Saints’ Pellegrino frustrated by “chaotic” draw with Newcastle

The second half was frenetic and entertaining, and Pellegrino says his formation played a role in that (Which certainly may not bode well for those wanting an attacking Saints side in the near future).
Sam Allardyce has been out of managerial work since resigning from Crystal Palace in May, and the former England, Sunderland and West Ham United (plus six others) boss is set to remain unemployed for the time being after publicly ruling himself out of the running for the now-vacant Scotland job.
Having had a taste of international management from July to September 2016, the 62-year-old would seemingly be best suited away from the daily grind of club management. Even so, Allardyce isn’t interested in playing the part of hero for Scotland, despite strong familial ties. — quotes from the BBC:
“It’s very tempting but not at this moment in time. My parents and sister were all born in Scotland, I have heritage from there.
“I’m enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment. David Moyes would probably be my choice for the Scotland job.”
Will Allardyce ever manage again, whether it be for club or country?
“I don’t know. You’ve always got to have someone else to want you to get a job. At this moment in time I would be very picky and choosy about any potential managerial jobs if I was to go back in, so that makes it very difficult.
“You never know what might come up, but if it is something where I could bring a lot of success then I could be interested.”
As for Moyes, the favorite according to Allardyce, the following is far from a “no thanks, I’m not interested”…
“There’s been no approach from Scotland but I work closely with the SFA. Just two weeks ago I was working with their coaches, so they know where I am if they want to speak to me.
“I don’t think anyone ever turns down their national team but it’s got to be at the right time as well. My first choice would be to go back to club management but if Scotland want to talk I’d be happy to speak to them to see what they have to say.”
While there will come a time for mulligans, and perhaps a predictive reboot, I’m here this Sunday to admit my wrongs (and maybe wrongs).
Course correction is to be expected in some manner with at least three of these sides, but not to the extent expected before the PL season.
I was wrong!
— Burnley — Current position: 7th place; My prediction: 20th; Staff average: 19th
With respect to the Clarets’ fan podcast, they would’ve been right to scream “No Nay Never” at my thought that Sean Dyche‘s men were too challenged in talent to again defy Premier League relegation. Michael Keane was gone to Everton, and Andre Gray was preparing to leave Turf Moor. The Clarets had added Jonathan Walters and Jack Cork, but had yet to sign Chris Wood.
Well, the Kiwi striker has been impressive and Dyche has rallied the troops (especially James Tarkowski in Keane’s stead, as well as Ben Mee and ). In what looks absolutely comical now, I expected the wealth of money spent by almost everyone else to doom Burnley to under 20 (!!!) points. Had you told me Tom Heaton would go down and Nick Pope, who’s been great, would take over, I might’ve bet even lower.
Clearly I underestimated the consistency of Dyche at the helm and the way he explains his system to players. I don’t expect the Clarets to maintain their top half pace, but clearly trusting me is an error when it comes to Burnley. Sean, I’m sorry. I should’ve known better. Call me.
— Everton — Current position: 16th place; My prediction: 6th; Staff average: 7th
Another disappointing Sunday for Everton is one thing, but the Toffees’ big expenditures have largely failed to move the meter in the Europa League as well.
My expectation that down years for Liverpool and Arsenal would allow Everton join them in the Top Seven was only two-third possible. Ronald Koeman has been indecisive in his use of Wayne Rooney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and several players like Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin are not adapting to playing non-starring roles (though surely the Toffees would be fine putting the focus on Sigurdsson were he producing, and he should’ve claimed a penalty on Sunday).
How to fix it? Well, keeping Ashley Williams on the bench is a bit of a bother, so why not a back three with Keane and Phil Jagielka? I don’t know, but Davy Klaassen remains on the bench, too, and I’m not sure Everton’s players know what to expect heading into a weekend.
— Watford — Current position: 4th place; My prediction: 17th; Staff average: 16th
Joe Prince-Wright said Watford would finish 12th, which was outlandish considering the rest of us had the Hornets escaping relegation by one or two spaces at best. The highlight reel video of Richarlison almost had me boost the Hornets higher when predicting the table, but that would’ve been offset had I known Nathaniel Chalobah would be hurt.
But betting against Marco Silva has been a mistake so far, and the Hornets boasts a win home to Arsenal and away to Southampton plus a home draw versus Liverpool. The 6-0 home loss to Man City, sadly, is more common than we thought, and JPW’s 12th place feels correct right about now.
I was wrong?
— Crystal Palace — Current position: 20th place; My prediction: 12th; Staff average: 15th
Roy Hodgson’s men looked a lot like Frank De Boer‘s men until Wilfried Zaha returned from injury, and that probably shouldn’t surprise us. The Eagles just suffered through the worst goalless start in Premier League history, but beat Chelsea with their first extended look of Zaha this season (Andros Townsend also looked great). I had Palace at 48 points, and that feels a bit laughable when they have three through eight matches, but I’m not so sure they won’t rebound over time.
Forster saw a Joselu shot hit the cross bar and then pushed a rebound out for a corner kick.
That’s when Gabbiadini worked Javier Manquillo on the right edge, working to the top of the 18 and hitting a low left-footed shot past Elliot.
It was a fine goal.
Perez made sure the stalemate lasted barely more than 60 seconds, with Jonjo Shelvey starting a sequence that saw the Spaniard bury his own rebound from an acute angle for his first Premier League goal since March 5, 2016.
DeAndre Yedlin should have been sent off in the 56th minute when, on yellow, his studs-up challenge was let off with a warning.
Chris Hughton is a very smart manager, one who knows the right buttons to push with his club.
On top of leading two clubs to Premier League promotion, Hughton has a knack for finding the cross-section of the right verdict on matches, what the fans what to hear, and what his players need to hear.