Mike Ashley puts Newcastle United up for sale

Newcastle United is up for sale. That sound you can hear is Magpies fans around the globe rejoicing.

Much-maligned owner Mike Ashley has long said he would sell the club if a viable buyer arrived and it appears the time is now.

Ashley bought Newcastle back in 2007 and has overseen two relegations from the Premier League, plus has been heavily criticized for not spending enough on the playing squad.

The businessman wants to sell the club by Christmas and in a statement the club said it would “give interested parties the opportunity of deferring substantial payment.” In simpler terms: Ashley will give potential buyers a chance to pay the full fee in installments.

With investment specialist Amanda Staveley seen at a recent Newcastle vs. Liverpool game, speculation was rife that a new owner was being lined up to buy Newcastle. That is indeed the case.

Staveley oversaw the purchase of Manchester City by Abu Dhabi United and also lined up a deal for Liverpool to be bought by Dubai International Captial which fell through. Her investment management company, PCP Capital Partners, is rumored to be involved in any potential sale of Newcastle.

Below is a statement released by the club via St. James’ Holdings limited, the company which owns Newcastle.

As a result of increasing press speculation regarding the future of Newcastle United, the owner of the club, St. James Holdings Limited, wishes to clarify its intentions.