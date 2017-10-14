Wry Mourinho “was waiting for (Klopp) to open up game”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Ah, derby days…

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knew rival manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t going to be pleased after a defensive 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Mourinho set his Red Devils up to stymy, and Liverpool wasted several chances to post what would’ve been a statement-making three points against the Premier League leaders.

[ MORE: Player ratings | 3 things ]

After the game, Klopp said that he’d never be allowed to play so cautious at Liverpool. Mourinho seemed to think the Reds were plenty cautious (or he was going troll, which seems far more likely).

Mourinho claimed that Liverpool’s three-man midfield was too much for United, which was missing Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick through injury.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“Well, you were at home and you don’t move anything? I don’t know. I was waiting for that. He (Klopp) didn’t. “I’m not criticising him.I think he did well, honestly. He didn’t let the game break. Lingard and Rashford were waiting for game to be broken but the game wasn’t broken. … “For me second half was a bit of chess but my opponent didn’t open the door for me to win the game.”

These comments will bring a wry smile from Klopp, and probably the temptation to punch a hole in the wall. This is what Mourinho does: manages to pick at an opponent and then sprinkle salt onto the wounds.

Follow @NicholasMendola