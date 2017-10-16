More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Seedings decided for UEFA’s World Cup playoffs

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT
After the latest batch of FIFA World Rankings were released on Monday, the seedings for the UEFA 2018 World Cup two-leg playoffs have been determined.

Of the eight remaining European teams, the four highest-ranked teams will be seeded in Tuesday’s draw in Zurich, Switzerland, while the four lowest-ranked teams are unseeded. Northern Ireland dropped below Denmark in the latest rankings and they are now unseeded.

Dates for the home and away playoffs are as follows: First legs on Nov. 9-11. Second legs on Nov. 12-14.

Here are the eight teams who finished as the best runners up in the nine European qualifying groups for the World Cup and qualified for the playoffs, complete with their latest FIFA rankings and whether or not they will be seeded.

Seeded
Switzerland (11)
Italy (15)
Croatia (18)
Denmark (19)

Unseeded
Northern Ireland (23)
Sweden (25)
Republic of Ireland (26)
Greece (47)

Which team(s) will the seeded teems be hoping to get?

There’s no doubting Greece are the outliers here, with 11 other UEFA teams ranked higher than them who didn’t even qualify for the World Cup automatically or make the playoffs. The four seeded teams will want to play Greece or a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden in the playoffs, no doubt.

Both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will be tough to play away from home with the intense atmosphere their fans create and their ability to stay in games, defend and hit teams on counter. Michael O’Neil and Martin O’Neil’s teams set to be set up perfectly for these one-off occasions.

The best possible draw for any of the unseeded teams appears to be Denmark. If you can stop Christian Eriksen creating chances, you can probably halt the Danes. Nicklas Bendtner will pose a threat but you have to think that the unseeded teams would fancy their chances of nicking qualification if they can beat the low-scoring Danes at home in the first leg and then travel to Copenhagen with something to protect.

Here’s my ideal draw, purely from a neutrals perspective.

JPW’s European playoff “dream” draw

Italy vs. Republic of Ireland
Switzerland vs. Sweden
Croatia vs. Greece
Denmark vs. Northern Ireland

Guardiola believes only one player is better than De Bruyne

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola believes there is only one player better than Kevin De Bruyne.

On current form, it’s hard to argue with his assessment.

De Bruyne tore Stoke City apart on Saturday as Manchester City won 7-2 and the Belgian racked up two assists and dictated the entire game from midfield.

Speaking ahead of City’s clash with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Guardiola believes there is only one player who is ahead of his Belgian wizard.

“The best is just one. If you want Kevin to be considered one of the best he has to win titles. We are here to help him achieve that,” Guardiola said. “The best is just one, but he is one of the best. It would be a dream for me, I would love all the players – not just Kevin – to achieve the level of Messi. [But] I don’t want to put the pressure on Kevin’s shoulders.

“He is an amazing player. A humble guy, all his team-mates love him. He wants to play every game and fight until the end. But I don’t help him comparing to Messi. Messi is apart. He is a guy who scored 60 goals a season. I want to help Kevin all I can to get to the highest level possible. Many times in the past I hear ‘that guy’s like Messi, that guy’s like Messi, that guy’s like Messi’. It’s impossible.”

When you look at the top attacking talents (other than Messi) in the game right now, KDB is probably at or above the level of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Kylian Mbappe but of course they all score more goals than him because they play as strikers.

But is KDB really ready to be placed just behind Messi and ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo? That seems far-fetched, even for a Barcelona man like Pep Guardiola, to do.

De Bruyne has more assists (32) than any other Premier League player since he joined Manchester City in 2015 and he has been reinvented in a deeper, central role this season which allows him the freedom to roam wide and whip in dangerous crosses as well as drop deep and provide stunning assists like he did for Leroy Sane on Saturday for City’s sixth goal.

KDB is improving all the time at City, and especially under Guardiola, but he still has some way to go to start challenging for Ballon d’Or nominations.

Watch Live: USA U-17s in World Cup Round of 16

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT
The Baby Nats are in Round of 16 action in the U-17 World Cup in India on Monday.

John Hackworth’s side won two of their three group games in Group A but finished third in their group to set up a tough test against Paraguay who won all three of their group games and scored 10 goals.

If the U.S. beat Paraguay in New Delhi they will face the winner of England vs. Japan in Margao on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Colombia, who finished above the USA in Group A, face a tough task against Germany on Monday in the other Round of 16 clash.

Below is the full schedule for the two Round of 16 games on Monday, while you can click on the link above to watch all the action live via Telemundo Deportes.

Round of 16
Colombia vs. Germany – 7:30 a.m. ET
Paraguay vs. United States – 10:30 a.m. ET

FIFA releases latest World Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
FIFA’s latest world rankings have been released with the U.S. national team rising one place to 27th despite their embarrassing exit in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

With points ranked on results over the past four-year cycle, the U.S. have actually moved up in the rankings. That will be scant consolation as the USMNT watch on next summer as the World Cup goes on in Russia.

The top six teams remain unchanged in the rankings with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium and Poland the top six in descending order. France and Spain rose one and three places respectively to sit in seventh and eighth, while Chile (another team who failed to qualify for the World Cup) remain ninth and Peru move up two places into 10th.

In the CONCACAF region Mexico have dropped two places to 16th, while Costa Rica is down one place to 22nd and Panama (who qualified for its first ever World Cup) move up 11 places to 49th.

Below is the top 20 in full.

1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Portugal
4. Argentina
5. Belgium
6. Poland
7. France
8. Spain
9. Chile
10. Peru
11. Switzerland
12. England
13. Colombia
14. Wales
15. Italy
16. Mexico
17. Uruguay
18. Croatia
19. Denmark
20. Netherlands

27. USA

MLS Snapshot: Wasteful again, SKC drop more points at home

By Andy EdwardsOct 15, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, KAN. — The game in 100 words (or less): It’s been a rough few weeks for Sporting Kansas City since lifting the U.S. Open Cup here at Children’s Mercy Park on Sept. 20. Peter Vermes’ side has won just one of five league games following Sunday’s scoreless draw against their old late-season foes, the Houston Dynamo. In frustratingly familiar fashion, Sunday’s stalemate saw Sporting KC enjoy 69 percent of the game’s possession, attempt 24 shots on the night, put just six on target, and fail to find the back of the net. Graham Zusi (twice) and Diego Rubio went closest for the two sides, but came up with nothing more than woodwork. With the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders each winning big on Sunday, Sporting slip to fourth in the Western Conference. The point does, however, clinch a seventh straight playoff appearance for Sporting, and signal a return to the postseason for Houston.

Three moments that mattered

11′ — Zusi blasts off from distance, and goes just wide — Having made the full-time switch to right back this season, Zusi is in danger of his first goal-less season since 2009, his rookie year. He nearly get off the mark early in the first half.

34′ — Zusi smashes the crossbar with a free kick — The weight of goal-lessness upon him, Zusi goes even closer.

76′ — Rubio hits the crossbar from distance — Rubio went closest in the second half, as his shot caromed off the crossbar and should have resulted in a corner kick for Sporting.

Man of the match: Tyler Deric

Goalscorers: None