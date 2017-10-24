More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Who voted for who in FIFA awards?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT
It is always hugely intriguing to see who voted for who after the FIFA awards have been handed out.

That list was released on Monday following the glitzy show in London where FIFA’s “The Best” awards saw the player, team, coach and goal of the year awards dished out among many other accolades in the male and female game.

Below is a look at some of the most notable selections from national team captains and managers who voted for the player and coach of the year awards in the male game, with one media member from each nation also able to vote.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Player of the Year award with 43.2 percent of the vote, while Lionel Messi came second and Neymar came in third. Zinedine Zidane won the Coach of the Year with 46.22 percent of the vote, with Antonio Conte in second and Massimiliano Allegri in third.

Here’s how some of the star names across the globe voted with some weird, wonderful and dare I say tactical selections, plus some of the picks say quite a lot about which players managers respect and vice versa.

Cick on these links to pour through who voted for who in further detail with Player of the Year votes here, and Coach of the Year votes here.

Player of the Year voting

Cristiano Ronaldo
1) Luka Modric
2) Sergio Ramos
3) Marcelo

Lionel Messi
1) Luis Suarez
2) Andres Iniesta
3) Neymar

Hugo Lloris
1) Cristiano Ronaldo
2) Lionel Messi
3) Harry Kane

Michael Bradley
1) Cristiano Ronaldo
2) Sergio Ramos
3) Lionel Messi

Manuel Neuer
1) Toni Kroos
2) Robert Lewandowski
3) Arturo Vidal

Bruce Arena 
1) Cristiano Ronaldo
2) Luka Modric
3) Eden Hazard

Ramiro Hernandez Oscar (Costa Rica coach)
1) Keylor Navas
2) Cristiano Ronaldo
3) Luka Modric

Coach of the Year voting

Cristiano Ronaldo
1) Zinedine Zidane
2) Jose Mourinho
3) Leonardo Jardim

Lionel Messi
1) Luis Enrique
2) Pep Guardiola
3) Diego Simeone

Michael Bradley
1) Max Allegri
2) Zinedine Zidane
3) Antonio Conte

Bruce Arena
1) Zinedine Zidane
2) Antonio Conte
3) Max Allegri

Manuel Neuer
1) Joachim Low
2) Carlo Ancelotti
3) Pep Guardiola

Jordan Henderson
1) Zinedine Zidane
2) Mauricio Pochettino
3) Diego Simeone

Juan Carlos Osorio
1) Maurico Pochettino
2) Zinedine Zidane
3) Antonio Conte

USMNT name new interim head coach

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT
The U.S. national team will have a new man in charge for the international friendly against Portugal next month: Dave Sarachan.

That’s right, Bruce Arena’s long-time assistant coach who has vast experience both in MLS and with the USMNT by Arena’s side.

Sarachan will be joined by the rest of the current USMNT coaching staff put in place by Arena for the game in Portugal.

“U.S. MNT assistant coach Dave Sarachan and the remainder of the current technical staff will guide the MNT for the final match of 2017, a friendly against third-ranked Portugal on Nov. 14 in Leiria.”

It is expected that Sarachan will take charge of just the game in Portugal next month, with no other friendly scheduled for the other FIFA match window in November.

This decision will give U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati extra time to find a long-term successor to Arena who stepped down following the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in embarrassing fashion earlier this month after they lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago.

Current U.S. Soccer youth technical director, and former USMNT star, Tab Ramos, had been linked with the job on an interim basis but Gulati and Co. have decided to keep Arena’s staff on for the final game of a hugely disappointing 2017.

It is expected that Sarachan will call up plenty of youngsters for the friendly with several veterans coming towards the end of their USMNT careers after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Unsworth, Dyche discuss Everton managers job; Tuchel open

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT
The contenders are lining up to replace Ronald Koeman at Everton.

24 hours after Koeman left the Toffees two names are dominating the scene: David Unsworth and Sean Dyche.

Reports also suggest that both Thomas Tuchel and Phil Neville are interested in the job with the former certainly the type of manager who would fit the profile Everton are after given his success at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga with a young, talented, attack-minded squad.

As for Unsworth, Everton’s current U-23 coach, the former Toffees defender has been placed in caretaker charge after Koeman’s firing and obviously fancies the  job on a permanent basis after having great success with Everton’s youngsters in recent seasons.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s League Cup last 16 clash at Chelsea on Wednesday, Unsworth repeated what he said when he was placed in caretaker charge at the end of the 2015-16 season.

