More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Paul Newberry

Atlanta becomes U.S. soccer’s new hotbed, but will it last?

Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

ATLANTA (AP) The cheer begins slowly, rhythmically – everyone raising their hands above their heads, clapping in sync to the beat of the drum, screaming in unison and picking up speed with each chant.

A! ….. T! ….. L!

A! … T! ….L!

A! T! L!

[ MORE: Latest in Crew relocation saga ]

Welcome to soccer’s newest hotbed, which has sprouted in a city known for its fickle sports fans and all the heartbreak doled out by its teams.

Atlanta United has been a shining star amid a year of intense disappointment for American soccer , a dashing, high-scoring team that has drawn record crowds and stirred fervent passion in its very first season.

From packed stands at Bobby Dodd Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, to flag-waving fans who bounce up and down from the opening kick to the final whistle , an Atlanta United game provide the latest glimmer of hope that the U.S. might someday embrace the world’s most popular sport the way the rest of the world does.

“This is unprecedented, certainly in our sport,” said Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer. “This team has attracted the attention of the entire soccer- and football-playing world.”

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-3 West Ham | Pochettino reacts ]

Garber knew something was up when United sold more than 30,000 season tickets Before playing its first game. Then, a crowd of 55,000 turned out for opening night , which was held in a college football stadium on Georgia Tech’s campus while workers scrambled to finish $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium .

As the days and weeks and months passed, from the promise of spring through the heat of summer to the changing leaves of fall, the fans kept coming. When the team finally moved into new retractable-roof home in mid-September, they didn’t let up. Finally, this past weekend, a crowd of 71,874 attended the regular-season finale , more than any other single game in MLS history.

It was hardly an anomaly. United set the previous record five weeks earlier with its first 70,000-plus turnout. For the season, Atlanta averaged 48,200 per game, easily eclipsing the mark set two years earlier by Seattle, the MLS’ flagship franchise. For comparison’s sake, United’s numbers eclipsed the top team in Italy’s Serie A during the 2016-17 season and would’ve ranked in the upper half of the attendance table for any of Europe’s top leagues.

United has provided some much-needed good news for American soccer, which is still reeling from the stunning failure of the U.S. national team to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia .

“Without any history on this club, to build something like that, to build the support that we got, that’s very impressive, that in just one year we could get to this point,” said Kevin Kratz, a German midfielder who plays for United.

Actually, Atlanta’s soccer history goes back to the fledgling days of the sport in the U.S.

The Chiefs were founded in 1967 and captured the first championship in the North American Soccer League (NASL). But the team never drew as many as 7,000 fans per game, bouncing between Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Georgia Tech’s stadium and even a high school facility south of the city. Hardly anyone noticed when the franchise went out of business in 1973, having spent its final year known as the Apollos.

[ MORE: Cyle Larin says he’s ready for Europe ]

The Chiefs returned in 1979, this time owned by Ted Turner, but not much changed. Attendance was poor and the team struggled on the field, lasting only three years before folding again.

This is a totally different scenario. United was built for success, from owner Arthur Blank (who also owns the NFL Falcons) to a new stadium to a metro area that is now home to nearly 6 million people and a far more diverse population than it had during the Chiefs era.

Still, the popularity of the team caught everyone off guard.

“There was just an energy and a passion that I think is just similar to whether you’re in Europe watching a game, whether you’re in South America,” United president Darren Eales said. “The fans stand up for the whole game, the fans doing the A-T-L Icelandic chant, those sort of rituals and excitement behind the game … I think it’s a new America. It’s a sport that brought together the city of Atlanta, a city of transplants that’s very international.

“It’s become their club.”

The day after the regular season ended, United was recognized for its impressive debut when MLS awarded the 2018 All-Star Game to Mercedes-Benz Stadium . But the team has more immediate priorities, having qualified for the playoffs and the chance to host a first-round game against Columbus – an original MLS franchise that, in an interesting twist, is pondering a possible move to Texas because of waning attendance and demands for a new stadium.

Another huge, raucous crowd is expected Thursday night.

“They aren’t just spectators,” said United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, a longtime member of the U.S. national team. “They’re involved in terms of their voice. … It’s truly remarkable.”

United is hoping to build the sort of championship success that has eluded Atlanta’s big league teams. Other than the Chiefs’ long-forgotten title, the Braves are the only other franchise to win it all, and that was more than two decades ago in the 1995 World Series.

More indicative of the city’s sports history was the Falcons’ performance in the last Super Bowl. They squandered a 25-point lead in the second half and lost to the New England Patriots in overtime, casting a pall over Atlanta that still lingers just a bit .

Off the field, United still must prove it can hold the city’s attention for a sustained period.

Look no further than Atlanta’s two National Hockey League teams, the Flames and the Thrashers. Both drew large crowds in their early days, but it didn’t last.

Both wound up leaving the city .

United intends to write a new chapter.

They may be on to something.

“Actually, I’m not surprised,” said Elizabeth Edwards, who attended the final regular-season game. “Soccer has been huge in Georgia, and it’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger. I’m a middle-school teacher, so I watch my kids play. They care more about soccer than they do football.”

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

FOLLOW LIVE — Atlanta-Crew, Dynamo-SKC meet in MLS Cup Playoffs

Trevor Ruszkowski – USA Today
By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wednesday saw two lopsided victories favoring the New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps, so what will be in store on Thursday?

The MLS Cup Playoffs began with a bang yesterday (unless you’re a Fire or Earthquakes supporter), and two more clubs will have the opportunity to punch their ticket into the conference semifinals tonight.

