Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool: Spurs superb at Wembley

Spurs up 2-0 after 12 minutes

Salah pulls one back

Lovren struggles, subbed after 31

Kane with four brace of season

Tottenham Hotspur ran all over visiting Liverpool on Sunday, riding another star turn from Harry Kane to a 4-1 win at Wembley Stadium.

The win boosts Spurs level with second place Manchester United on points, and slips Liverpool ninth behind Burnley on goal differential. The Reds are three points back of the Top Four.

Kane scored twice, and assisted Heung-Min Son‘s goal. Dele Alli added the fourth in the second half, while Mohamed Salah continued his sparkling season with a goal for Liverpool.

It was 1-0 early, as Kane cut into the center of the attacking third and took advantage of a Dejan Lovren error (prepare for a lot more of that term, sans first name) to hit a left-footed shot into the goal.

It was 2-0 when Lovren leapt to meet a Hugo Lloris clearance and… totally missed it. This Lovren error sprung Kane, who was patient with his dribble and snapped a pass to Son to make it 2-0.

Harry Kane at his persistent best to put Tottenham 1-0 up v Liverpool at Wembley. Lovren caught out & Mignolet a little rash to race out — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 22, 2017

Salah made it 2-1 when Jordan Henderson spied his back post run and his a diagonal ball. Salah put it by an unusually out-of-sorts Hugo Lloris.

Son had a good chance to restore the two-goal lead when he raced past Lovren, but Mignolet blocked his shot and collected a rebound off Lovren’s body.

Lovren left the match in the 32nd minute for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. That barely stemmed the flow, as Dele was alone to collect and deposit Joel Matip’s attempted clearance of a Christian Eriksen stoppage time free kick.

Ox to left wing, Coutinho to midfield, Can to right-back. Lovren so bad Klopp has changed every line of his team to get him off the pitch. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) October 22, 2017

29 – Harry Kane has scored his first @premierleague goal at Wembley for @SpursOfficial with his 29th shot at the stadium. Duck. #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/ctebtwS5Ym — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2017

Perhaps a riot act was read, because Liverpool came hot out of the second half gates. Spurs dealt with havoc in the first 120 seconds.

Kane made it 4-1 in the 56th minute, off a free kick. Mignolet collided with Matip while trying to collect an Eriksen free kick, then Roberto Firmino blocked a Jan Vertonghen shot off the line before Kane lashed in the third crack.

