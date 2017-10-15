More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

World Cup playoff dates set for Honduras-Australia, Peru-New Zealand

By Nicholas MendolaOct 15, 2017, 8:27 AM EDT
The interconfederation playoffs set to determine two more places in the 2018 World Cup have dates and locations.

While UEFA has to wait for Tuesday for its playoff draws, the schedule is in place for CONCACAF vs. AFC, and CONMEBOL versus Oceania.

And, yes, each of these posts carries a reminder that the U.S. will not headed for Russia, and stings us just as much as you.

Honduras (CONCACAF) vs. Australia (AFC)

Nov. 10 at San Pedro Sula
Nov. 15 at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium

Peru (CONMEBOL) vs. New Zealand (OFC)

Nov. 11 in Wellington, NZ
Nov. 15 at Lima’s Estadio Nacional

Jose Mourinho: “I won’t finish my career at Man United”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2017, 8:51 AM EDT
And just when Manchester United fans were dreaming of another trophy-laden era a la Sir Alex Ferguson

Jose Mourinho has already won three trophies at United in his first 12 months in charge but even with the Red Devils unbeaten to start this season and having six wins from eight in the Premier League, it appears he is already thinking about another challenge elsewhere.

Speaking to French outlet TF1 he says “I won’t finish [my career] in Manchester” and then hints at moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mourinho, 54, then went on to speak glowingly about Paris and Paris Saint-Germain, a club he has been linked with managing in the past.

“The other day my son decided to watch a match in Paris. Why? Paris has something special. Magic about the place. It’s fantastic,” Mourinho said.

Now, call me a cynic, but Mourinho’s current deal at United runs out at the end of next season.

Talk like this will surely force United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to speed up any contract talks he has planned for handing Mourinho an extension.

We see you, Jose. We see you…

WATCH LIVE: Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Everton

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaOct 15, 2017, 7:40 AM EDT
Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton have very different feelings about their seasons before meeting at the Amex on Sunday (Watch, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both teams enter the match with seven points, just two above the drop zone. Brighton expected this sort of battle after earning promotion to the Premier League in the Spring.

Everton, however, spent more money in the transfer market than ever before, and was hopeful to compete for another place in a European tournament.

A winner will have the confidence of knowing another week without drop zone danger, while a loser could be passed by Leicester City on Monday.

LINEUPS

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan, Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March, Gross, Murray. Subs: Krul, Bong, Huenemeier, Izquierdo, Schelotto, Brown, Molumby.

Everton: Pickford, Baines, Keane, Jagielka, Holgate, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Vlasic, Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Rooney. Subs: Stekelenburg, Williams, Mirallas, Martina, Niasse, Klaassen, Davies.

Serie A: Juve’s title stranglehold looks looser after loss to Lazio

Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 14, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Juventus’ stranglehold on the Serie A title for six straight seasons looks at risk of being broken.

The Bianconeri were beaten by Lazio for the second time this season on Saturday, falling 2-1 at home after conceding two goals to Ciro Immobile just like in the Italian Super Cup in August.

It’s the second straight match that Juventus has dropped points after drawing with Atalanta 2-2 before the international break.

“We need to work on our lapses in concentration,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “We fought but only in segments. At other times we were too loose.”

League leader Napoli won at Roma 1-0 with a first-half goal from Lorenzo Insigne to open up a five-point advantage over Inter Milan, Juventus and Lazio.

Inter faces AC Milan in the Milan derby on Sunday.

“The lads should enjoy this achievement,” said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, who is being mentioned as an eventual replacement if Allegri leaves Juventus. “At the start of the season they said we would finish ninth or 10th. Now people should be talking about us.”

Juventus led 1-0 at halftime courtesy of a rebound goal from Douglas Costa but experienced defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli couldn’t contain Immobile after the break.

Substitute Paulo Dybala came close to rescuing Juventus but was denied first by the post in stoppage time then had a penalty blocked by Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha at the final whistle.

Immobile had no such trouble.

Two minutes into the second half, Luis Alberto set up Immobile to finish a counterattack with a confident, low, angled shot.

Five minutes later, Immobile was at it again in a virtual replay, only this time goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon charged forward and tripped the striker to set up a penalty.

Immobile drilled his spot kick to the right corner as Buffon went the other way.

“This gives us more motivation,” Immobile said. “Lazio has been doing great things since the Super Cup.”

Immobile leads the Serie A scoring chart with 11 in eight matches and also has the best tally in Europe’s top five leagues with 15 in all competitions for Lazio.

Immobile also scored in Italy’s 1-0 win over Israel last month and national coach Gian Piero Ventura will be hoping he stays in form for a World Cup qualifying playoff next month.

Juventus, meanwhile, will have to take a long look at its once-vaunted defense after relinquishing a lead for the second straight game.

The Turin club had been undefeated for 57 home matches in all competitions.

An involuntary assist from Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi set up Napoli’s goal.

Midway through the first half, De Rossi accidentally set up Insigne with only the goalkeeper to beat and the diminutive Italy forward took advantage to score his 100th career goal.

Kostas Manolas, Roma’s top defender, exited with an apparent injury early in the second half and Napoli goalkeeper preserved the clean sheet by blocking a header from Federico Fazio.

It was the first league match this season in which Napoli didn’t score at least three goals.

Still, the Partenopei remain on course for their first title since 1990, when Diego Maradona played.

Napoli visits Manchester in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Roma visits Chelsea a day later and Juventus hosts Sporting Lisbon.

NWSL final: Horan’s goal all Thorns need against NC Courage

Photo credit: Portland Thorns / @ThornsFC
Associated PressOct 14, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Lindsey Horan scored in the 50th minute, and the Portland Thorns beat the North Carolina Courage 1-0 on Saturday for the National Women’s Soccer League championship.

It is Portland’s second title. The Thorns also won the NWSL’s inaugural championship in 2013.

The Courage, who finished the regular season atop the league standings, lost both Taylor Smith and Kristen Hamilton to injury in the first half of the physical match in front of 8,124 fans at Orlando City Stadium.

“Maybe the most beautiful ugly game I’ve ever been a part of,” Thorns coach Mark Parsons said.

No team has ever won the Supporters’ Shield and the championship in the same season. The Courage also were trying for back-to-back titles.

The Thorns were knocked by the New York Flash last season in a semifinal match at Providence Park. The Flash went on to beat the Washington Spirit for the league title before moving to North Carolina and becoming the Courage.

The Thorns’ journey this year included a team-bonding trip to Astoria to start the season and a league-high 10 wins at home for a 14-5-5 finish before a 4-1 semifinal victory over the Orlando Pride.

In its semifinal, North Carolina defeated the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 on Denise O’Sullivan’s goal in the 90th minute.

The Courage finished 16-7-1 to claim the Supporters’ Shield. The team won its first four games this season and stayed atop the table for almost the rest of the way, led by Lynn Williams — last season’s league MVP — with nine goals and five assists.

Christine Sinclair, who plays for the Canadian national team, was Portland’s top scorer this year with eight goals. Meghan Klingenberg had six assists.

Portland beat the Flash 2-0 to win the championship in the league’s first season in 2013. This season, the two teams split their two regular-season meetings.

The NWSL is wrapping up its fifth season. No other professional women’s soccer league in the United States has lasted as long.

The league was boosted by a television deal that put games on Lifetime throughout the season, including the championship.