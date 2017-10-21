PL Roundup: City separation; Stunning goal show (video)

From Pedro‘s pipe cleaner to Boufal’s wondrous solo march, the Premier League’s day started and ended with glorious goals.
[ SUNDAY PREVIEW: Spurs face bogey reds; Everton vs. Arsenal (streams) ]
Manchester United lost for the first time this season along the way, one a few notable score lines on Saturday in the United Kingdom.
[ MORE: Bundesliga wrap ]
Southampton 1-0 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP
- JPW AT ST. MARY’S: A proper Match day experience
Tony Pulis tried to park the bus, but Sofiane Boufal is a stunt driver. Southampton found a winner late at home to move into the top half.
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United — RECAP
- WAGNER: “Small Huddersfield Town beat Man Utd”
- MOURINHO: “We deserved the punishment of defeat”
It had been 65 years since Town beat Manchester United, and the way it looked Saturday it won’t be that long before it happens again. Maybe United was beat from the UEFA Champions League midweek, or just wasn’t prepared to answer the bell, but goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre gave Town a 2-0 lead before Marcus Rashford provided for a tighter ending.
Manchester City 3-0 Burnley — RECAP
United’s neighbors took advantage of their loss, as Sergio Aguero converted a penalty before Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane barged down the door and carried all three points with ease.
Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City — RECAP
A Federico Fernandez own goal gave interim manager Michael Appleton an early lead, and red-hot Shinji Okazaki made it 2-0 just after halftime. Alfie Mawson pulled one back for Swans, but that was all she wrote: Leicester had leapt out of the drop zone, and ahead of its hosts.
Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP
Rafa Benitez‘s men might’ve been second-best over 90 minutes to Roy Hodgson’s Eagles, but it was a Matt Ritchie corner kick to the noggin of Mikel Merino that did the trick and lifted Newcastle sixth before Sunday’s matches.
Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth — RECAP
Mame Biram Diouf’s pull back was not joined by another Stoke goal, as an Andrew Surman goal and Junior Stanislas penalty kick combined to give the Cherries a notable win at the Potteries. Bournemouth is now just one point back of four teams with eight points, including 18th place Stoke.
Chelsea 4-2 Watford — RECAP
When Abdoulaye Doucoure canceled out Pedro’s fantastic 12th minute goal just before halftime, the Blues and Hornets went to the locker room with very different feelings. When Roberto Pereyra made it 2-1 Watford four minutes into the second, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was desperate. Fortunately, super sub Michy Batshuayi scored a brace wrapped around Cesar Azpilicueta’s 87th minute marker to give Chelsea a big win after its midweek draw with Roma in the UEFA Champions League.
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Manchester City
|9
|8
|1
|0
|32
|4
|28
|4-1-0
|4-0-0
|25
|Manchester United
|9
|6
|2
|1
|22
|4
|18
|4-0-0
|2-2-1
|20
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|5
|10
|1-2-1
|4-0-0
|17
|Chelsea
|9
|5
|1
|3
|17
|10
|7
|2-1-2
|3-0-1
|16
|Watford
|9
|4
|3
|2
|15
|17
|-2
|1-2-1
|3-1-1
|15
|Newcastle United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|8
|2
|3-1-1
|1-1-2
|14
|Arsenal
|8
|4
|1
|3
|12
|10
|2
|4-0-0
|0-1-3
|13
|Liverpool
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|12
|1
|2-2-0
|1-2-1
|13
|Burnley
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|1-2-1
|2-2-1
|13
|Southampton
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|2-2-2
|1-1-1
|12
|Huddersfield Town
|9
|3
|3
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|2-2-1
|1-1-2
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|2-1-1
|1-1-3
|11
|West Bromwich Albion
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|1-3-0
|1-1-3
|10
|Leicester City
|9
|2
|3
|4
|12
|14
|-2
|1-1-2
|1-2-2
|9
|Swansea City
|9
|2
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|1-0-4
|1-2-1
|8
|Everton
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|2-0-2
|0-2-2
|8
|West Ham United
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|17
|-9
|2-0-2
|0-2-3
|8
|
|Stoke City
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|20
|-10
|2-1-2
|0-1-3
|8
|Bournemouth
|9
|2
|1
|6
|6
|13
|-7
|1-1-2
|1-0-4
|7
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|0
|8
|2
|19
|-17
|1-0-3
|0-0-5
|3