Premier League Playback: Hope for the new boys

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT
NEW BOYS IMPRESS

This has flown under the radar so far this season but you know what, the new boys, they’re good.

After a perfect weekend for the newly-promoted teams Newcastle United sit in seventh place, Huddersfield in 11th and Brighton in 12th in the table.

Combined they have 37 points so far this season, which is the highest points tally between three newly-promoted teams after nine game for 12 years and only twice have the three new boys fared better at this point of a season. The best-ever points tally after nine games came in the PL’s debut campaign in 1992-93 when Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Ipswich tallied 44 points.

Yet despite big wins for Brighton at West Ham, Newcastle edging Crystal Palace and Huddersfield’s incredible triumph against Manchester United, there is a word of warning: in PL history there have only been two occasions when all three promoted teams have survived in their first season.

That was in 2001-02 when Fulham, Blackburn and Bolton survived the drop and in 2011-12 when QPR, Norwich and Swansea stayed up.

Although Newcastle, Huddersfield and Brighton know tough times are still ahead, their fine starts have given them a platform to build from and when you look at the stats from this summer it may suggest that the new boys are figuring out how to stay in the PL. In short, spend big.

Looking at the money spent on summer transfers, Huddersfield, Newcastle and Brighton spent more than seven PL teams. Huddersfield spent $52 million on new signings, Newcastle $48 million and Brighton $45 million.

It is worth the investment and they have learned the harsh lessons from other clubs who came up and spent little in the last few seasons and were relegated at the first attempt. See: Middlesbrough and Hull last season.

A lot more goes into creating a team capable of survival other than spending, but these three clubs have shown that spending more and upgrading your squad is key to staying in the Premier League.

So far, so good.

THREE GONE: WHO IS NEXT?

Ronald Koeman‘s Everton exit made it three Premier League managers who have lost their job before the end of October and there are at least three others under pressure.

Koeman’s 16-month spell at the Toffees promised plenty after a seventh-placed finish last season and a huge summer spending spree of over $190 million, but the Dutchman’s main downfall was failing to bring in a new striker to replace Romelu Lukaku and the 25 goals he delivered last season.

With Craig Shakespeare out at Leicester and Frank De Boer gone at Crystal Palace, there is now a plethora of managers feeling the heat.

Slaven Bilic seems one bad defeat away from being fired at West Ham. Mark Hughes is under a little pressure at Stoke after a poor start. And even Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte are feeling more pressure after sloppy starts to the new seasons for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

It seems like PL chairmen are being more ruthless than ever this season and many managers will be sitting uncomfortably in their dugout seat in the months to come.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES AT SOUTHAMPTON

We had the pleasure of being behind-the-scenes at Southampton on Saturday as Sofiane Boufal‘s incredible goal handed Saints a late win against West Brom 1-0 at St Mary’s.

From the pub to the stadium, to being on the pitch for walkouts and in the tunnel at the end of the game, we have you covered for the full matchday experience.

The video above gives you a taster of what to expect, while below is a clip of us speaking with Boufal after his amazing solo goal.

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST’s Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at the action from the weekend. Read the full archive, here

Russia’s 2018 World Cup costs grow by $600 million

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 24, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Russian authorities say next year’s World Cup will cost $600 million more than previously planned.

There was no immediate explanation from organizers or the Russian government for the latest cost rise, published in a government decree Tuesday and signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Costs have risen by 34.5 billion rubles ($600 million) to 678 billion rubles ($11.8 billion), the decree states.

Of that, 57.6 percent comes from the federal budget. There is another 13.6 percent from regional government budgets, with a further 28.8 percent from “legal entities,” a category which can include both private and state-run companies.

MLS Cup 2017 playoff predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
With the 2017 MLS Cup playoffs kicking off on Wednesday, our writers have selected their playoff brackets and how things will play out over the next few months.

Take a look below as we select our MLS Cup champs (a certain team from north of the border is looking pretty good…) and let us know if you agree with our selections.

Let’s go!

