Real Madrid release update on Harry Kane pursuit

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Take a deep breath, Tottenham Hotspur fans.

[ MORE: New USMNT head coach ]

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been speaking about the possibility of signing Spurs and England star Harry Kane.

Perez spoke to Cadena COPE at the FIFA The Best awards in London on Monday night about signing Kane.

“Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head,” Perez said. “He is a great player and, in addition, he is young. He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team. I didn’t ask Tottenham’s president for the price because he would have told me that he is worth €250m.”

There you have it. You can breath again.

Daniel Levy’s reputation as a tough negotiator seems to have put off the two-time reigning European champs for now, but Spurs fans will have still be nervous after seeing both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale sold to Real Madrid in the past.

Kane’s rapid rise and incredible goalscoring form in 2017 is sure to keep Real interested as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema creep towards the twilight of their respective careers.

Perez also revealed a slightly comical situation regarding himself and Levy.

“Every time we win a European title he [Levy] sends me the same message: ‘Congratulations for the European title you have won with my players.'”

Top banter.