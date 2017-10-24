Real Madrid release update on Harry Kane pursuit

With the 2017 MLS Cup playoffs kicking off on Wednesday, our writers have selected their playoff brackets and how things will play out over the next few months.
Take a look below as we select our MLS Cup champs (a certain team from north of the border is looking pretty good…) and let us know if you agree with our selections.
Let’s go!
MLS Cup 2017 playoff predictions
Joe Prince-Wright
Knockout round
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew
Chicago Fire over New York Red Bulls
Sporting Kansas City over Houston Dynamo
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes
Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over Atlanta United
New York City FC over Chicago Fire
Portland Timbers over Sporting Kansas City
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps
Conference finals
Toronto FC over New York City FC
Seattle Sounders over Portland Timbers
MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Seattle Sounders (2-1)
Nicholas Mendola
Knockout Round
New York Red Bulls over Chicago Fire
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew
Sporting KC over Houston Dynamo
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes
Conference semifinals
Sporting KC over Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps
Toronto FC over New York Red Bulls
New York CIty FC over Atlanta United
Conference finals
Toronto FC over New York City FC
Seattle Sounders over Sporting KC
MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Seattle Sounders (2-2, TFC to win 7-6 on PKs)
Andy Edwards
Knockout round
Chicago Fire over New York Red Bulls
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew SC
Sporting Kansas City over Houston Dynamo
Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over Atlanta United
New York City FC over Chicago Fire
Sporting Kansas City over Portland Timbers
Vancouver Whitecaps over Seattle Sounders
Conference finals
Toronto FC over New York City FC
Vancouver Whitecaps over Sporting Kansas City
MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Vancouver Whitecaps
Matt Reed
Knockout round
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew
New York Red Bulls over Chicago Fire
Houston Dynamo over Sporting KC
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes
Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over New York Red Bulls
Atlanta United over New York City FC
Portland Timbers over Houston Dynamo
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps
Conference finals
Atlanta United over Toronto FC
Portland Timbers over Seattle Sounders
MLS Cup
Atlanta United over Portland Timbers (3-1)
Dan Karell
Knockout round
Columbus Crew over Atlanta United
Chicago Fire over New York Red Bulls
Houston Dynamo over Sporting Kansas City
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes
Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over Atlanta United
Chicago Fire over NYCFC
Houston Dynamo over Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps
Conference finals
Toronto FC over Chicago Fire
Houston Dynamo over Seattle Sounders
MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Houston Dynamo (3-1)