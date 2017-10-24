More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
U-17 World Cup semifinals feature 3 powerhouses, one minnow

By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
On Wednesday morning, the final of the U-17 World Cup will be decided. In contention are three familiar faces and one very unfamiliar one.

Mali stands among habitual powerhouses Spain, Brazil, and England as the African nation looks to find a stunning path to the U-17 World Cup final. They will take on Spain in the semis, opposite a mouth-watering matchup between the electric young England side against a Brazil squad that took down Germany in the quarterfinals.

What makes the Mali and Spain matchup – scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET in Navi Mumbai – so intriguing is that both teams lost their very first game of the competition. They have both recovered in spectacular fashion, with Spain finishing second to Brazil in Group D, while Mali finished second to Paraguay in Group B. Despite their early slip, the two sides have been spectacular.

Mali has outscored opponents 13-3 since their opening match loss, including a five-goal output against Iraq in their first knockout match. 17-year-old striker Lassana Ndiaye has been spectacular, tied for the tournament lead with five goals and the only man standing of the other two individuals level with him. On the other end, goalkeeper Youssuf Koita has made 19 saves, although he has just one clean sheet to show for it. This team has been here before, as runners-up at the 2015 World Cup, but their knockout path in that run included North Korea, Croatia, and Belgium.

They take on Spain who has been exactly what you’d expect from the European giants. After falling by a single goal to Brazil in the opening match, they have dispatched opponents by a combined 11-2, holding a pair of clean sheets in group stage matches but looking somewhat beatable in knockout games against France and Iran. Nevertheless, they have spectacular talent, led by captain and leading goalscorer Abel Ruiz, a striker in the Barcelona youth system. Another Barcelona youth product Sergio Gomez is a dangerous attacker down the left flank. This should be a match of stunning attacking quality and fabulous future talent.

On the other end, England will have its hands full with tournament favorite Brazil with a 10:30 a.m. ET kick from Kolkata. The young South American squad boasts wins over Germany and Spain already, and they have conceded just two goals all competition. Their attacking talent is incredibly balanced, with Santos product Lincoln running the show in attacking midfield. Internacional striker Brenner is his target man up front, while Cruziero’s Gabriel Brazao holds things down between the sticks, conceding just a penalty and an own-goal so far this tournament. Their captain is Palmeiras center-back Vitao, who ranked #16 on Sports Illustrated’s Top 20 Under 20 list, and he will lead the charge for Brazil’s first U-17 World Cup trophy since 2003.

England will be up to the task. They dispatched the United States in the quarterfinals thanks to a hat-trick from Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, who has recently joined the Reds after spending much of his youth development at Chelsea. They have been prolific most of the time, but a 0-0 performance against Japan in the Round of 16 (where they won in penalties) leaves them vulnerable against a stifling Brazil defense. They will need to muck up the midfield, where Brazil makes its hay, in order to have a chance in the match. That might fall to Manchester City youngster Phil Foden, along with the more defensive-minded Tashan Oakley-Boothe of Spurs development.

Both matches will prove to be of delicious intrigue, with the stars of the future set to make their mark on the international stage.

Young Huddersfield fan finds money at MUFC match, sends it to Aaron Mooy

By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT
A young Huddersfield Town fan contributed an act of appreciation towards one of his favorite players, and he may just be more wise than any of us.

In a letter to Huddersfield commercial director Sean Jarvis, a young fan Adam Bhana said he was at the Huddersfield match against Manchester United at Kirklees Stadium, and he found a five-pound note on the ground. With wisdom beyond his years, Adam said his dad taught him that “we cannot keep what is not ours” so instead, he decided to send the money to Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy, who he thought “played very well” and grabbed a goal in the famous 2-1 victory.

Jarvis took a picture of the letter and posted it to Twitter, to which Mooy responded that he wants to meet the young fan.

When the purity of a youngster reaches out into the realm of sports, the cuteness is overwhelming. Fair play to young Adam, who stepped up when others may have pocketed the cash and not even batted an eye.

Courtois shakes off rumors of player unrest at Chelsea

By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT
With defending champions Chelsea struggling to piece together consistent positive results, rumors of player unrest have cropped up as Antonio Conte comes under fire.

According to one first-team player, that couldn’t be less true.

“When a top team has a few bad results the first thing they try to say is that the players are not happy and we’re not behind the coach,” Courtois told reporters ahead of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup match against Everton. “But against Watford you saw we fought for every moment and we fought when we were down, so everybody can see we’re behind the coach. Those rumors are easy to spread but I don’t think they are true. If somebody is unhappy, instead of going to the press I think they would say it internally, so it’s not true.”

Courtois doubled down, adding that Conte isn’t to blame, and the players need to be the ones to pick up the slack with the results not going their way.

“First of all, it’s the players that have to do it on the pitch so it was important to win, to fight. At the moment it’s more running, fighting and battling for every ball than maybe the best football.”

