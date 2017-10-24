Who voted for who in FIFA awards?

The contenders are lining up to replace Ronald Koeman at Everton.

24 hours after Koeman left the Toffees two names are dominating the scene: David Unsworth and Sean Dyche.

Reports also suggest that both Thomas Tuchel and Phil Neville are interested in the job with the former certainly the type of manager who would fit the profile Everton are after given his success at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga with a young, talented, attack-minded squad.

As for Unsworth, Everton’s current U-23 coach, the former Toffees defender has been placed in caretaker charge after Koeman’s firing and obviously fancies the job on a permanent basis after having great success with Everton’s youngsters in recent seasons.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s League Cup last 16 clash at Chelsea on Wednesday, Unsworth repeated what he said when he was placed in caretaker charge at the end of the 2015-16 season.

“I spent the afternoon with the chairman yesterday and we spoke everything Everton. I’ll repeat myself from last time I sat here 18 months ago, who wouldn’t want this job?” Unsworth said. “The chairman has given me an opportunity to hopefully get a run of games where hopefully performance levels go up. From that, performances will dictate any future for me as Everton manager. I want to manage and this is an amazing club to be manager of. I make no secret of it.”

Burnley’s Dyche has also spoken to the media and wasn’t shy about discussing links with the vacant position at Goodison.

“It’s very flattering, I’ve been linked with other situations before,” Dyche told Mail Online. “I just keep getting on with my job until things change. It’s out of my hands, I’m just getting on with what I do.”

Dyche has also been linked with the vacant Leicester job and is a man in demand after building a solid squad at Burnley as the Clarets have consolidated themselves in the Premier League under his stewardship. He would be a safe, reliable option but he could he really kick Everton on to the next level and challenge for a spot in the top four?

As for Tuchel, well, reports state he is open to the Everton job after leaving Dortmund at the end of last season. He has a German Cup to his name and experience of managing in the UEFA Champions League and has never hid his desire to one day coach in the Premier League.

Tuchel would be the “sexy name” Everton fans would clamber for but so was Koeman and look how that ended up.

Unsworth could well be the safe (and cheapest) choice for the rest of this season which is largely a write-off considering their shockingly poor start of five defeats and just two wins in their opening nine PL games, plus the worst-ever start to a Europa League group stage campaign by a PL club. Unsworth also has the trust of Everton’s youngsters as he nurtured them through their academy at Finch Farm.

What about this: Unsworth steadies the ship this season, then maybe next summer Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright could chase Carlo Ancelotti (who is on a sabbatical) or maybe entice Tuchel to arrive at a time when he could mold the squad and start again.

Whatever Everton do they have to act fast. After all, it is still early days in the season but they are in the relegation zone for a reason.

