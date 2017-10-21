More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Matchday experience: Behind-the-scenes at Southampton

By NBCSports.comOct 21, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
What is a proper “matchday experience” really like in the Premier League?

For fans of the Premier League in the USA, you’ll no doubt be curious as to exactly what goes on over in the UK around every single game.

And for all of you who have ever wondered what it’s like, good news: we have a complete 360 experience lined up for Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

We will be one site at Southampton to give you special access at St Mary’s Stadium before, during and after the game.

You will not want to miss this.

Make sure to follow Joe Prince-Wright’s journey behind-the-scenes by checking out the updated videos below as he spends time in pubs in the South Coast city before the game, joins the fans in the stands and will be closer to the action than ever before in the tunnel area and up close and personal with players.

PL AT HALF: Man Utd down 2; Man City, Bournemouth, Leicester lead (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 21, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT
There’s only one scoreless match amongst the five Premier League battles to kickoff at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

Huddersfield Town 2-0 Manchester United

Aaron Mooy‘s produced a goal, and a Victor Lindelof gaffe allowed Tom Ince to give Town a surprising two-goal lead on the Red Devils.

Manchester City 1-0 Burnley

Bernardo Silva won a penalty that Sergio Aguero converted as Man City has a deserved lead over their over-performing visitors.

Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace

It looked like Yohan Cabaye would be sent off for a scissor tackle of DeAndre Yedlin, but only a yellow.

Stoke City 0-2 Bournemouth

Will Mark Hughes be under much pressure after his side goes down via two goals in three minutes, including a penalty for Junior Stanislas. Andrew Surman has the other goal at the Potteries.

Swansea City 0-1 Leicester City

It’s a Federico Fernandez own goal that’s given the Foxes its first marker of the post-Craig Shakespeare era.

Conte on Chelsea comeback: “We have the attitude”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 21, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been waiting for a star turn for some time, and now that it’s arrived he’s sounded like an Antonio Conte disciple.

“Starting on the bench is a difficult moment for me but I stay focused every day to work hard and train hard,” Batshuayi said. “Today I did my job and scored two goals.”

Sure did. Batshuayi replaced an Alvaro Morata who perhaps got a bit caught up in the snippy side of a chippy 4-2 win over visiting Watford on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The victory relieved some pressure from Antonio Conte, who admitted in the run up to the game that he felt it. After the win?

“My players showed me that we have the attitude to fight and change the situation and get a different result. It was very important. It is not simple because we are facing difficult situations but the spirit and commitment is right. I’m satisfied for the performance.”

It was a heck of a morning for Batshuayi, who took two of his chances and wasn’t put off by several moments where he could’ve done something special but failed to find the right footing.

As for Conte, he’ll feel better ahead of a League Cup visit from Everton and a league trip to Bournemouth.

WATCH LIVE: U.S. vs. England in U-17 World Cup quarters

By Nicholas MendolaOct 21, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT
The United States are three wins from the U-17 World Cup title, and look to beat traditional power to set up a semifinal against another (Watch live at 10:30 a.m. ET online via Telemundo En Vivo).

England is on the docket Saturday in Margao, India, and the winner gets the winner of Germany and Brazil. Those two play Sunday in Kolkata.

The Americans are widely considered the best U-17 group to come through the ranks, especially in attack, and have a chance to make a big statement against an England side with a bevy of Premier League Academy stars, heavily drawn from Chelsea and Man City.

LINEUPS

USMNT: Garces (Atlanta United), Gloster (New York Red Bulls), Durkin (DC United), Booth (Real Salt Lake), Watts (Portland Timbers), Sands (New York City FC), Ferri (Solar Chelsea SC), Carleton (Atlanta United), Akinola (Toronto FC), Weah (PSG), Sargent (c, Werder Bremen)

England: Anderson (Man City), Sessegnon (Fulham), Latibeaudiere (c, Man City), Guehi (Chelsea), Panzo (Chelsea), McEachran (Chelsea), Oakley-Boothe (Tottenham), Foden (Man City), Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton), Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Brewster (Liverpool).

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 21, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Huddersfield host Man United, Burnley head to Man City, Stoke welcome Bournemouth, Crystal Palace are off to Newcastle and Swansea do battle with Leicester.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man City vs. Burnley – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]