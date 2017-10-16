More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FIFA releases latest World Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
FIFA’s latest world rankings have been released with the U.S. national team rising one place to 27th despite their embarrassing exit in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

With points ranked on results over the past four-year cycle, the U.S. have actually moved up in the rankings. That will be scant consolation as the USMNT watch on next summer as the World Cup goes on in Russia.

The top six teams remain unchanged in the rankings with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium and Poland the top six in descending order. France and Spain rose one and three places respectively to sit in seventh and eighth, while Chile (another team who failed to qualify for the World Cup) remain ninth and Peru move up two places into 10th.

In the CONCACAF region Mexico have dropped two places to 16th, while Costa Rica is down one place to 22nd and Panama (who qualified for its first ever World Cup) move up 11 places to 49th.

Below is the top 20 in full.

1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Portugal
4. Argentina
5. Belgium
6. Poland
7. France
8. Spain
9. Chile
10. Peru
11. Switzerland
12. England
13. Colombia
14. Wales
15. Italy
16. Mexico
17. Uruguay
18. Croatia
19. Denmark
20. Netherlands

27. USA

Guardiola believes only one player is better than De Bruyne

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola believes there is only one player better than Kevin De Bruyne.

On current form, it’s hard to argue with his assessment.

De Bruyne tore Stoke City apart on Saturday as Manchester City won 7-2 and the Belgian racked up two assists and dictated the entire game from midfield.

[ MORE: KDB lauded by teammates, Pep, opponents ]

Speaking ahead of City’s clash with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Guardiola believes there is only one player who is ahead of his Belgian wizard.

“The best is just one. If you want Kevin to be considered one of the best he has to win titles. We are here to help him achieve that,” Guardiola said. “The best is just one, but he is one of the best. It would be a dream for me, I would love all the players – not just Kevin – to achieve the level of Messi. [But] I don’t want to put the pressure on Kevin’s shoulders.

“He is an amazing player. A humble guy, all his team-mates love him. He wants to play every game and fight until the end. But I don’t help him comparing to Messi. Messi is apart. He is a guy who scored 60 goals a season. I want to help Kevin all I can to get to the highest level possible. Many times in the past I hear ‘that guy’s like Messi, that guy’s like Messi, that guy’s like Messi’. It’s impossible.”

When you look at the top attacking talents (other than Messi) in the game right now, KDB is probably at or above the level of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Kylian Mbappe but of course they all score more goals than him because they play as strikers.

But is KDB really ready to be placed just behind Messi and ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo? That seems far-fetched, even for a Barcelona man like Pep Guardiola, to do.

De Bruyne has more assists (32) than any other Premier League player since he joined Manchester City in 2015 and he has been reinvented in a deeper, central role this season which allows him the freedom to roam wide and whip in dangerous crosses as well as drop deep and provide stunning assists like he did for Leroy Sane on Saturday for City’s sixth goal.

KDB is improving all the time at City, and especially under Guardiola, but he still has some way to go to start challenging for Ballon d’Or nominations.

Watch Live: USA U-17s in World Cup Round of 16

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT
The Baby Yanks are in Round of 16 action in the U-17 World Cup in India on Monday.

[ LIVE: Stream U-17 World Cup ]

John Hackworth’s side won two of their three group games in Group A but finished third in their group to set up a tough test against Paraguay who won all three of their group games and scored 10 goals.

If the U.S. beat Paraguay in New Delhi they will face the winner of England vs. Japan in Margao on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Colombia, who finished above the USA in Group A, face a tough task against Germany on Monday in the other Round of 16 clash.

Below is the full schedule for the two Round of 16 games on Monday, while you can click on the link above to watch all the action live via Telemundo Deportes.

Round of 16
Colombia vs. Germany – 7:30 a.m. ET
Paraguay vs. United States – 10:30 a.m. ET

MLS Snapshot: Wasteful again, SKC drop more points at home

AP Photo/Rich Schultz
By Andy EdwardsOct 15, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, KAN. — The game in 100 words (or less): It’s been a rough few weeks for Sporting Kansas City since lifting the U.S. Open Cup here at Children’s Mercy Park on Sept. 20. Peter Vermes’ side has won just one of five league games following Sunday’s scoreless draw against their old late-season foes, the Houston Dynamo. In frustratingly familiar fashion, Sunday’s stalemate saw Sporting KC enjoy 69 percent of the game’s possession, attempt 24 shots on the night, put just six on target, and fail to find the back of the net. Graham Zusi (twice) and Diego Rubio went closest for the two sides, but came up with nothing more than woodwork. With the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders each winning big on Sunday, Sporting slip to fourth in the Western Conference. The point does, however, clinch a seventh straight playoff appearance for Sporting, and signal a return to the postseason for Houston.

[ MORE: MLS at Week 33 — all about playoff places, positioning ]

Three moments that mattered

11′ — Zusi blasts off from distance, and goes just wide — Having made the full-time switch to right back this season, Zusi is in danger of his first goal-less season since 2009, his rookie year. He nearly get off the mark early in the first half.

34′ — Zusi smashes the crossbar with a free kick — The weight of goal-lessness upon him, Zusi goes even closer.

76′ — Rubio hits the crossbar from distance — Rubio went closest in the second half, as his shot caromed off the crossbar and should have resulted in a corner kick for Sporting.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Tyler Deric

Goalscorers: None

MLS Snapshot: Sounders get much-needed win over reeling FCD

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Andy EdwardsOct 15, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): FC Dallas’ epic collapse is so nearly complete, if only Real Salt Lake or the San Jose Earthquakes could capitalize and boot Oscar Pareja’s side from the playoff places. Fortunately for the Hoops, while they were busy taking a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the defending champion Seattle Sounders, RSL and San Jose each dropped points (all three for RSL; two for the Quakes). Heading into the final week of the regular season, FCD’s fate is no longer in their own hands, as they currently sit seventh in the Western Conference, behind San Jose on wins. Seattle, meanwhile, have moved into third, a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City and behind the Portland Timbers on wins. Victor Rodriguez, Will Bruin (twice) and Lamar Neagle did the damage on Sunday, helping Seattle end a poor run of results (just one win in seven games) as their 13-game unbeaten run (from June to September) became a distant memory.

[ MORE: MLS at Week 33 — all about playoff places, positioning ]

Three moments that mattered

31′ — Rodriguez slots past Gonzalez to make it 1-0 — Assist by Clint Dempsey, textbook finish by Rodriguez.

64′ — Bruin pokes home a rebound for 2-0 — Dempsey’s shot was saved by Gonzalez, but he couldn’t hold onto it and Bruin pounced quickly.

67′ — Bruin slots home after a terrible giveaway — Matt Hedges needs it to be the offseason… like, three months ago.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Will Bruin

Goalscorers: Rodriguez (31′), Bruin (64′, 67′), Neagle (90+2′)