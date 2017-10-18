Chelsea 3-3 Roma – Thrills at the Bridge

- Luiz, Hazard put Chelsea up 2-0
- Kolarov, Dzeko brace flip lead
- Hazard nabs equalizer
- U.S. U-20 mid Scott on bench for Chelsea
Eden Hazard scored twice as Chelsea overcame the sacrifice of a 2-0 lead and the Blues drew AS Roma 3-3 at Stamford Bridge in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday.
David Luiz also scored for Chelsea. Ex-Man City men Edin Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov starred for Roma, with Dzeko scoring twice and Kolarov adding a goal and an assist.
Chelsea has seven points to lead Group C, two more than Roma and five ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid. The sides will meet again in Rome on Halloween.
Luiz started the scoring with a delightful strike. Call it a second bite at the proverbial apple if you must, but then admit he sunk his teeth into it.
Eden Hazard made a darting run to double Chelsea’s lead, but Kolarov pulled Roma within one with a deflected strike past Thibaut Courtois.
Diego Perotti curled a shot that hardly troubled Courtois in the 63rd minute, the Chelsea keeper just leaving his feet collect it.
Then the former Man City striker struck again, seeing a long diagonal ball over his shoulder and whizzing a perfect left-footed volley through the flailing arms of Courtois.
Dzeko then made a late move before a Kolarov free kick to lose his mark and nod home a go-ahead goal.
It wasn’t over, as Hazard found his way to space and a cross from Pedro.
The Belgian headed his chance beyond a diving Alisson, and it was 3-3 with 15 minutes to play.
American-English midfielder Kyle Scott did not make his Chelsea bow. The 19-year-old has represented England at the U-16 level and the U.S. at the U-18 and U-20 levels.