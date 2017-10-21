PL AT HALF: Man Utd down 2; Man City, Bournemouth, Leicester lead (video)

There’s only one scoreless match amongst the five Premier League battles to kickoff at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.
Huddersfield Town 2-0 Manchester United
Aaron Mooy‘s produced a goal, and a Victor Lindelof gaffe allowed Tom Ince to give Town a surprising two-goal lead on the Red Devils.
Manchester City 1-0 Burnley
Bernardo Silva won a penalty that Sergio Aguero converted as Man City has a deserved lead over their over-performing visitors.
Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace
It looked like Yohan Cabaye would be sent off for a scissor tackle of DeAndre Yedlin, but only a yellow.
Stoke City 0-2 Bournemouth
Will Mark Hughes be under much pressure after his side goes down via two goals in three minutes, including a penalty for Junior Stanislas. Andrew Surman has the other goal at the Potteries.
Swansea City 0-1 Leicester City
It’s a Federico Fernandez own goal that’s given the Foxes its first marker of the post-Craig Shakespeare era.