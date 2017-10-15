More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
twitter.com/s04_en

What could USMNT look like for November friendlies?

By Nicholas MendolaOct 15, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
1 Comment

Bruce Arena is out, and the United States men’s national team could look very different the next time a ball is kicked by the men in red, white, and blue.

Tab Ramos is expected to take over on an interim basis, or at least be the prime candidate, before the Yanks play November friendlies in Europe next month (President Sunil Gulati said one is confirmed, and the second should be overseas).

[ VIDEO: Jermaine Jones’ fiery USMNT diatribe ]

Those will be the first of many friendlies, as the U.S. is not scheduled to play serious competitions until the Copa America and Gold Cup in the Summer of 2019. That’s what happens when you miss a World Cup, something that American soccer hasn’t experienced since the mid-1980s.

The U.S. could assemble a summer tournament this summer, but the twin tourneys in 2019 mean it has plenty of time to experiment seriously in search of a huge depth pool needed for a wild couple months.

That Gold Cup will be an important ask of the team’s depth, too, and it will be interesting to see how a new manager prioritizes his roster considering a title is needed to clinch a place in the 2021 Confederations Cup and avoid another CONCACAF Cup playoff.

Considering the wealth of promising domestic and overseas U-20 prospects and the fact that the United States has used more than 75 players in recent history, just about anything is possible for Ramos (or whoever takes over).

November’s call-ups are especially tricky. For one thing, they are in Europe and could be against very good competition as sides angle for form before the World Cup. Expect it to be heavily-based in overseas players and a sprinkling of MLS players who have been eliminated from the postseason.

The second legs of the MLS Conference semifinals will be held Nov. 5, one day before the international break. While we suppose Toronto FC leaders Michael Bradley or Jozy Altidore could set some sort of standard by demanding to be part of the phoenix rising from these disastrous Hex ashes, but it’s almost certain the following USMNT mainstays will have played in those Nov. 5 matches and will not be heading to Europe: Bradley, Altidore, Matt Besler, and Graham Zusi. Based on current seeding, the Americans will also be without Clint Dempsey, Dax McCarty, and Darlington Nagbe.

Bobby Wood (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

It seems likely guys like Christian Pulisic and Geoff Cameron will get a break, though there could also be “farewells” for some of the old guard (this seems more of a January thing given the MLS Playoffs).

We imagine guys like Alejandro Bedoya, Tim Ream, and Bobby Wood are going to be called in to help show guys the ropes

Hopefully, young Schalke star Weston McKennie is back from his thigh injury and fit for 90. Might U-17 and U-20 World Cup star Josh Sargent get a chance to dip his toes into an international break?

We’ll let you build you lineups from this corps, also expecting some surprises, and we’ll probably wind up going down a rabbit hole to build some of our own.

Who are we missing? Hit us up with your names, thoughts, and XIs in the comment section.

MLS-based, will miss playoffs, called up in October: Tim Howard, Alejandro Bedoya, Paul Arriola, Gyasi Zardes.

MLS-based, will miss playoffs, called up in last year: Bill Hamid, Joe Bendik, Brian Rowe, Steve Birnbaum, Jonathan Spector, Taylor Kemp, Keegan Roseberry, Chris Pontius, Kelyn Rowe, Jermaine Jones, Juan Agudelo, Dom Dwyer, CJ Sapong, Alan Gordon.

Europe- or Mexico-based, called up in October: Bobby Wood, DeAndre Yedlin, Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream, Jorge Villafana, Geoff Cameron, Christian Pulisic, Michael Orozco.

Europe- or Mexico-based, called up in last year: Ethan Horvath, William Yarbrough, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, John Brooks (injured), Timothy Chandler, Fabian Johnson, Joe Corona, Kenny Saief (injured), Lynden Gooch, Julian Green, Caleb Stanko, Aron Johannsson.

MLS-based, will miss playoffs, not called up in last year: Christian Ramirez, Miguel Ibarra, Lee Nguyen, Ethan Finlay, Tommy Redding, Patrick Mullins, Russell Canouse, Derrick Jones, Andrew Farrell, Kyle Fisher, Chris Tierney.

Europe- or Mexico-based, not called up in last year: Danny Williams, Terrence Boyd, Mix Diskerud, Emerson Hyndman, Perry Kitchen, Alfredo Morales, Antonee Robinson.

Top U.S. youth prospects: Weston McKennie, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josh Sargent, Jonathan Gonzalez, Haji Wright.

Top U.S. youth prospects, could have MLS playoffs:  Justen Glad, Erik Palmer-Brown, Tyler Adams, Brooks Lennon, Jonathan Lewis, Jesse Gonzalez.

Some far-fetched potential lineups (Remember – Anything is possible):

Serious Future XI

Horvath

 Carter-Vickers – Cameron – Miazga

Yedlin – Williams – McKennie – Pulisic

Arriola – Wood – Gooch

All-Europe XI

Horvath

Yedlin – Carter-Vickers – Miazga – Villafana

Chandler – Williams – McKennie – Pulisic

Wood – Johannsson

(Mostly) Farewell Tour XI

Howard

 Lichaj – Cameron – Ream – Beasley

Arriola – Williams – Bedoya – Johnson

Wondolowski – Wood

Few to no caps XI

Horvath

Farrell – Miazga – Carter-Vickers – Tierney

Rowe – Gonzalez – Morales – McKennie – Gooch

Ramirez

Morocco replaces Kenya as African Nations Championship tournament host

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 15, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

CAIRO (AP) The Confederation of African Football has selected Morocco to replace Kenya as host of next year’s African Nations Championship.

