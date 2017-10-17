UCL AT HALF: Spurs level at Real; Liverpool, Man City lead (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Premier League sides are mostly enjoying their football this Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Liverpool is clobbering hosts Maribor, Man City needed little time to take lead against critical darlings Napoli, and Spurs have forced Real Madrid into an own goal at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Raphael Varane’s plans to mark Harry Kane were subverted by the French defender’s unwitting legs, but Serge Aurier chopped down Toni Kroos in the 42nd minute for a yellow card and penalty that Cristiano Ronaldo sent beyond the reach of Spurs backstop Hugo Lloris.

Hurri-Kane? Nope, it's a Varane own goal, but it won't matter to Spurs. They're leading Real Madrid on the road! https://t.co/OSsz9kq4xd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 17, 2017

Manchester City 2-0 Napoli

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored in the ninth and 13th minutes as City has been an unwelcoming host for the Neapolitan side. Ederson stopped a Dries Mertens penalty, adding insult to Napoli’s twin concessions.

Monaco 1-1 Besiktas

Radamel Falcao with the lone goal of the contest, but reported Newcastle target Cenk Tosun has answered for the Turkish powers.

Feyenoord 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Ex-Watford man Steven Berghuis and Bernard have traded goals at De Kuip.

Maribor 0-4 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds are sending their finishing demons off a cliff, with goals from Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah finding the scoreboard before the match was 20 minutes old. Salah added another before the break.

Liverpool are cruising early! Coutinho's 2nd #UCL goal of the season doubles the lead. https://t.co/6YtysYh9li — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 17, 2017

Elsewhere

APOEL Nicosia 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Spartak Moscow 1-1 Sevilla

RB Leipzig 3-2 Porto

