Report: RBNY midfielder Felipe, NYCFC’s Harrison could play for USMNT

The U.S. Men’s National Team has seen a rise in duel-nationals representing the Stars and Stripes in recent years, and that trend could continue with two of MLS’ most promising midfielders interested in enhancing their international careers.
According to MSG Network’s Kristian Dyer, New York Red Bulls midfielder Felipe Martins is in the midst of a finalizing his American citizenship, while New York City FC attacker Jack Harrison has spoken with U.S. Soccer about potentially representing the U.S..
Martins already has his green card — which opened up an international slot for the Red Bulls this season –but obtaining citizenship in the near future would make him eligible for selection for the USMNT ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.
In Dyer’s report, he notes the rising interest in Harrison from English clubs, though, and a potential move back to the United Kingdom would hurt the former Manchester United academy member’s chances of joining the USMNT.
Harrison is only in his sophomore season with NYCFC, but the young Englishman has garnered plenty of attention after scoring 14 goals and adding 13 assists thus far for the Bronx side.
Meanwhile, fresh off of Ronald Koeman‘s sacking, Everton must regroup quickly when they head to Stamford Bridge to take on Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea. The Toffees have taken just eight points in their first nine PL matches, leaving the Merseyside club in the relegation zone.
The Blues are aiming for their sixth League Cup title this season, while Manchester United could also achieve the same feat with the crown.
Here’s the slate of matches for the Carabao Cup Round of 16.
Tuesday (All fixtures kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET)
Swansea City vs. Manchester United
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough
Bristol City vs. Crystal Palace
Leicester City vs. Leeds United
Arsenal vs. Norwich City
Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wednesday (All fixtures kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET)
Chelsea vs. Everton
Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United
Now, it’s time to take a look back at the best players/coaches from the 2017 season, including the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Below, PST hands out its awards for the 2017 MLS regular season and gives some insight into the selections.
MLS MVP
Matt Reed
Joe Prince-Wright
Nick Mendola
Andy Edwards
Kyle Bonn
Dan Karrell
1st place
David Villa
Sebastian Giovinco
Sebastian Giovinco
Diego Valeri
Diego Valeri
Sebastian Giovinco
2nd
Diego Valeri
Miguel Almiron
Diego Valeri
David Villa
David Villa
Nemanja Nikolic
3rd
Nemanja Nikolic
Diego Valeri
Nemanja Nikolic
Nemanja Nikolic
Nemanja Nikolic
David Villa
PST thoughts — Reed: “This may be one of the most difficult MVP races to assess in recent seasons simply because of the way that things shaped up towards the end. Nikolic was brilliant, and deservedly won the Golden Boot, but Valeri and Villa each carried their teams to first-round byes with strong efforts throughout the course of 2017. I think Sunday’s effort against the Crew showed just how important Villa is to NYCFC, though, as he nearly picked up his second hat-trick of the season. Without his goals, NYCFC drops to fifth place.”
Manager of the Year
Reed
JPW
Mendola
Edwards
Bonn
Karell
1st place
Tata Martino
Greg Vanney
Tata Martino
Tata Martino
Caleb Porter
Greg Vanney
2nd
Greg Vanney
Carl Robinson
Chris Leitch
Greg Vanney
Greg Vanney
Veljko Paunovic
3rd
Chris Leitch
Wilmer Cabrera
Greg Vanney
Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira
Caleb Porter
PST thoughts — Edwards: “It’s crazy to not put the coach of the all-time points record holders first here, but what Tata did this year — quickly melding together 20 guys over the course of seven months and turning them into legitimate contenders — is a slightly tougher task. TFC rolled over 10 of 11 players from last year’s MLS Cup side (adding only Victor Vazquez, the unquestioned missing piece), which significantly lowers the degree of difficulty of the task as hand.”
Rookie of the Year
Reed
JPW
Mendola
Edwards
Bonn
Karell
1st place
Julian Gressel
Julian Gressel
Julian Gressel
Julian Gressel
Julian Gressel
Julian Gressel
2nd
Abu Danladi
Abu Danladi
Jack Elliott
Jackson Yueill
Abu Danladi
Ian Harkes
3rd
Jack Elliott
Ian Harkes
Jonathan Lewis
Alex Crognale
Jack Elliott
Abu Danladi
PST thoughts — JPW: “A rising star for Atlanta, his ability to create goals in a dynamic attack has not been overlooked. Just edges the award ahead of Danladi, Harkes and Jack Elliott.
PST thoughts — Mendola: “Was this the best year of imports in MLS history? It’s hard to say otherwise, with Romain Alessandrini, Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, even half-season talents like Vako Qazaishvili and Paul Arriola. Well, wow. Nikolic’s 24 goals give him the distinction of leading three different leagues in scoring across four seasons.”
On Monday, Major League Soccer announced that Atlanta will host the 2018 MLS All-Star Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The new venue has already been a part of MLS history when Atlanta hosted over 71,000 supporters on Sunday in the club’s regular season finale against Toronto FC.
“We’re proud to bring our 2018 All-Star Game to Atlanta, a city and Club that have taken Major League Soccer by storm,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a league statement. “Atlanta United’s success is one of the most compelling and impressive expansion team launches in the history of pro sports, and a testament to Arthur Blank’s vision and leadership, and the tremendous team that he has built both on and off the field.
“Atlanta and its supporters have earned the opportunity to host MLS All-Star week and showcase their passion for the beautiful game.”
The expansion side has taken MLS by storm in its first season in the league, with its supporters purchasing more than 36,000 season tickets and the club averaging roughly 48,200 fans per home match.