CAF says its emergency committee made the decision on Saturday at a meeting in Lagos, Nigeria. It was announced Sunday.

Kenya was stripped of hosting duties for the tournament because it was way behind with its preparations.

[ MORE: Koeman’s future heading one way ]

Morocco beat a bid from Equatorial Guinea in a fast-tracked process after CAF stripped Kenya of the tournament three weeks ago. CAF says Ethiopia also expressed an interest in hosting but didn’t provide government guarantees.

The African Nations Championship is the continent’s No. 2 national team tournament after the African Cup of Nations. The Africa Nations Championship, also known as CHAN, is contested by teams made up of home-based players only.

Morocco will now host the 16 teams from Jan. 12-Feb. 4, an early chance to test its infrastructure after also having bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Ronald Koeman’s Everton future heading one way

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT
1 Comment

BRIGHTON — Like a bug knocking into a light bulb on the porch on a summers night time and time again, we know what the outcome will be. We are still watching.

Even though the bug will soon succumb to failure, they are the only ones who don’t realize it. That’s what it feels like watching Everton and Ronald Koeman at the moment.

And Sunday was a damning indictment on the team Everton have become under Ronald Koeman, even though Wayne Rooney scored an 88th minute penalty kick to grab a point after Anthony Knockaert‘s looked likely to give Brighton and Hove Albion a deserved victory.

“Sacked in the morning, you’re getting sacked in the morning!” sang the Brighton fans after they went 1-0 up.

Rooney’s late goal will save Koeman that embarrassment but he is the bookies favorite to be the next Premier League manager fired and if he doesn’t get positive results against Lyon in the Europa League and Arsenal in the PL next weekend, next Monday morning could mark the end.

The Toffees were totally devoid of any confidence throughout their trip to Brighton and Everton’s fans had little to cheer. They broke into full voice on no more than two occasions as their team of expensive individuals played like, well, a team of expensive individuals.

Much has been made of Koeman’s big summer of spending with $193 million spent on new talent, but the lack of planning with that spending is what will ultimately cost him his job as no replacement for Romelu Lukaku points to a toothless, sluggish attack.

Everton have now scored just seven goals in their last 13 matches in the Premier League, failing to score on seven occasions. They’ve had just 21 shots on target in eight games so far this season.

Like the bug, Koeman’s time is running out.

“My whole football life is pressure, if I don’t get pressure from outside I put pressure on myself,” Koeman told Sky Sports after the game.

Unshaven, and dare I say looking slightly disheveled, Koeman’s demeanor told the story on Sunday at Brighton.

Two hours before kick off and with the stadium empty, Koeman stood tentatively on the sidelines as a handful of his players surveyed the playing surface. His brother and assistant coach, Erwin, sat on the bench. They looked at each other with a glum expressions on their face. Koeman then turned and walked down the tunnel without looking up.

During the game he trudged back and forth to his seat on the bench from the technical area with, like his team, little vigor.

Toothless in attack once again, Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin rarely threatened with 20-year-old deadline day buy Nikola Vlasic the only bright spark in attack.

Koeman was handed the dreaded vote of confidence from chairman and majority owner Farhad Moshiri following the 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Goodison Park before the break.

Sunday’s performance did little to suggest that vote of confidence was well placed and, like the bug, Koeman’s time at Everton isn’t too far away from the ultimate failure.

Brighton 1-1 Everton: Rooney PK saves point

Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 15, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Knockaert scores late
  • Rooney equalizes from spot
  • Teams among six on 8 points

Another moribund display from Everton was slightly redeemed by a late Wayne Rooney penalty at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Brighton and Hove Albion took a deserved and late lead from Anthony Knockaert, only to draw Everton 1-1.

Both teams move to eight points, with the Gulls 13th and Everton 16th.

Mathew Ryan and Jordan Pickford both made huge saves for their sides in the draw, with Ryan stopping a pair in stoppage time.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The match found some life in the 19th minute, when Nikola Vlasic laid off for Idrissa Gana Gueye. His hard shot led to an unsuccessful corner.

It returned to sleep, however, until Everton blocked a pair of troubling attempts from Brighton in the 31st minute and then dealt with a corner kick.

Gueye had another shot from distance in the 34th, bending his effort wide of the far post.

 

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

To the second half, which held very little promise until Vlasic slipped in attempting a rip at goal in the 57th.

And hope? At the other end, Pascal Gross cued up Solly March for a left-footed shot collected by Jordan Pickford. That wasn’t the end of Pickford’s day by any stretch of the imagination, and Brighton really amped up its attack in the final 20 minutes.

Everton should have been given a penalty when Gylfi Sigurdsson was tugged back in the 80th minute.

Fiery all game, it was Knockaert who put Brighton ahead, celebrating emotionally after bagging an 82nd minute goal.

Bruno started the charge, and a moment’s hesitation from Morgan Schneiderlin inside his own 18 helped Knockaert get his shot.

But Bruno turned Everton ally with an elbow to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 88th minute, and Rooney converted his PK.

WATCH LIVE: Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 15, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Southampton hopes a mid-table battle with Newcastle United can help it get its season healthy at St. Mary’s on Sunday (Watch, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

Saints enter the day two points behind the ninth place Magpies, who will be hoping to get a road win to move it level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal.

LINEUPS

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand, Lemina, Romeu, Tadic, Gabbadini, Redmond, Long. Subs: McCarthy, Hoedt, McQueen, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Davis, Austin.

Newcastle United: Elliot, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, JoseluSubs: Darlow, Clark, Gamez, Merino, Diame, Murphy, Gayle.