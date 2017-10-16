More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Klopp confirms Liverpool squad for UCL clash; Lallana’s return

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp has named his 21-man squad for their next European adventure.

Liverpool face Slovenian champs Maribor in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday and the German coach has named his starting lineup.

Below is the squad in full for the clash versus Maribor as the Reds have drawn both of their opening two games in their group against Sevilla and Spartak Moscow.

With no Sadio Mane through injury, Klopp hasn’t announced any shocks.

Full Liverpool squad v Maribor: Karius, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Coutinho, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Can, Robertson, Solanke, Matip, Ward, Alexander-Arnold.

There was good news when it came to England playmaker Adam Lallana who has been out since a thigh injury he suffered in preseason and is yet to make an appearance in 2017-18.

Recently he has been on a trip to Qatar for intensive work to return as soon as possible and it appears to have worked a treat.

Klopp told the club website that he believes Lallana could return in mid-November after the next international break which is good news considering Mane could well be out until early the end of November with his hamstring injury.

“It’s absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back,” Klopp said. “It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is, so it would be fantastic.”

The absence of Lallana has perhaps been overlooked in Liverpool’s offensive struggles so far this season. A Klopp favorite, he will likely slot straight back into the team in a central role once he returns to full fitness.

Liverpool’s Lovren accuses Lukaku of deliberate stamp

Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 16, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT
Saturday’s titanic clash between Liverpool and Manchester United ended in an uneventful draw, but that didn’t mean the match itself was short on drama.

Reds defender Dejan Lovren wasn’t happy with Romelu Lukaku‘s action after the former made a tackle on the Man United striker during the first half of the 0-0 draw.

The Liverpool center back spoke ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Maribor.

“I made a tackle there and I just felt he was over me and could just move away,” Lovren said in regards to the play in question. “To be honest, my point of view is that he did on purpose.”

Despite his claims of Lukaku’s malice, the FA has already come out and stated that they won’t take any action against the Belgium international.

“It is not my decision,” Lovren continued. “He seemed nervous during the game and maybe that’s why. Normally if you do it, you apologise.

“It happened and it’s over. Nobody can change it.”

Tab Ramos confirms interest in USMNT job

Mark Robinson/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 16, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
The U.S. Men’s National Team scene is quite uncertain at this point, despite U.S. Soccer announcing an international friendly against European powerhouse Portugal on Monday.

Since Bruce Arena’s announcement on Friday that he would step down as USMNT manager, the million-dollar question has been: who’s next?

One name that continues to be floated around is Tab Ramos — current U.S. Under-20 MNT coach and national team assistant.

Ramos, a former national team midfielder in his own right, was in attendance at Sunday’s New York Red Bulls match and spoke with Metro New York.

“If you’d ask everyone here at the Red Bulls game if they’d be interested in the national team job they would say yes,” Ramos said on Sunday. “And I’m just another fan so I’d say yes as well.”

The 51-year-old played in two World Cups during his career on the pitch (1990, 1994), but Ramos is familiar with what it’s like trying to rebuild the pieces of a failed World Cup bid.

Ramos’ first international appearance with the USMNT came two years after the Americans had missed out on qualification into the 1986 World Cup.

“It was very hard back in the ’80s to get people to recognize that we play soccer. Sometimes it feels like a slap in the face that we have to go dig ourselves out,” he said.

“One thing I know about us is that we picked ourselves up, dusted ourselves us back in 1989. We’ll do it again.”

Watch Live: Leicester City v. West Brom

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT
Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion clash on Monday in a big clash between Midlands rivals at the King Power Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN an online via NBCSports.com).

Neither team has won a game in the Premier League since August and pressure is starting to mount on Leicester’s manager Craig Shakespeare in particular.

As for Tony Pulis and West Brom, the Baggies have not been beaten in three trips to Leicester in the Premier League.

In team news Leicester start Kelechi Iheanacho up top with Vicente Iborra making his first PL start for the Foxez.

West Brom’s goalkeeper Ben Foster is out injured so Boaz Myhill comes in to start in goal, while the Baggies have gone to a 4-3-3 with Nacer Chadli making his first start of the season in the PL.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Maguire, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Iborra, Albrighton; Iheanacho, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amarety, King, Gray, Slimani, Okazaki

West Brom: Myhill; Dawson, Evans, Hegazi, Gibbs; Livermore, Barry, Krychowiak; Chadli, Rondon, Rodriugez. Subs: Palmer, Nyom, Yacob, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, McAuley

Goalkeeper dies after collision in Indonesian league game

Persela FC
Associated PressOct 16, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) A goalkeeper has died after sustaining head and neck injuries in a collision during an Indonesian league soccer game on Sunday.

Choirul Huda, 38, slumped to the ground following a collision with Persela teammate Ramon Rodrigues de Mesquita during a game against Semen Padang on the main island of Java. Huda was rushed to a nearby hospital but died several hours later.

In a statement released by the club, doctor Yudistira Andri Nugroho said Huda sustained a traumatic injury and died of cardiac arrest.

Persela coach Aji Santoso said Huda made his debut in the first division in 1999, and played more than 500 games for the club.