USA U-17s pummel Paraguay to reach World Cup quarters

USA make last eight for first time since 2005 U-17 World Cup

PSG’s Tim Weah scores hat trick

First U.S. win in knockout stage since 1999

After a rough past week for the full U.S. national team, the U-17 side gave the nation exactly what they needed.

The USA beat Pargauay 5-0 in New Delhi on Monday with the Baby Nats reaching the quarterfinals courtesy of a fine hat trick from Timothy Weah (son of former World Player of the Year, George), plus goals from Andrew Carleton and Josh Sargent.

John Hackworth’s side will now face the winner of England v Japan in Margao on Saturday, with the U.S. having an extra day of rest. A simply stunning performance from the U.S. youngsters.

[ MORE: USA to play Portugal in friendly ]

After Paraguay had threatened early on a flowing team move gave the U.S. the lead through Weah.

The brilliant Carleton combined with Sagrent to find Ayo Akinola out wide and his superb cross was knocked home by Weah at the far post. 1-0 to the USA.

In the first half U.S. central midfielder Chris Goslin, who impressed throughout, was shown a yellow card which meant he would miss a potential quarterfinal clash.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

Goslin didn’t let that impact him as he hit a stunning free kick from 35 yards out which Paraguay’s goalkeeper got a slight touch on as it hit the bar.

The U.S. should have gone 2-0 up right on half time as Akinola was free at the back post but couldn’t bundle the ball over the line.

In the second half Weah struck a fine goal for his and the USA’s second as the PSG youngster cut in from the left flank and drilled an unstoppable effort into the far top corner. 2-0 to the USA.

It got even better for the U.S. soon after as Sargent turned and played in Carleton to slot home and make it 3-0 with still over 25 minutes to go.

Late on Paraguay tired and the U.S. picked them off on the break time and time again with Carleton setting up Sargent to slam home and then picking out Weah for his third and the USA’s fifth goal.

Weah’s hat trick capped off a superb win for the USA’s U-17 side as they now face a huge quarterfinal clash on Saturday.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports