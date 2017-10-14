More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Wry Mourinho “was waiting for (Klopp) to open up game”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT
Ah, derby days…

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knew rival manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t going to be pleased after a defensive 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Mourinho set his Red Devils up to stymy, and Liverpool wasted several chances to post what would’ve been a statement-making three points against the Premier League leaders.

After the game, Klopp said that he’d never be allowed to play so cautious at Liverpool. Mourinho seemed to think the Reds were plenty cautious (or he was going troll, which seems far more likely).

Mourinho claimed that Liverpool’s three-man midfield was too much for United, which was missing Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick through injury.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“Well, you were at home and you don’t move anything? I don’t know. I was waiting for that. He (Klopp) didn’t.

“I’m not criticising him.I think he did well, honestly. He didn’t let the game break. Lingard and Rashford were waiting for game to be broken but the game wasn’t broken.

“For me second half was a bit of chess but my opponent didn’t open the door for me to win the game.”

These comments will bring a wry smile from Klopp, and probably the temptation to punch a hole in the wall. This is what Mourinho does: manages to pick at an opponent and then sprinkle salt onto the wounds.

‘Take a knee’ comes to Germany through Hertha solidarity

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Associated PressOct 14, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin nodded to social struggles in the United States by kneeling before its Bundesliga game at home on Saturday.

Hertha’s starting lineup linked arms and took a knee on the pitch, while coaching staff, officials and substitutes took a knee off it.

On Twitter, the Bundesliga club says, “Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!”

The action was intended to show solidarity with NFL players who have been demonstrating against discrimination in the U.S. by kneeling, sitting or locking arms through the anthem before games.

Last year, former quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement, which has been harshly criticized by President Donald Trump.

WATCH LIVE: Watford vs. Arsenal

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT
There is no Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil is again on the bench as Arsenal visits Watford on Saturday (Watch, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck, and Alexandre Lacazette lead the attack for Arsenal instead, while Watford turns to Richarlison and Andre Gray.

The two sides split the season series last go-round, with the visitors winning both contests.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes (C); Kabasele, Mariappa, Britos; Femenía, Doucouré, Cleverley, Holebas; Pereyra, Gray, Richarlison. Subs: Karnezis (GK), Wagué, Janmaat, Watson, Capoue, Carrillo, Deeney.

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Holding, Coquelin, Wilshere, Ozil, Walcott, Giroud.

Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Ace Abraham leads win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT
  • Swans move a point behind Town
  • Abraham scores in each half
  • Town winless in six

Tammy Abraham bagged a brace to lift Swansea City and add to Huddersfield Town’s woes in a 2-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Welsh side rises 13th with eight points, two places and a point behind Town.

Leroy Fer flew into Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl for an early yellow card.

Maybe that knocked Lossl off-kilter, because he passed the ball away to Swans in allowing Abraham to score the opener.

And when Luciano Narsingh chipped Lossl to allow Abraham to make it 2-0 early in the second half, Town was in big trouble.

Rajiv Van la Parra saw his deflected effort his the cross bar as Town tried to find a way back into the match.

Burnley 1-1 West Ham: 10-man Hammers held

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT
  • Antonio scores opener
  • Carroll gets two yellows in 99 seconds
  • Chris Wood equalizes late on

Burnley scored a late equalizer after 10-man West Ham United looked like they’d grab all three points at Turf Moor.

Michail Antonio gave the Hammers an early lead but soon after Andy Carroll was sent off and Burnley eventually made their numerical advantage count as Chris Wood headed home to make it 1-1 with five minutes to go.

With the point Burnley extend their record unbeaten run to six Premier League games and they stay in sixth place in the table, while West Ham are three points off the bottom three.

Early on Burnley’s Wood met a Stephen Ward cross with a powerful header but it was easy for Joe Hart to save and West Ham were soon ahead.

Hart’s long clearance forward caught out Ben Mee and James Tarkowskwi and Antonio latched onto the loose ball before rounding Nick Pope and slotting home. The easiest goal you will see all season. 1-0 to the Hammers.

The away side were then dealt a huge blow with less than half an hour on the clock as Carroll was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards, both for aerial challenges where he used his elbow and caught Tarkowskwi and then Mee. Utter madness from the English striker.

Burnley could have had a penalty kick soon after as Hart came rushing out and Wood got to the ball first and Hart collided with Wood as well as getting some of the ball. A lucky escape for the Hammers.

At the start of the second half West Ham almost grabbed a second as Javier Hernandez’s cross just missed by Antonio at the back post as he slid in.

The Hammers continued to impress on the break with Pope denying Antonio with a fine save after a flowing West Ham move. At the other end Steven Defour‘s clipped ball found Matt Lowton at the back post but he failed to convert.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson had a shot from outside the box which hit the post and then hit Hart on the back but it rebounded straight to the West Ham goalkeeper as it looked like West Ham would hold on.

But Gudmundsson then whipped in a great cross for Wood to nod home the equalizer five minutes from time as the Clarets grabbed a point and denied West Ham a hard-fought victory.