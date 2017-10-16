Premier League preview: Leicester City v. West Brom

Leicester never beaten WBA at home in PL

Baggies without a win since August 19

Foxes have 1 win from 7 games

Two Midlands rivals collide at the King Power Stadium on Monday as Leicester City host West Bromwich Albion (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams desperate for three points.

The Foxes have only won once so far this season with manager Craig Shakespeare among the favorites to be fired. He needs this victory.

So too does Tony Pulis‘ West Brom

In team news, Leicester are without Robert Huth and Matty James but Jamie Vardy has recovered from a hip problem. West Brom are sweating on the fitness of Hal-Robson Kanu, James Morrison and Nacer Chadli

What they’re saying…

Shakespeare on pressure mounting: “It’s the reality, we all understand that you can draw four games on the trot and the spin becomes that you haven’t won for four games. With the amount of coverage on TV and radio, social media and online comment, it’s normal now to be questioned after four games.”

Pulis on why West Brom are struggling: “There was a bid from Leicester and it was left to the club. As it was with Arsenal and Man City. Would Jonny [Evans] have gone to Leicester? I don’t know, you’d have to speak to him. As the club didn’t accept the bid, it didn’t happen. I think the window affects players. It affected both him and Nacer Chadli. It does affect them, no question.”

Prediction

The Foxes have better attacking weapons in Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez and I’d expect that to be the difference. 2-1 to Leicester.