“I spent the afternoon with the chairman yesterday and we spoke everything Everton. I’ll repeat myself from last time I sat here 18 months ago, who wouldn’t want this job?” Unsworth said. “The chairman has given me an opportunity to hopefully get a run of games where hopefully performance levels go up. From that, performances will dictate any future for me as Everton manager. I want to manage and this is an amazing club to be manager of. I make no secret of it.”

Burnley’s Dyche has also spoken to the media and wasn’t shy about discussing links with the vacant position at Goodison.

“It’s very flattering, I’ve been linked with other situations before,” Dyche told Mail Online. “I just keep getting on with my job until things change. It’s out of my hands, I’m just getting on with what I do.”

Dyche has also been linked with the vacant Leicester job and is a man in demand after building a solid squad at Burnley as the Clarets have consolidated themselves in the Premier League under his stewardship. He would be a safe, reliable option but he could he really kick Everton on to the next level and challenge for a spot in the top four?

As for Tuchel, well, reports state he is open to the Everton job after leaving Dortmund at the end of last season. He has a German Cup to his name and experience of managing in the UEFA Champions League and has never hid his desire to one day coach in the Premier League.

Tuchel would be the “sexy name” Everton fans would clamber for but so was Koeman and look how that ended up.

Unsworth could well be the safe (and cheapest) choice for the rest of this season which is largely a write-off considering their shockingly poor start of five defeats and just two wins in their opening nine PL games, plus the worst-ever start to a Europa League group stage campaign by a PL club. Unsworth also has the trust of Everton’s youngsters as he nurtured them through their academy at Finch Farm.

What about this: Unsworth steadies the ship this season, then maybe next summer Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright could chase Carlo Ancelotti (who is on a sabbatical) or maybe entice Tuchel to arrive at a time when he could mold the squad and start again.

Whatever Everton do they have to act fast. After all, it is still early days in the season but they are in the relegation zone for a reason.

Ronald Koeman releases statement after Everton exit

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2017, 8:09 AM EDT
Ronald Koeman has spoken for the first time since leaving Everton.

On Monday the news everyone expected arrived as the legendary Dutchman saw his 16-month reign at Goodison Park come to an end.

Koeman, 54, oversaw a huge rebuild of Everton’s squad in the summer with $190 million spent but his side lost five of their opening nine games in the Premier League and are currently in the relegation zone.

Here’s what he had to say about his firing.

Everton finished in seventh place in the PL last season in Koeman’s first campaign in charge and showed plenty of promise as they pushed for a top four finish until late in the season.

The failure to replace Romelu Lukaku‘s 25 goals in attack for last season was the main reason for Everton’s poor start to the season, but Koeman’s combative nature with multiple members of Everton’s first team didn’t help matters and the Dutchman looked a dejected figure in recent weeks.

Adding to their woes in the Premier League, Everton also failed to win any of their opening three games in the UEFA Europa League group stage and are struggling to make the knockout rounds of the competition.

With plenty of promise upon Koeman’s arrival in the summer of 2016, plus heavy spending over both seasons, Everton’s progress has hit a considerable speed bump.

Suggestions that Koeman’s ego (fueled by his illustrious playing career) got in the way at Everton seem close to the mark as he failed to properly connect with the club and its fans and seemed to only be using it as a stepping stone for a move to his beloved Barcelona.

That won’t happen anytime soon for Koeman.

As for Everton’s future, the favorite for the job is Burnley’s Sean Dyche with Thomas Tuchel also mentioned, but caretaker boss David Unsworth is understood to be a frontrunner to land the job on a permanent basis.

Baroni fired by Serie A basement club Benevento

Associated PressOct 23, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
BENEVENTO, Italy (AP) Benevento fired Marco Baroni and named Roberto De Zerbi its new coach after becoming the first squad in Serie A history to lose its first nine matches of the season.

The southern Italian club is the only team in Europe’s five major leagues without a point.

Benevento also announced it fired sporting director Salvatore Di Somma.

The moves on Monday came a day after a 3-0 home loss to Fiorentina.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Benevento will have to pay Baroni 800,000 euros (nearly $1 million) as part of an anti-firing clause in his contract.

Baroni guided Benevento up from Serie B last season.

De Zerbi last coached Palermo nearly a year ago before being fired by the Sicilian club.

It’s the second coaching change in Serie A this season, after Diego Lopez replaced Massimo Rastelli at Cagliari last week.