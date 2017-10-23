Pro Soccer Talk’s 2017 MLS awards: Who earned the hardware?

Decision Day tipped the scales for several players and clubs as Major League Soccer transitions towards the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Now, it’s time to take a look back at the best players/coaches from the 2017 season, including the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Below, PST hands out its awards for the 2017 MLS regular season and gives some insight into the selections.

MLS MVP

Matt Reed Joe Prince-Wright Nick Mendola Andy Edwards Kyle Bonn Dan Karrell 1st place David Villa Sebastian Giovinco Sebastian Giovinco Diego Valeri Diego Valeri Sebastian Giovinco 2nd Diego Valeri Miguel Almiron Diego Valeri David Villa David Villa Nemanja Nikolic 3rd Nemanja Nikolic Diego Valeri Nemanja Nikolic Nemanja Nikolic Nemanja Nikolic David Villa

PST thoughts — Reed: “This may be one of the most difficult MVP races to assess in recent seasons simply because of the way that things shaped up towards the end. Nikolic was brilliant, and deservedly won the Golden Boot, but Valeri and Villa each carried their teams to first-round byes with strong efforts throughout the course of 2017. I think Sunday’s effort against the Crew showed just how important Villa is to NYCFC, though, as he nearly picked up his second hat-trick of the season. Without his goals, NYCFC drops to fifth place.”

Manager of the Year

Reed JPW Mendola Edwards Bonn Karell 1st place Tata Martino Greg Vanney Tata Martino Tata Martino Caleb Porter Greg Vanney 2nd Greg Vanney Carl Robinson Chris Leitch Greg Vanney Greg Vanney Veljko Paunovic 3rd Chris Leitch Wilmer Cabrera Greg Vanney Patrick Vieira Patrick Vieira Caleb Porter

PST thoughts — Edwards: “It’s crazy to not put the coach of the all-time points record holders first here, but what Tata did this year — quickly melding together 20 guys over the course of seven months and turning them into legitimate contenders — is a slightly tougher task. TFC rolled over 10 of 11 players from last year’s MLS Cup side (adding only Victor Vazquez, the unquestioned missing piece), which significantly lowers the degree of difficulty of the task as hand.”

Rookie of the Year

Reed JPW Mendola Edwards Bonn Karell 1st place Julian Gressel Julian Gressel Julian Gressel Julian Gressel Julian Gressel Julian Gressel 2nd Abu Danladi Abu Danladi Jack Elliott Jackson Yueill Abu Danladi Ian Harkes 3rd Jack Elliott Ian Harkes Jonathan Lewis Alex Crognale Jack Elliott Abu Danladi

PST thoughts — JPW: “A rising star for Atlanta, his ability to create goals in a dynamic attack has not been overlooked. Just edges the award ahead of Danladi, Harkes and Jack Elliott.

Newcomer of the Year

Reed JPW Mendola Edwards Bonn Karell 1st place Nemanja Nikolic Nemanja Nikolic Nemanja Nikolic Josef Martinez Miguel Almiron Nemanja Nikolic 2nd Miguel Almiron Josef Martinez Romain Alessandrini Nemanja Nikolic Nemanja Nikolic Miguel Almiron 3rd Victor Vasquez Bastian Schweinsteiger Miguel Almiron Romain Alessandrini Victor Vasquez Victor Vasquez

PST thoughts — Mendola: “Was this the best year of imports in MLS history? It’s hard to say otherwise, with Romain Alessandrini, Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, even half-season talents like Vako Qazaishvili and Paul Arriola. Well, wow. Nikolic’s 24 goals give him the distinction of leading three different leagues in scoring across four seasons.”