Young Huddersfield fan finds money at MUFC match, sends it to Aaron Mooy

A young Huddersfield Town fan contributed an act of appreciation towards one of his favorite players, and he may just be more wise than any of us.

In a letter to Huddersfield commercial director Sean Jarvis, a young fan Adam Bhana said he was at the Huddersfield match against Manchester United at Kirklees Stadium, and he found a five-pound note on the ground. With wisdom beyond his years, Adam said his dad taught him that “we cannot keep what is not ours” so instead, he decided to send the money to Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy, who he thought “played very well” and grabbed a goal in the famous 2-1 victory.

Jarvis took a picture of the letter and posted it to Twitter, to which Mooy responded that he wants to meet the young fan.

I would love to meet you Adam — Aaron Mooy (@AaronMooy) October 24, 2017

When the purity of a youngster reaches out into the realm of sports, the cuteness is overwhelming. Fair play to young Adam, who stepped up when others may have pocketed the cash and not even batted an eye.

