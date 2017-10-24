Who voted for who in FIFA awards?

It is always hugely intriguing to see who voted for who after the FIFA awards have been handed out.
[ MORE: Team of Year announced ]
That list was released on Monday following the glitzy show in London where FIFA’s “The Best” awards saw the player, team, coach and goal of the year awards dished out among many other accolades in the male and female game.
Below is a look at some of the most notable selections from national team captains and managers who voted for the player and coach of the year awards in the male game, with one media member from each nation also able to vote.
Cristiano Ronaldo won the Player of the Year award with 43.2 percent of the vote, while Lionel Messi came second and Neymar came in third. Zinedine Zidane won the Coach of the Year with 46.22 percent of the vote, with Antonio Conte in second and Massimiliano Allegri in third.
Here’s how some of the star names across the globe voted with some weird, wonderful and dare I say tactical selections, plus some of the picks say quite a lot about which players managers respect and vice versa.
Cick on these links to pour through who voted for who in further detail with Player of the Year votes here, and Coach of the Year votes here.
Player of the Year voting
Cristiano Ronaldo
1) Luka Modric
2) Sergio Ramos
3) Marcelo
Lionel Messi
1) Luis Suarez
2) Andres Iniesta
3) Neymar
Hugo Lloris
1) Cristiano Ronaldo
2) Lionel Messi
3) Harry Kane
Michael Bradley
1) Cristiano Ronaldo
2) Sergio Ramos
3) Lionel Messi
Manuel Neuer
1) Toni Kroos
2) Robert Lewandowski
3) Arturo Vidal
Bruce Arena
1) Cristiano Ronaldo
2) Luka Modric
3) Eden Hazard
Ramiro Hernandez Oscar (Costa Rica coach)
1) Keylor Navas
2) Cristiano Ronaldo
3) Luka Modric
Coach of the Year voting
Cristiano Ronaldo
1) Zinedine Zidane
2) Jose Mourinho
3) Leonardo Jardim
Lionel Messi
1) Luis Enrique
2) Pep Guardiola
3) Diego Simeone
Michael Bradley
1) Max Allegri
2) Zinedine Zidane
3) Antonio Conte
Bruce Arena
1) Zinedine Zidane
2) Antonio Conte
3) Max Allegri
Manuel Neuer
1) Joachim Low
2) Carlo Ancelotti
3) Pep Guardiola
Jordan Henderson
1) Zinedine Zidane
2) Mauricio Pochettino
3) Diego Simeone
Juan Carlos Osorio
1) Maurico Pochettino
2) Zinedine Zidane
3) Antonio Conte