Brighton 1-1 Everton: Rooney PK saves point

- Knockaert scores late
- Rooney equalizes from spot
- Teams among six on 8 points
Another moribund display from Everton was slightly redeemed by a late Wayne Rooney penalty at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.
Brighton and Hove Albion took a deserved and late lead from Anthony Knockaert, only to draw Everton 1-1.
Both teams move to eight points, with the Gulls 13th and Everton 16th.
Mathew Ryan and Jordan Pickford both made huge saves for their sides in the draw, with Ryan stopping a pair in stoppage time.
The match found some life in the 19th minute, when Nikola Vlasic laid off for Idrissa Gana Gueye. His hard shot led to an unsuccessful corner.
It returned to sleep, however, until Everton blocked a pair of troubling attempts from Brighton in the 31st minute and then dealt with a corner kick.
Gueye had another shot from distance in the 34th, bending his effort wide of the far post.
To the second half, which held very little promise until Vlasic slipped in attempting a rip at goal in the 57th.
And hope? At the other end, Pascal Gross cued up Solly March for a left-footed shot collected by Jordan Pickford. That wasn’t the end of Pickford’s day by any stretch of the imagination, and Brighton really amped up its attack in the final 20 minutes.
Everton should have been given a penalty when Gylfi Sigurdsson was tugged back in the 80th minute.
Fiery all game, it was Knockaert who put Brighton ahead, celebrating emotionally after bagging an 82nd minute goal.
Bruno started the charge, and a moment’s hesitation from Morgan Schneiderlin inside his own 18 helped Knockaert get his shot.
But Bruno turned Everton ally with an elbow to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 88th minute, and Rooney converted his PK.