Klopp confirms Liverpool squad for UCL clash; Lallana’s return

Jurgen Klopp has named his 21-man squad for their next European adventure.

Liverpool face Slovenian champs Maribor in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday and the German coach has named his starting lineup.

Below is the squad in full for the clash versus Maribor as the Reds have drawn both of their opening two games in their group against Sevilla and Spartak Moscow.

With no Sadio Mane through injury, Klopp hasn’t announced any shocks.

Full Liverpool squad v Maribor: Karius, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Coutinho, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Can, Robertson, Solanke, Matip, Ward, Alexander-Arnold.

There was good news when it came to England playmaker Adam Lallana who has been out since a thigh injury he suffered in preseason and is yet to make an appearance in 2017-18.

Recently he has been on a trip to Qatar for intensive work to return as soon as possible and it appears to have worked a treat.

Klopp told the club website that he believes Lallana could return in mid-November after the next international break which is good news considering Mane could well be out until early the end of November with his hamstring injury.

“It’s absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back,” Klopp said. “It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is, so it would be fantastic.”

The absence of Lallana has perhaps been overlooked in Liverpool’s offensive struggles so far this season. A Klopp favorite, he will likely slot straight back into the team in a central role once he returns to full fitness.

