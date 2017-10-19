STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule, Week 9

Ready for three days of Premier League action? Of course you are.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Kicking things off on Friday, West Ham host Brighton and Hove Albion at the London Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Seagulls still searching for their first away win in the Premier League.

On Saturday there is an intriguing encounter in west London as Chelsea host high-flying Watford (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Blues one place and two points behind Watford.

Huddersfield then host Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive clash for the Terriers who are aiming to bag their first win since August.

At the same time PL leaders Man City host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men hoping to not come unstuck against the away-day specialists.

To round things off on Saturday Southampton host West Brom (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at St Mary’s with both teams desperate for a win.

Sunday sees two games with Everton hosting Arsenal at Goodison Park (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams struggling to start the season. Could a heavy defeat be the end of Ronald Koeman?

The match of the weekend then takes place at Wembley with Tottenham and Liverpool colliding (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp clashing is always an intriguing matchup.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday

3 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]



Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Burnley – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Brom — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

