borussia Dortmund were beaten at home, Bayern looked like Bayern again, and Schalke took three points at Hertha Berlin.

[ MORE: Arsenal upset | Chelsea, too ]

Congestion, thy name is Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig

The hits keep on coming for Christian Pulisic, who came off the bench and couldn’t help BVB find an equalizer a few days after he was among the only things working as the USMNT bombed out of World Cup qualification.

The loss at the hands of Ralph Hasenhuettl’s (above) RBL means the end of BVB’s 41-match home unbeaten streak in Bundesliga play. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his ninth and 10th goals for BVB, but Leipzig scored thrice in between the markers to move within three of the leaders.

Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg

That came after a statement from Jupp Heynckes’ Bavarians, who invited Freiburg into the Allianz Arena and then served them a steaming plate of attack.

Four players joined an own goal on the score sheet and, yes, Robert Lewandowski scored again as Bayern moved two points shy of BVB.

Hertha Berlin 0-2 Schalke

Schalke snapped out of a three-match winless run thanks to a penalty kick goal from Leon Goretzka and an insurance goal from Guido Burgstaller.

Elsewhere
Stuttgart 2-1 Koln — Friday
Hannover 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz 3-2 Hamburg
Hoffenheim 2-2 Augsburg
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 8 6 1 1 23 5 18 3-0-1 3-1-0 19
 Bayern Munich 8 5 2 1 21 7 14 3-1-0 2-1-1 17
 RB Leipzig 8 5 1 2 15 10 5 2-1-0 3-0-2 16
 1899 Hoffenheim 8 4 3 1 15 10 5 3-2-0 1-1-1 15
 FC Schalke 04 8 4 1 3 10 9 1 2-1-1 2-0-2 13
 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 4 1 3 8 7 1 1-0-2 3-1-1 13
 FC Augsburg 8 3 3 2 11 8 3 2-1-1 1-2-1 12
 Hannover 96 8 3 3 2 8 6 2 2-1-1 1-2-1 12
 Mönchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 -2 3-0-1 0-2-1 11
 FSV Mainz 05 8 3 1 4 10 13 -3 3-0-2 0-1-2 10
 VfB Stuttgart 8 3 1 4 6 10 -4 3-1-0 0-0-4 10
 Hertha BSC Berlin 8 2 3 3 8 10 -2 2-2-1 0-1-2 9
 Bayer Leverkusen 7 2 2 3 13 11 2 2-1-0 0-1-3 8
 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 4 2 6 9 -3 0-3-1 1-1-1 7
 Hamburger SV 8 2 1 5 6 14 -8 1-1-2 1-0-3 7
 SC Freiburg 8 1 4 3 5 16 -11 1-3-0 0-1-3 7
 Werder Bremen 7 0 4 3 3 7 -4 0-1-2 0-3-1 4
 1. FC Köln 8 0 1 7 3 17 -14 0-0-3 0-1-4 1

Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliance lauded as Man City run riot

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League leaders Manchester City are in otherworldly form in attack after seven wins from their opening eight games of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne is leading their charge.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

After their 7-2 win against Stoke City on Saturday, Pep Guardiola‘s men have now scored 24 goals in their last five Premier League games. They have scored 29 goals in their opening eight Premier League games of the season overall.

In top-flight history only the Everton side of the 1894-95 season have scored more in their opening eight eight games of a season.

City had six different goalscorers on Saturday and Sergio Aguero was an unused sub. Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Yaya Toure were brought off the bench to showcase City’s incredible strength in depth.

And Guardiola, who said it was City’s “best performance” since he took charge last summer, is simply running out of superlatives for de Bruyne.

The Belgian set up two goals and dominated proceedings on his 100th appearance for Man City, as the wizard has taken his game to another level this season.

His second assist for Leroy Sane (see the video above) was simply majestic and since he arrived at City in September 2015 no other player in the Premier League has grabbed more than his 32 assists.

“He is a guy that is so dynamic and can control the game. He is a big talent and made a good performance today,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully he can keep it up. We need him. When he has the ball, our wingers know he can deliver assists with one action.”

Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice against Stoke to take his tally to seven goals for the season in all competitions, also lauded KDB’s brilliance.

“I’m really happy and pleased to be playing with high-level players like him. We all feel lucky to have him in our team,” Jesus said. “We have been working hard and face every game to win and score lots of goals. We’re really happy with how we are playing.”

Even Stoke City’s official Twitter page had to hold their hands up and acknowledge de Bruyne’s brilliance and the way Man City were playing.

Yes, Man City’s form is sensational and in their last five Premier League games they’ve racked up 5-0 wins against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, a 6-0 win at Watford and a 1-0 win at Chelsea, but we’ve seen this dazzling attacking action from them before without winning trophies.

Guardiola knows his team has a duty to entertain with the way he has them set up and his philosophy but he wants to do one thing over anything else: win.

“I am here to win, I am not here to entertain,” Guardiola said. “This is the way we want to play, our confidence is high. Everybody believes we are going to win. We create many chances.”

De Bruyne is the man creating most of them.

Glowing Zaha reacts to star turn, Palace win over Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

Right about now, Frank De Boer is saying, “But I planned on having that guy.”

Wilfried Zaha returned from injury and was easily the Man of the Match as Crystal Palace scored its first goals and managed its first win of the season on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Palace 2-1 Chelsea ]

That the win was over reigning champions Chelsea was even better, and Zaha figures this is where Palace’s season will really begin its table climb.

From the BBC:

“Me and Andros Townsend aren’t strikers so we run all over the gaff, but the boss told us that if one had the ball the other needs to get himself into the box.

“It’s a dream, managing to beat Chelsea at home. Deffo this is the start of a fightback – now we’ve got more confidence we can start to climb up the table.”

Good direction from manager Roy Hodgson who will be thrilled to see the twin goose eggs leave their places next to Palace’s name on the table.