STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule, Week 9

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT
Ready for three days of Premier League action? Of course you are.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Kicking things off on Friday, West Ham host Brighton and Hove Albion at the London Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Seagulls still searching for their first away win in the Premier League.

On Saturday there is an intriguing encounter in west London as Chelsea host high-flying Watford (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Blues one place and two points behind Watford.

Huddersfield then host Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive clash for the Terriers who are aiming to bag their first win since August.

At the same time PL leaders Man City host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men hoping to not come unstuck against the away-day specialists.

To round things off on Saturday Southampton host West Brom (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at St Mary’s with both teams desperate for a win.

Sunday sees two games with Everton hosting Arsenal at Goodison Park (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams struggling to start the season. Could a heavy defeat be the end of Ronald Koeman?

The match of the weekend then takes place at Wembley with Tottenham and Liverpool colliding (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp clashing is always an intriguing matchup.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Burnley – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Brom — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

PL player Power Rankings: Top 20

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT
Which players are on fire right now in the Premier League?

Stars from Manchester City dominate our list as Pep Guardiola‘s men continue their imperious start to the Premier League season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 1
  3. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
  4. David De Gea (Man United) – Up 9
  5. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  6. David Silva (Man City) – Up 2
  7. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Up 4
  8. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
  9. Nemanja Matic (Man United) – Up 1
  10. Phil Jones (Man United) – Down 1
  11. Tammy Abraham (Swansea City) – New entry
  12. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton) – New entry
  13. Ederson (Man City) – Up 3
  14. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Down 10
  15. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – Down 2
  16. Ben Davies (Tottenham) – Down 2
  17. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  18. Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry
  19. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – New entry
  20. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) – New entry

Europa League, LIVE: Arsenal, Everton in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT
Crunch time is arriving in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

[ LIVE: Follow Europa League games ]

Two Premier League teams are in action on Thursday as Everton host Lyon at Goodison Park and Arsenal face a tough trip to Red Star Belgrade.

Everton have yet to win in the Europa League, while the Gunners are sitting top of their group with two wins from two.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s games, while you can click on the link above to stay updated on all the action across Europe with the likes of AC Milan, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio all in action.

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

11:00 a.m. ET: Astana vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv
1 p.m. ET: BATE vs. Cologne
1 p.m. ET: Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. Steaua
1 p.m. ET: Konyaspor vs. Red Bull Salzburg
1 p.m. ET: Lugano vs. Viktoria
1 p.m. ET: Marseille  vs. Guimaraes
1 p.m. ET: Nice vs. Lazio
1 p.m. ET: Ostersunds FK vs. Athletic Bilbao
1 p.m. ET: Red Star Belgrade vs. Arsenal
1 p.m. ET: Vardar vs. Real Sociedad
1 p.m. ET: Zenit vs. Rosenborg
1 p.m. ET: Zorya vs. Hertha Berlin
1 p.m. ET: Zulte-Waregem vs. Vitesse
3:05 p.m. ET: AC Milan vs. AEK Athens
3:05 p.m. ET: Atalanta vs. Apollon Limassol
3:05 p.m. ET: Austria Vienna vs. Rijeka
3:05 p.m. ET: Dynamo Kyiv vs. Young Boys
3:05 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Lyon
3:05 p.m. ET: Fastav Zlin vs. Copenhagen
3:05 p.m. ET: SC Braga vs. Ludogorets
3:05 p.m. ET: Sheriff vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
3:05 p.m. ET: Skenderbeu vs. Partizan
3:05 p.m. ET: TSG Hoffenheim vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
3:05 p.m. ET: vs. Villarreal Slavia Prague

Premier League releases new schedule for December games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT
Start planning for the festive period.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

The Premier League have announced their updated game schedule for the month of December, with several games moved to set up marathon windows of action across the festive period.

PL action galore and eggnog. Sign me up.

Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore revealed that the festive fixtures were particularly challenging to schedule this season was particularly

“We appreciate this is the peak time for supporters attending and watching the Premier League. With matches scheduled on Christmas weekend for the first time in 11 years, the process of selecting games for live broadcast has been a more complex one than usual and I would like to thank our broadcast partners and clubs for their co-operation and flexibility,” Scudamore said. “We can now announce we have a fantastic selection of 24 live televised matches for supporters to enjoy in December whether in the stadiums or at home.”

Some of the highlights include three games on December 23, a Manchester derby on Dec. 10 and

Below is a look at the new dates/times for games which have been moved.

Saturday 2 December
7:30 a.m ET: Chelsea v Newcastle
12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal v Man Utd

Sunday 3 December
8:30 a.m. ET: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
11 a.m. ET: Man City v West Ham

Saturday 9 December
7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v Chelsea
12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v Leicester

Sunday 10 December
7 a.m ET: Southampton v Arsenal
9:15 a.m. ET: Liverpool v Everton
11:30 a.m. ET: Man Utd v Man City

Tuesday 12 December
3 p.m. ET: Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Wednesday 13 December
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City v Man City
3 p.m. ET: Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Both further to Manchester derby moving to 10 December
3 p.m. ET: West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 16 December
7:30 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Subject to change dependent on EFL Cup 5th round participation
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v Spurs

Sunday 17 December
9:15 a.m. ET: West Brom v Man Utd
Subject to change dependent on Everton and/or Swansea reaching EFL Cup 5th round
11:30 a.m. ET: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Monday 18 December
3 p.m. ET: Everton v Swansea
Subject to change dependent on Everton and/or Swansea reaching EFL Cup 5th round

Friday 22 December
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v Liverpool

Saturday 23 December
7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v Chelsea
12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley v Spurs
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v Man Utd

Tuesday 26 December
7:30 a.m. ET: Spurs v Southampton
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Swansea

Wednesday 27 December
2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United v Man City

Thursday 28 December
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Because of their selection on 28 December, neither Arsenal nor Crystal Palace will play on 30 December.

Northern Ireland manager O’Neill banned for DUI

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 19, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and been banned from the road for 16 months.

O’Neill was caught by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 10 and was found to be around three times the legal drink-drive limit.

O’Neill appeared on Thursday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he received the driving ban and fine of 1,300 pounds ($1,700).

O’Neill’s solicitor, James Mulgrew, told the court “this was simply a bad error of judgment.”

Northern Ireland is still in contention for its first World Cup trip since 1986. The team plays Switzerland in a two-leg playoff next month to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup