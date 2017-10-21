PL AT HALF: Man Utd down 2; Man City, Bournemouth, Leicester lead (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

There’s only one scoreless match amongst the five Premier League battles to kickoff at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Huddersfield Town 2-0 Manchester United

Aaron Mooy‘s produced a goal, and a Victor Lindelof gaffe allowed Tom Ince to give Town a surprising two-goal lead on the Red Devils.

Manchester City 1-0 Burnley

Bernardo Silva won a penalty that Sergio Aguero converted as Man City has a deserved lead over their over-performing visitors.

Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace

It looked like Yohan Cabaye would be sent off for a scissor tackle of DeAndre Yedlin, but only a yellow.

Stoke City 0-2 Bournemouth

Will Mark Hughes be under much pressure after his side goes down via two goals in three minutes, including a penalty for Junior Stanislas. Andrew Surman has the other goal at the Potteries.

Swansea City 0-1 Leicester City

It’s a Federico Fernandez own goal that’s given the Foxes its first marker of the post-Craig Shakespeare era.

