Allardyce turns down Scotland job; Moyes sounds more receptive

Sam Allardyce has been out of managerial work since resigning from Crystal Palace in May, and the former England, Sunderland and West Ham United (plus six others) boss is set to remain unemployed for the time being after publicly ruling himself out of the running for the now-vacant Scotland job.
Having had a taste of international management from July to September 2016, the 62-year-old would seemingly be best suited away from the daily grind of club management. Even so, Allardyce isn’t interested in playing the part of hero for Scotland, despite strong familial ties. — quotes from the BBC:
“It’s very tempting but not at this moment in time. My parents and sister were all born in Scotland, I have heritage from there.
“I’m enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment. David Moyes would probably be my choice for the Scotland job.”
Will Allardyce ever manage again, whether it be for club or country?
“I don’t know. You’ve always got to have someone else to want you to get a job. At this moment in time I would be very picky and choosy about any potential managerial jobs if I was to go back in, so that makes it very difficult.
“You never know what might come up, but if it is something where I could bring a lot of success then I could be interested.”
As for Moyes, the favorite according to Allardyce, the following is far from a “no thanks, I’m not interested”…
“There’s been no approach from Scotland but I work closely with the SFA. Just two weeks ago I was working with their coaches, so they know where I am if they want to speak to me.
“I don’t think anyone ever turns down their national team but it’s got to be at the right time as well. My first choice would be to go back to club management but if Scotland want to talk I’d be happy to speak to them to see what they have to say.”
Moyes has been out of work since resigning a day after Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League, back in May.