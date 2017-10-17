UCL AT HALF: Spurs level at Real; Liverpool, Man City lead (video)

Premier League sides are mostly enjoying their football this Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool is clobbering hosts Maribor, Man City needed little time to take lead against critical darlings Napoli, and Spurs have forced Real Madrid into an own goal at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Raphael Varane’s plans to mark Harry Kane were subverted by the French defender’s unwitting legs, but Serge Aurier chopped down Toni Kroos in the 42nd minute for a yellow card and penalty that Cristiano Ronaldo sent beyond the reach of Spurs backstop Hugo Lloris.
Manchester City 2-0 Napoli
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored in the ninth and 13th minutes as City has been an unwelcoming host for the Neapolitan side. Ederson stopped a Dries Mertens penalty, adding insult to Napoli’s twin concessions.
Monaco 1-1 Besiktas
Radamel Falcao with the lone goal of the contest, but reported Newcastle target Cenk Tosun has answered for the Turkish powers.
Feyenoord 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Ex-Watford man Steven Berghuis and Bernard have traded goals at De Kuip.
Maribor 0-4 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds are sending their finishing demons off a cliff, with goals from Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah finding the scoreboard before the match was 20 minutes old. Salah added another before the break.
Elsewhere
APOEL Nicosia 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Spartak Moscow 1-1 Sevilla
RB Leipzig 3-2 Porto