Premier League releases new schedule for December games

Start planning for the festive period.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]

The Premier League have announced their updated game schedule for the month of December, with several games moved to set up marathon windows of action across the festive period.

PL action galore and eggnog. Sign me up.

Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore revealed that the festive fixtures were particularly challenging to schedule this season was particularly

“We appreciate this is the peak time for supporters attending and watching the Premier League. With matches scheduled on Christmas weekend for the first time in 11 years, the process of selecting games for live broadcast has been a more complex one than usual and I would like to thank our broadcast partners and clubs for their co-operation and flexibility,” Scudamore said. “We can now announce we have a fantastic selection of 24 live televised matches for supporters to enjoy in December whether in the stadiums or at home.”

Some of the highlights include three games on December 23, a Manchester derby on Dec. 10 and

Below is a look at the new dates/times for games which have been moved.

Saturday 2 December

7:30 a.m ET: Chelsea v Newcastle

12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal v Man Utd

Sunday 3 December

8:30 a.m. ET: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

11 a.m. ET: Man City v West Ham

Saturday 9 December

7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v Chelsea

12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v Leicester



Sunday 10 December

7 a.m ET: Southampton v Arsenal

9:15 a.m. ET: Liverpool v Everton

11:30 a.m. ET: Man Utd v Man City

Tuesday 12 December

3 p.m. ET: Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Wednesday 13 December

2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City v Man City

3 p.m. ET: Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Both further to Manchester derby moving to 10 December

3 p.m. ET: West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 16 December

7:30 Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Subject to change dependent on EFL Cup 5th round participation

12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v Spurs

Sunday 17 December

9:15 a.m. ET: West Brom v Man Utd

Subject to change dependent on Everton and/or Swansea reaching EFL Cup 5th round

11:30 a.m. ET: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Monday 18 December

3 p.m. ET: Everton v Swansea

Subject to change dependent on Everton and/or Swansea reaching EFL Cup 5th round

Friday 22 December

2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v Liverpool

Saturday 23 December

7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v Chelsea

12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley v Spurs

2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v Man Utd

Tuesday 26 December

7:30 a.m. ET: Spurs v Southampton

12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Swansea

Wednesday 27 December

2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United v Man City

Thursday 28 December

3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Because of their selection on 28 December, neither Arsenal nor Crystal Palace will play on 30 December.

