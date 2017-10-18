UCL wrap: Barcelona, PSG roll; Dzeko scores stunner (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

There were a few more zeroes on the board in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action, but that doesn’t mean the day failed to entertain by any stretch of the imagination.

Chelsea and Roma staged a slugfest at Stamford Bridge, while PSG and Barcelona saw its stars shining, and Jose Mourinho orchestrated another away defensive masterclass for Manchester United.

Chelsea 3-3 Roma — RECAP

There’s a lot to say about this one. Chelsea goes up 2-0 through solid goals from David Luiz and Eden Hazard, but finds itself down and needs another Hazard goal to rescue a point.

But this goal, one of two from Edin Dzeko, is why we watch this wonderful sport. Aleksandar Kolarov also scored and had an assist as ex-Man City men came to play at Stamford Bridge.

Edin Dzeko helped Roma get a point at Stamford Bridge with this FANTASTIC volley! 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/xe1AI6BA7Z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 18, 2017

Benfica 0-1 Manchester United — RECAP

The perfect road match, more or less, though United scored its lone goal thanks to goalkeeper error. Marcus Rashford took the free kick that was carried across the goal line, and United completed more than 500 passes to double Benfica’s output at the Estadio da Luz.

Barcelona 3-1 Olympiacos

It’s not much of a surprise to see Barca triumph at home over Greek opposition. An own goal joined Lucas Digne and this historic Lionel Messi marker to build a 3-0 lead at the Camp Nou.

Leo Messi is now the second player to 100 European goals! https://t.co/iJ0WiFnMgd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 18, 2017

Anderlecht 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain

In case you think PSG cannot make a run this year, consider its list of goal scorers on Wednesday: Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, and Edinson Cavani.

Elsewhere

Qarabag 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Juventus 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

CSKA Moscow 0-2 Basel

Bayern Munich 3-0 Celtic

