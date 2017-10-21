Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United: Monumental win!

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Town’s first win over United since 1952

Mooy, Depoitre score

Rashford pulls one back

United’s first PL loss

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre scored to give Huddersfield Town its first win over Manchester United in 65 years, a 2-1 win at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back for United, which has lost its first PL match of the season and drops five points behind Man City.

Town leaps 10th, with 12 points. USMNT midfielder Danny Williams put in an impressive display for the Terriers.

Anthony Martial collected an early yellow card for United, and a clever move from Tom Ince to Steve Mounie called up Red Devils backstop David De Gea for his first collection of the match.

And Mooy put Town a head when he played Ince in for a shot, then put the rebound behind De Gea.

The keeper wouldn’t be relieved when a Jonas Lossl goal kick sailed over Victor Lindelof‘s jumping intervention, and Depoitretw danced around De Gea to make it 2-0.

Nemanja Matic‘s stoppage time effort through traffic almost pulled one back for United, but Town dealt with a corner kick to get to the break unscathed.

2 – Jose Mourinho has never won a @premierleague game when two goals behind. Worry. pic.twitter.com/zICIbVvLTP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2017

But how many have?

Rashford lifted the hopes of the visitors with a goal with just under 15 minutes to play.

