Buffon to retire at the end of season

By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
European soccer is losing a loveable superstar.

Legendary Juventus goalkeeper and fan favorite Gianluigi Buffon will indeed retire at the end of the season, according to a number of reports across Europe. Buffon had previously stated publicly that he was “99.9 percent sure that’s how I will go,” but had not confirmed his definite intentions to retire.

The 39-year-old has spent the last 17 seasons at Juventus after moving from Parma, where he started his career. He has 175 caps for the Italian national team, 37 more than anyone else. He serves as captain for both club and country.

Buffon came agonizingly close to winning his first Champions League title last season, reaching the final before his team ultimately fell apart in the second half in a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid. Buffon has reached three Champions League finals, but has never won the competition.

According to the reports, Buffon’s final action will come in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after which he will hang up his boots. Buffon has won a World Cup in the past, tasting glory with Italy in the 2006 edition.

Buffon won the Best Goalkeeper award at the 2017 FIFA Football Awards on Monday, although the decision was criticized given the list of nominees included struggling Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo who was benched, but did not include Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea. Buffon previously became the only goalkeeper to ever win the UEFA Footballer of the Year back in 2003.

Deportivo La Coruna fires coach Pepe Mel

Associated PressOct 24, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) — Deportivo La Coruna says Pepe Mel has been fired as coach of the struggling Spanish team.

The club says that Cristobal Parralo has been promoted from coaching its reserve team and will manage its first team until the end of the season.

Deportivo lost 2-1 to recently promoted Girona at home on Monday.

The team is in 16th place, two spots and two points above the relegation zone. It has won just two of nine games this season.

Mel has coached several Spanish sides, most recently Real Betis, and had a brief stint at English Premier League club West Bromwich Albion in 2014.

LIVE: Premier League big boys in League Cup action

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
Six League Cup (Carabao Cup for sponsorship purposes) games are coming up on Tuesday as the Round of 16 kicks off.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ]

There is only one all-Premier League clash takes place with Swansea City hosting Manchester United, while Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Bournemouth and Leicester all face second-tier opposition.

With a place in the quarterfinals on the line, plenty of the PL big boys may opt against resting some of their bigger names.

Here’s the slate of matches for the Carabao Cup Round of 16, while you can follow all the action by clicking on the link above.

League Cup schedule, Tuesday (All fixtures kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated)

Swansea City vs. Manchester United
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough
Bristol City vs. Crystal Palace
Leicester City vs. Leeds United
Arsenal vs. Norwich City
Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 3 p.m. ET

Premier League Playback: Hope for the new boys

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT
NEW BOYS IMPRESS

This has flown under the radar so far this season but you know what, the new boys, they’re good.

After a perfect weekend for the newly-promoted teams Newcastle United sit in seventh place, Huddersfield in 11th and Brighton in 12th in the table.

Combined they have 37 points so far this season, which is the highest points tally between three newly-promoted teams after nine game for 12 years and only twice have the three new boys fared better at this point of a season. The best-ever points tally after nine games came in the PL’s debut campaign in 1992-93 when Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Ipswich tallied 44 points.

Yet despite big wins for Brighton at West Ham, Newcastle edging Crystal Palace and Huddersfield’s incredible triumph against Manchester United, there is a word of warning: in PL history there have only been two occasions when all three promoted teams have survived in their first season.

That was in 2001-02 when Fulham, Blackburn and Bolton survived the drop and in 2011-12 when QPR, Norwich and Swansea stayed up.

Although Newcastle, Huddersfield and Brighton know tough times are still ahead, their fine starts have given them a platform to build from and when you look at the stats from this summer it may suggest that the new boys are figuring out how to stay in the PL. In short, spend big.

Looking at the money spent on summer transfers, Huddersfield, Newcastle and Brighton spent more than seven PL teams. Huddersfield spent $52 million on new signings, Newcastle $48 million and Brighton $45 million.

It is worth the investment and they have learned the harsh lessons from other clubs who came up and spent little in the last few seasons and were relegated at the first attempt. See: Middlesbrough and Hull last season.

A lot more goes into creating a team capable of survival other than spending, but these three clubs have shown that spending more and upgrading your squad is key to staying in the Premier League.

So far, so good.

THREE GONE: WHO IS NEXT?

Ronald Koeman‘s Everton exit made it three Premier League managers who have lost their job before the end of October and there are at least three others under pressure.

Koeman’s 16-month spell at the Toffees promised plenty after a seventh-placed finish last season and a huge summer spending spree of over $190 million, but the Dutchman’s main downfall was failing to bring in a new striker to replace Romelu Lukaku and the 25 goals he delivered last season.

With Craig Shakespeare out at Leicester and Frank De Boer gone at Crystal Palace, there is now a plethora of managers feeling the heat.

Slaven Bilic seems one bad defeat away from being fired at West Ham. Mark Hughes is under a little pressure at Stoke after a poor start. And even Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte are feeling more pressure after sloppy starts to the new seasons for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

It seems like PL chairmen are being more ruthless than ever this season and many managers will be sitting uncomfortably in their dugout seat in the months to come.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES AT SOUTHAMPTON

We had the pleasure of being behind-the-scenes at Southampton on Saturday as Sofiane Boufal‘s incredible goal handed Saints a late win against West Brom 1-0 at St Mary’s.

From the pub to the stadium, to being on the pitch for walkouts and in the tunnel at the end of the game, we have you covered for the full matchday experience.

The video above gives you a taster of what to expect, while below is a clip of us speaking with Boufal after his amazing solo goal.

Russia’s 2018 World Cup costs grow by $600 million

Associated PressOct 24, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Russian authorities say next year’s World Cup will cost $600 million more than previously planned.

There was no immediate explanation from organizers or the Russian government for the latest cost rise, published in a government decree Tuesday and signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Costs have risen by 34.5 billion rubles ($600 million) to 678 billion rubles ($11.8 billion), the decree states.

Of that, 57.6 percent comes from the federal budget. There is another 13.6 percent from regional government budgets, with a further 28.8 percent from “legal entities,” a category which can include both private and state-run companies.