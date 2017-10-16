More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

USA U-17s pummel Paraguay to reach World Cup quarters

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
  • USA make last eight for first time since 2005 U-17 World Cup
  • PSG’s Tim Weah scores hat trick
  • First U.S. win in knockout stage since 1999

After a rough past week for the full U.S. national team, the U-17 side gave the nation exactly what they needed.

The USA beat Pargauay 5-0 in New Delhi on Monday with the Baby Nats reaching the quarterfinals courtesy of a fine hat trick from Timothy Weah (son of former World Player of the Year, George), plus goals from Andrew Carleton and Josh Sargent.

John Hackworth’s side will now face the winner of England v Japan in Margao on Saturday, with the U.S. having an extra day of rest. A simply stunning performance from the U.S. youngsters.

After Paraguay had threatened early on a flowing team move gave the U.S. the lead through Weah.

The brilliant Carleton combined with Sagrent to find Ayo Akinola out wide and his superb cross was knocked home by Weah at the far post. 1-0 to the USA.

In the first half U.S. central midfielder Chris Goslin, who impressed throughout, was shown a yellow card which meant he would miss a potential quarterfinal clash.

Goslin didn’t let that impact him as he hit a stunning free kick from 35 yards out which Paraguay’s goalkeeper got a slight touch on as it hit the bar.

The U.S. should have gone 2-0 up right on half time as Akinola was free at the back post but couldn’t bundle the ball over the line.

In the second half Weah struck a fine goal for his and the USA’s second as the PSG youngster cut in from the left flank and drilled an unstoppable effort into the far top corner. 2-0 to the USA.

It got even better for the U.S. soon after as Sargent turned and played in Carleton to slot home and make it 3-0 with still over 25 minutes to go.

Late on Paraguay tired and the U.S. picked them off on the break time and time again with Carleton setting up Sargent to slam home and then picking out Weah for his third and the USA’s fifth goal.

Weah’s hat trick capped off a superb win for the USA’s U-17 side as they now face a huge quarterfinal clash on Saturday.

Goalkeeper dies after collision in Indonesian league game

Persela FC
Associated PressOct 16, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) A goalkeeper has died after sustaining head and neck injuries in a collision during an Indonesian league soccer game on Sunday.

Choirul Huda, 38, slumped to the ground following a collision with Persela teammate Ramon Rodrigues de Mesquita during a game against Semen Padang on the main island of Java. Huda was rushed to a nearby hospital but died several hours later.

In a statement released by the club, doctor Yudistira Andri Nugroho said Huda sustained a traumatic injury and died of cardiac arrest.

Persela coach Aji Santoso said Huda made his debut in the first division in 1999, and played more than 500 games for the club.

USMNT confirm friendly v Portugal in November

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT
Life goes on. So will the U.S. men’s national team.

On Monday, less than a week after their 2018 World Cup dream was ended in shocking fashion, U.S. Soccer announced that the USMNT will play reigning European champions Portugal in an international friendly next month.

After Bruce Arena resigned following the USA’s shock defeat to Trinidad and Tobago which left them fifth in the CONCACAF Hex standings and out of the 2018 World Cup, no replacement or even an interim boss has been announced by U.S. Soccer.

But they have a game.

The friendly vs. Portugal will take place at the Estadio Algarve, just outside Faro, and will be on November 14 during the next scheduled international window.

U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati said last week that he was unsure if the U.S. would have another game in Europe as part of the upcoming international break or just one with a training camp.

Portugal is currently ranked third in the world and Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. qualified for automatically for the 2018 World Cup after winning their final group game against Switzerland to finish top of their qualifying group ahead of the Swiss.

U.S. Soccer said the following about the match and did not confirm who would be in charge of the team after Arena’s resignation.

The match falls on an international fixture date, which makes all players available for selection. U.S. Soccer will determine in the coming days who will coach the squad for this friendly.

The last time the U.S. played Portugal was at the 2014 World Cup in the group stage as they drew 2-2 in Manaus in a thriller.

With the U.S. managerless and several veterans unlikely to play (both in this game and in the future), you can bet on it being a youthful USMNT roster for this friendly, while Portugal boss Fernando Santos may not play all of his star men as he prepares for the World Cup next June.

Still, it should be a tasty friendly in a very cool region of Portugal to visit for U.S. fans.

Mike Ashley puts Newcastle United up for sale

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT
Newcastle United is up for sale. That sound you can hear is Magpies fans around the globe rejoicing.

Much-maligned owner Mike Ashley has long said he would sell the club if a viable buyer arrived and it appears the time is now.

Ashley bought Newcastle back in 2007 and has overseen two relegations from the Premier League, plus has been heavily criticized for not spending enough on the playing squad.

The businessman wants to sell the club by Christmas and in a statement the club said it would “give interested parties the opportunity of deferring substantial payment.” In simpler terms: Ashley will give potential buyers a chance to pay the full fee in installments.

With investment specialist Amanda Staveley seen at a recent Newcastle vs. Liverpool game, speculation was rife that a new owner was being lined up to buy Newcastle. That is indeed the case.

Staveley oversaw the purchase of Manchester City by Abu Dhabi United and also lined up a deal for Liverpool to be bought by Dubai International Captial which fell through. Her investment management company, PCP Capital Partners, is rumored to be involved in any potential sale of Newcastle.

Below is a statement released by the club via St. James’ Holdings limited, the company which owns Newcastle.

As a result of increasing press speculation regarding the future of Newcastle United, the owner of the club, St. James Holdings Limited, wishes to clarify its intentions.

As one of the Premier League’s oldest and best supported football clubs – and for the benefit of its many fans and supporters in the UK and across the world – Newcastle United requires a clear direction and a path to a bright and successful future.

To give the club the best possible opportunity of securing the positioning and investment necessary to take it to the next level, at what is an important time in its history, its present ownership has determined that it is in the best interests of Newcastle United and its fans for the club to be put up for sale.

To give an incoming owner the maximum possible flexibility to make meaningful investment in the club, including in its playing squad, the sale process will give interested parties the opportunity of deferring substantial payments.

A process will now commence of identifying new ownership for the club that will be capable of delivering the sustained investment in and dedication to the club that is necessary for it to achieve its ambitions.

VIDEO: Tim Weah scores stunning goal for USA U-17s

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT
Ah, a chip off the old block…

Good god. What a strike.

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Tim Weah scored a hat trick for the U.S. national team U-17 side in their 5-0 World Cup Round of 16 win against Paraguay in New Delhi on Monday.

His second was a Goal of the Tournament contender as the U.S. have now reached the quarterfinals of the U-17 World Cup for the first time since 2005.

Click play on the video above to watch Weah smash home.

Weah, 17, had nothing on as he picked the ball up on the left flank but he cut inside and smashed home an unstoppable shot into the far corner.