FIFA releases latest World Rankings

FIFA’s latest world rankings have been released with the U.S. national team rising one place to 27th despite their embarrassing exit in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

With points ranked on results over the past four-year cycle, the U.S. have actually moved up in the rankings. That will be scant consolation as the USMNT watch on next summer as the World Cup goes on in Russia.

The top six teams remain unchanged in the rankings with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium and Poland the top six in descending order. France and Spain rose one and three places respectively to sit in seventh and eighth, while Chile (another team who failed to qualify for the World Cup) remain ninth and Peru move up two places into 10th.

In the CONCACAF region Mexico have dropped two places to 16th, while Costa Rica is down one place to 22nd and Panama (who qualified for its first ever World Cup) move up 11 places to 49th.

Below is the top 20 in full.

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Portugal

4. Argentina

5. Belgium

6. Poland

7. France

8. Spain

9. Chile

10. Peru

11. Switzerland

12. England

13. Colombia

14. Wales

15. Italy

16. Mexico

17. Uruguay

18. Croatia

19. Denmark

20. Netherlands

27. USA

