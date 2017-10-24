More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Real Madrid release update on Harry Kane pursuit

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT
Take a deep breath, Tottenham Hotspur fans.

[ MORE: New USMNT head coach ]

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been speaking about the possibility of signing Spurs and England star Harry Kane.

Perez spoke to Cadena COPE at the FIFA The Best awards in London on Monday night about signing Kane.

“Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head,” Perez said. “He is a great player and, in addition, he is young. He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team. I didn’t ask Tottenham’s president for the price because he would have told me that he is worth €250m.”

There you have it. You can breath again.

Daniel Levy’s reputation as a tough negotiator seems to have put off the two-time reigning European champs for now, but Spurs fans will have still be nervous after seeing both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale sold to Real Madrid in the past.

Kane’s rapid rise and incredible goalscoring form in 2017 is sure to keep Real interested as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema creep towards the twilight of their respective careers.

Perez also revealed a slightly comical situation regarding himself and Levy.

“Every time we win a European title he [Levy] sends me the same message: ‘Congratulations for the European title you have won with my players.'”

Top banter.

MLS Cup 2017 playoff predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
With the 2017 MLS Cup playoffs kicking off on Wednesday, our writers have selected their playoff brackets and how things will play out over the next few months.

[ MORE: PST's 2017 MLS awards ]

Take a look below as we select our MLS Cup champs (a certain team from north of the border is looking pretty good…) and let us know if you agree with our selections.

[ MORE: PST's 2017 MLS Best XI ]

Let’s go!

MLS Cup 2017 playoff predictions

Joe Prince-Wright

Knockout round
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew
Chicago Fire over New York Red Bulls
Sporting Kansas City over Houston Dynamo
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes

Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over Atlanta United
New York City FC over Chicago Fire
Portland Timbers over Sporting Kansas City
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps

Conference finals
Toronto FC over New York City FC
Seattle Sounders over Portland Timbers

MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Seattle Sounders (2-1)

Nicholas Mendola

Knockout Round
New York Red Bulls over Chicago Fire
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew
Sporting KC over Houston Dynamo
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes

Conference semifinals
Sporting KC over Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps
Toronto FC over New York Red Bulls
New York CIty FC over Atlanta United

Conference finals
Toronto FC over New York City FC
Seattle Sounders over Sporting KC

MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Seattle Sounders (2-2, TFC to win 7-6 on PKs)

Andy Edwards

Knockout round
Chicago Fire over New York Red Bulls
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew SC
Sporting Kansas City over Houston Dynamo

Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over Atlanta United
New York City FC over Chicago Fire
Sporting Kansas City over Portland Timbers
Vancouver Whitecaps over Seattle Sounders

Conference finals
Toronto FC over New York City FC
Vancouver Whitecaps over Sporting Kansas City

MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Vancouver Whitecaps

Matt Reed

Knockout round
Atlanta United over Columbus Crew
New York Red Bulls over Chicago Fire
Houston Dynamo over Sporting KC
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes

Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over New York Red Bulls
Atlanta United over New York City FC
Portland Timbers over Houston Dynamo
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps

Conference finals
Atlanta United over Toronto FC
Portland Timbers over Seattle Sounders

MLS Cup
Atlanta United over Portland Timbers (3-1)

Dan Karell

Knockout round
Columbus Crew over Atlanta United
Chicago Fire over New York Red Bulls
Houston Dynamo over Sporting Kansas City
Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes

Conference semifinals
Toronto FC over Atlanta United
Chicago Fire over NYCFC
Houston Dynamo over Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders over Vancouver Whitecaps

Conference finals
Toronto FC over Chicago Fire
Houston Dynamo over Seattle Sounders

MLS Cup
Toronto FC over Houston Dynamo (3-1)

Report: Leicester City consider Claude Puel

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
Managerless Leicester City are reportedly interested in appointing Claude Puel as their new manager.

[ MORE: Harry Kane to Real Madrid? ]

Following the firing of Craig Shakespeare last week, the likes of Sean Dyche, Chris Coleman and Manuel Pellegrini have been mentioned as potential replacements.

Puel, 56, left Southampton at the end of last season after leading the Saints to an eighth place finish in the Premier League, the League Cup final where they lost to Liverpool and within one goal of making the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds.

Still, this is quite a shock.

Puel has had his odds slashed with bookmakers to become the next permanent Leicester boss and multiple reports suggest he has already started to talk with the Foxes about who his assistant manager will be.

Michael Appleton is currently in interim charge of Leicester and led them to a 2-1 win at Swansea City on Saturday, while Shakespeare’s former assistant manager is said to be keen to stay on in his coaching role.

