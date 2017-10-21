Man City 3-0 Burnley: Smooth sailing

- Aguero converts early PK
- Man City’s first PL clean sheet vs. Burnley
- City equals club record of 11 consecutive victories in all competitions
Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi, and Leroy Sane scored as Manchester City wore down Burnley for a 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The win, coupled with Manchester United’s loss at Huddersfield Town, gives City a five-point lead on United. Burnley slips ninth, with 13 points.
City was undoubtedly the more threatening side in the first quarter-hour, as expected, with Fabian Delph and Kevin De Bruyne particularly involved in the play.
Burnley backstop Nick Pope made a two-handed punch stop of Bernardo Silva as City kept up its attack.
Bernardo Silva then won a penalty kick for City. After a long delay, often a problem for the taker, Aguero proved immune to the pressure and it was 1-0 to the hosts.
There wasn’t much to most of the second half, as Burnley rarely looked capable of an equalizer.
David Silva snapped the match to a bit of life when he forced Pope into a 72nd minute save, and an ensuing corner kick saw Otamendi nod home an insurance goal. Sane made it 3-0 within moments.