Courtois has played every minute of Chelsea’s Premier League season so far, but could get some time off on Wednesday. Last Carabao Cup match, Conte chose to rest Courtois in favor of backup Willy Caballero. In fact, Conte left Courtois completely out of the squad, with third-stringer Eduardo named to the bench behind Caballero.

EFL Cup wrap: Swansea, Palace fall; 18-year-old plays Arsenal hero

By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT
A pair of Premier League teams fell in Carabao Cup action, while another barely survived as the quarterfinals of the competition are nearly set.

Swansea City was thoroughly beaten by Manchester United on a pair of Jesse Lingard goals, while struggling Crystal Palace was beaten heavily by Championship side Bristol City despite an early 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Arsenal just squeaked by Norwich City with the help of a young hero, scoring a late goal to force extra time before winning things early in the added period.

Manchester City failed to score, but would advance on penalties thanks to the help of their veterans.

Swansea City 0-2 Manchester United

Jesse Lingard came into the squad and got back on the scoresheet with a simple finish 21 minutes in to complete the play started by a skillful flick from Marcus Rashford. That goal sent the Red Devils through, but Lingard would complete his brace after halftime on a spectacular header, connecting with Matteo Darmian‘s cross just inside the top of the box for a long-range strike.

Arsenal 2-1 Norwich City (AET)

Arsenal started a mostly second-choice lineup in their home Cup match, and it almost backfired massively. Josh Murphy struck for Norwich just past the half-hour mark, getting loose through the central defenders on a fast-break and chipping goalkeeper Matt Macey to stun the Emirates.

Needing a hero, 18-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah – an Arsenal academy product – came off the bench for his second pro appearance in the 85th minute and struck an astonishing 15 seconds later, poking home after Francis Coquelin had flicked the ball in front of net with his head from a corner.

Nketiah wasn’t done, bagging the winner on a header six minutes into extra time, powering the ball into the top corner off a set-piece a la Olivier Giroud. Fun fact: Nketiah is the first player born after Arsene Wenger took charge at Arsenal to score a goal for the Gunners. Yay for everyone feeling old!

Bournemouth 3-1 Middlesbrough

Callum Wilson hit from the penalty spot in the 75th minute to give Bournemouth a spot in the quarterfinals. The referee had pointed to the spot after Dael Fry fouled Jack Simpson on a corner, and Wilson buried the chance to put Bournemouth through. Benik Afobe added the Cherries’ third with seven minutes to go.

Wilson’s winner came after Simpson and Marcus Tavernier had cancelled each other out following a scoreless first half.

Bristol City 4-1 Crystal Palace

Former Wolves winger Bakary Sako put Crystal Palace in front early, but the Championship side Bristol City cancelled out the Eagles’ lead before halftime through Matty Taylor. Five minutes later, Palace would find themselves walking into halftime down a goal as substitute Milan Djuric would poke the ball home on a scrum in the box following a long throw.

Joe Bryan gave Bristol City a third after halftime to ensure Palace’s misery on the hour mark, and Callum O’Dowda added on a fourth.

Leicester City 2-1 Leeds United

Islam Slimani was the hero as the Foxes prevailed over Championship side Leeds United in a come-from-behind win at the King Power Stadium. He touched home on a cross from Kelechi Iheanacho following a through-ball from Vicente Ibarro.

Pablo Hernandez put Leeds in front 26 minutes in, but the lead only lasted till the half-hour mark when Iheanacho struck to bring Leeds back level, catching Leeds goalkeeper Felix Weidwald out of position.

Manchester City 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (City wins 4-2 on penalties)

Championship leaders Wolves frustrated a decently strong Manchester City side all night, and with the game scoreless all the way through extra time despite 25 Manchester City shots – but just six on target – we went to penalties.

Claudio Bravo saved efforts from Alfred N'Diaye and Conor Coady, while Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, Leroy Sane, and Sergio Aguero were all successful from the spot to send Manchester City through

Buffon to retire at the end of season

By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
European soccer is losing a loveable superstar.

Legendary Juventus goalkeeper and fan favorite Gianluigi Buffon will indeed retire at the end of the season, according to a number of reports across Europe. Buffon had previously stated publicly that he was “99.9 percent sure that’s how I will go,” but had not confirmed his definite intentions to retire.

The 39-year-old has spent the last 17 seasons at Juventus after moving from Parma, where he started his career. He has 175 caps for the Italian national team, 37 more than anyone else. He serves as captain for both club and country.

Buffon came agonizingly close to winning his first Champions League title last season, reaching the final before his team ultimately fell apart in the second half in a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid. Buffon has reached three Champions League finals, but has never won the competition.

According to the reports, Buffon’s final action will come in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after which he will hang up his boots. Buffon has won a World Cup in the past, tasting glory with Italy in the 2006 edition.

Buffon won the Best Goalkeeper award at the 2017 FIFA Football Awards on Monday, although the decision was criticized given the list of nominees included struggling Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo who was benched, but did not include Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea. Buffon previously became the only goalkeeper to ever win the UEFA Footballer of the Year back in 2003.