MLS Cup 2017 playoff predictions

Joe Prince-Wright

Knockout round
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew
Chicago Fire over New York Red Bulls
Sporting Kansas City over Houston Dynamo
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes

Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over Atlanta United
New York City FC over Chicago Fire
Portland Timbers over Sporting Kansas City
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps

Conference finals
Toronto FC over New York City FC
Seattle Sounders over Portland Timbers

MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Seattle Sounders (2-1)

Nicholas Mendola

Knockout Round
New York Red Bulls over Chicago Fire
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew
Sporting KC over Houston Dynamo
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes

Conference semifinals
Sporting KC over Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps
Toronto FC over New York Red Bulls
New York CIty FC over Atlanta United

Conference finals
Toronto FC over New York City FC
Seattle Sounders over Sporting KC

MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Seattle Sounders (2-2, TFC to win 7-6 on PKs)

Andy Edwards

Knockout round
Chicago Fire over New York Red Bulls
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew SC
Sporting Kansas City over Houston Dynamo

Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over Atlanta United
New York City FC over Chicago Fire
Sporting Kansas City over Portland Timbers
Vancouver Whitecaps over Seattle Sounders

Conference finals
Toronto FC over New York City FC
Vancouver Whitecaps over Sporting Kansas City

MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Vancouver Whitecaps

Matt Reed

Knockout round
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew
New York Red Bulls over Chicago Fire
Houston Dynamo over Sporting KC
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes

Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over New York Red Bulls
Atlanta United over New York City FC
Portland Timbers over Houston Dynamo
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps

Conference finals
Atlanta United over Toronto FC
Portland Timbers over Seattle Sounders

MLS Cup
Atlanta United over Portland Timbers (3-1)

Dan Karell

Knockout round
Columbus Crew over Atlanta United
Chicago Fire over New York Red Bulls
Houston Dynamo over Sporting Kansas City
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes

Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over Atlanta United
Chicago Fire over NYCFC
Houston Dynamo over Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps

Conference finals
Toronto FC over Chicago Fire
Houston Dynamo over Seattle Sounders

MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Houston Dynamo (3-1)

Report: Leicester City consider Claude Puel

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

Managerless Leicester City are reportedly interested in appointing Claude Puel as their new manager.

Following the firing of Craig Shakespeare last week, the likes of Sean Dyche, Chris Coleman and Manuel Pellegrini have been mentioned as potential replacements.

Puel, 56, left Southampton at the end of last season after leading the Saints to an eighth place finish in the Premier League, the League Cup final where they lost to Liverpool and within one goal of making the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds.

Still, this is quite a shock.

Puel has had his odds slashed with bookmakers to become the next permanent Leicester boss and multiple reports suggest he has already started to talk with the Foxes about who his assistant manager will be.

Michael Appleton is currently in interim charge of Leicester and led them to a 2-1 win at Swansea City on Saturday, while Shakespeare’s former assistant manager is said to be keen to stay on in his coaching role.

Puel has a wealth of experience in Ligue 1 and European action, leading Monaco to the French title, Lille to the UEFA Champions League, Lyon to the UCL semifinals and also impressing at Nice before joining Southampton in the summer of 2016.

The slow, possession-based style of play led to a lack of goals for Southampton and Puel’s side failed to score in any of their final five home games in the Premier League last season before he was booed off the pitch at St Mary’s in his final game in charge. His lack of personality in media interviews and on the training ground was also cited as a problem at Saints.

Leicester could do a lot worse than Puel who has a fine record developing young talent as the like of Hugo Lloris, Yohan Cabaye, Eden Hazard and Alexandre Lacazette have all benefited from working with him. However, this is not the kind of appointment fans of the Foxes were expecting.

The last time they were up in arms about a managerial appointment (ahem, Claudio Ranieri) it worked out pretty well for them.

Real Madrid release update on Harry Kane pursuit

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT
Take a deep breath, Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been speaking about the possibility of signing Spurs and England star Harry Kane.

Perez spoke to Cadena COPE at the FIFA The Best awards in London on Monday night about signing Kane.

“Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head,” Perez said. “He is a great player and, in addition, he is young. He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team. I didn’t ask Tottenham’s president for the price because he would have told me that he is worth €250m.”

There you have it. You can breath again.

Daniel Levy’s reputation as a tough negotiator seems to have put off the two-time reigning European champs for now, but Spurs fans will have still be nervous after seeing both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale sold to Real Madrid in the past.

Kane’s rapid rise and incredible goalscoring form in 2017 is sure to keep Real interested as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema creep towards the twilight of their respective careers.

Perez also revealed a slightly comical situation regarding himself and Levy.

“Every time we win a European title he [Levy] sends me the same message: ‘Congratulations for the European title you have won with my players.'”

Top banter.