Puel has a wealth of experience in Ligue 1 and European action, leading Monaco to the French title, Lille to the UEFA Champions League, Lyon to the UCL semifinals and also impressing at Nice before joining Southampton in the summer of 2016.

The slow, possession-based style of play led to a lack of goals for Southampton and Puel’s side failed to score in any of their final five home games in the Premier League last season before he was booed off the pitch at St Mary’s in his final game in charge. His lack of personality in media interviews and on the training ground was also cited as a problem at Saints.

Leicester could do a lot worse than Puel who has a fine record developing young talent as the like of Hugo Lloris, Yohan Cabaye, Eden Hazard and Alexandre Lacazette have all benefited from working with him. However, this is not the kind of appointment fans of the Foxes were expecting.

The last time they were up in arms about a managerial appointment (ahem, Claudio Ranieri) it worked out pretty well for them.

USMNT name new interim head coach

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT
The U.S. national team will have a new man in charge for the international friendly against Portugal next month: Dave Sarachan.

That’s right, Bruce Arena’s long-time assistant coach who has vast experience both in MLS and with the USMNT by Arena’s side.

Sarachan will be joined by the rest of the current USMNT coaching staff put in place by Arena for the game in Portugal.

“U.S. MNT assistant coach Dave Sarachan and the remainder of the current technical staff will guide the MNT for the final match of 2017, a friendly against third-ranked Portugal on Nov. 14 in Leiria.”

It is expected that Sarachan will take charge of just the game in Portugal next month, with no other friendly scheduled for the other FIFA match window in November.

This decision will give U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati extra time to find a long-term successor to Arena who stepped down following the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in embarrassing fashion earlier this month after they lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago.

Current U.S. Soccer youth technical director, and former USMNT star, Tab Ramos, had been linked with the job on an interim basis but Gulati and Co. have decided to keep Arena’s staff on for the final game of a hugely disappointing 2017.

It is expected that Sarachan will call up plenty of youngsters for the friendly with several veterans coming towards the end of their USMNT careers after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Unsworth, Dyche discuss Everton managers job; Tuchel open

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT
The contenders are lining up to replace Ronald Koeman at Everton.

24 hours after Koeman left the Toffees two names are dominating the scene: David Unsworth and Sean Dyche.

[ MORE: Koeman releases statement ]

Reports also suggest that both Thomas Tuchel and Phil Neville are interested in the job with the former certainly the type of manager who would fit the profile Everton are after given his success at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga with a young, talented, attack-minded squad.

As for Unsworth, Everton’s current U-23 coach, the former Toffees defender has been placed in caretaker charge after Koeman’s firing and obviously fancies the  job on a permanent basis after having great success with Everton’s youngsters in recent seasons.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s League Cup last 16 clash at Chelsea on Wednesday, Unsworth repeated what he said when he was placed in caretaker charge at the end of the 2015-16 season.

“I spent the afternoon with the chairman yesterday and we spoke everything Everton. I’ll repeat myself from last time I sat here 18 months ago, who wouldn’t want this job?” Unsworth said. “The chairman has given me an opportunity to hopefully get a run of games where hopefully performance levels go up. From that, performances will dictate any future for me as Everton manager. I want to manage and this is an amazing club to be manager of. I make no secret of it.”

Burnley’s Dyche has also spoken to the media and wasn’t shy about discussing links with the vacant position at Goodison.

“It’s very flattering, I’ve been linked with other situations before,” Dyche told Mail Online. “I just keep getting on with my job until things change. It’s out of my hands, I’m just getting on with what I do.”

Dyche has also been linked with the vacant Leicester job and is a man in demand after building a solid squad at Burnley as the Clarets have consolidated themselves in the Premier League under his stewardship. He would be a safe, reliable option but he could he really kick Everton on to the next level and challenge for a spot in the top four?

As for Tuchel, well, reports state he is open to the Everton job after leaving Dortmund at the end of last season. He has a German Cup to his name and experience of managing in the UEFA Champions League and has never hid his desire to one day coach in the Premier League.

Tuchel would be the “sexy name” Everton fans would clamber for but so was Koeman and look how that ended up.

Unsworth could well be the safe (and cheapest) choice for the rest of this season which is largely a write-off considering their shockingly poor start of five defeats and just two wins in their opening nine PL games, plus the worst-ever start to a Europa League group stage campaign by a PL club. Unsworth also has the trust of Everton’s youngsters as he nurtured them through their academy at Finch Farm.

What about this: Unsworth steadies the ship this season, then maybe next summer Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright could chase Carlo Ancelotti (who is on a sabbatical) or maybe entice Tuchel to arrive at a time when he could mold the squad and start again.

Whatever Everton do they have to act fast. After all, it is still early days in the season but they are in the relegation zone for a reason.