[ FOLLOW: MLS first round scores, play-by-play ]

The evening’s action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET when Atlanta United hosts Columbus Crew SC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — which promises to be a great one.

Atlanta is expecting to break its own attendance record for the third time in its inaugural season, with well over 70,000 supporters likely to make their way into the new venue.

The winner will move on to face second-seeded New York City FC in the next round, after the Red Bulls solidified their meeting with Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the evening’s second matchup features two clubs trending in opposite directions.

The Houston Dynamo will host Sporting KC from BBVA Compass Stadium, with the Dynamo unbeaten in their last six matches to end the MLS regular season.

Peter Vermes and Sporting KC closed out the campaign winless in their last five, and the club has only won three MLS matches since the beginning of August.

[ MORE: Mike Petke earns contract extension with RSL ]

Either the Dynamo or SKC will book themselves a date with the Portland Timbers in the next round following the Whitecaps’ win.

Thursday’s matches

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC — 9:30 p.m. ET

Caixinha fired by Rangers after 7 months

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 26, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT
1 Comment

GLASGOW, England (AP) Pedro Caixinha has been fired by Rangers after seven months in charge of the Scottish club.

[ MORE: Carabao Cup draw announced — Big boys separated ]

Rangers announced the departure of the Portuguese coach on Thursday, a day after a 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock that left the team in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership. On Sunday, Rangers lost to Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup semifinals.

Caixinha, who joined in March on a three-year deal, oversaw Rangers’ biggest ever home loss to fierce Glasgow rival Celtic and an embarrassing Europa League qualifying loss to Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn.

A club statement said “results have been disappointing and not commensurate with the level of investment that was made available.”

Has the 2018 World Cup official match ball been leaked?

Sandra Montanez/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It looks as though next summer’s World Cup match ball has been leaked, and it mimics the qualities of former balls used in the competition.

[ MORE: Did Don Garber hint at which markets are next for MLS expansion? ]

FootyHeadlines released a picture on Wednesday of what appears to be the 2018 World Cup ball, which clearly says “FIFA World Cup Russia 2018” across the face of the sphere.

It also dons Telstar on the side, which would be a more modern take on the original Telstar ball — that debuted back in the 1960s.

Below is a look at the possible selection for next summer’s competition.

FootyHeadlines

Top 5 Premier League storylines in Week 10

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The likely suspects remain at the Premier League summit heading into Matchday 10, however, a titanic clash amongst two of the top three sides could change the complexion of matters.

An important meeting at Old Trafford kicks off the weekend’s action as Manchester United hosts a Harry Kane-less Tottenham Hotspur, while big names Leicester City and Everton face a crucial test against one another for an utterly different reason.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

PST takes a look at the top 5 storylines around the PL ahead of Week 10.

Spurs facing massive test at Old Trafford without Kane

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

 

Anyone that names a player other than Harry Kane as the engine that runs Tottenham probably isn’t watching the club’s matches closely enough. That’s not to say Spurs isn’t loaded with talent — because they certainly are.

However, the difference for Spurs over the last several seasons has been the matches where the English striker wasn’t available for selection. Saturday’s clash against United would normally be timely considering Jose Mourinho’s men are coming off of a defeat, while Spurs comfortably handed Liverpool last weekend.

It remains to be seen though if Fernando Llorente will be a suitable replacement for Kane in a match of this magnitude.

Relegation a reality for these two “giants”

Leicester City vs. Everton — Sunday, 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Say what you will from an Everton perspective about the Merseyside club being amongst the big boys, but Leicester managed to win the Premier League just two seasons ago — with a very similar squad.

Both clubs are in disarray, sitting firmly in the relegation battle through nine matches, and that certainly isn’t what either team expected. Everton fired manager Ronald Koeman this week, which makes the 18th place side all the more vulnerable, however, the Foxes’ managerial situation isn’t that much better after Craig Shakespeare‘s recent sacking.

[ MORE: How will Man United-Spurs line up on Saturday? ]

Upstarts Huddersfield finding their groove?

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC

Regardless of what transpires the rest of the 2017/18 season, Huddersfield will always have October 21. The Terriers earned a signature victory against Manchester United last weekend, and while it wasn’t the prettiest match for the newcomers, David Wagner‘s team was the first to hand the Red Devils a loss this campaign.

Liverpool enters the weekend just one point ahead of Wagner and Co., and Jurgen Klopp‘s side are in a bit of disarray. The Reds were blasted last week against Tottenham, with a 4-1 defeat the outcome at Wembley.

The Terriers have already exhibited their ability to adapt and overcome obstacles early in the campaign, including their victory over United after having had lost their previous two fixtures.

Eagles, Hammers holding on for dear life

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Palace had a moment of brilliance against Chelsea earlier this month, but all it seems to be was that; a moment. With just two goals in nine matches, the Eagles are already facing a massive uphill climb at the bottom of the PL.

For the Hammers, their beginning to the campaign hasn’t been much better. Two wins out of nine has West Ham in 16th place and manager Slaven Bilic is on the hot seat after making several big moves this summer, including bringing in striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

[ MORE: The top 15 players at the 2017 U-17 World Cup ]

Surprise top-10 clubs meet at the Turf Moor

Burnley vs. Newcastle — Monday, 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN

This is probably the sneaky good match of the weekend because both clubs continue to fly under the radar as mid-table clubs. Burnley is coming off of a brutal beatdown by Manchester City, but Newcastle has found its form as of late, going unbeaten in its last three matches.

The biggest issue with both sides is the lack of a consistent goalscoring threat, which could hinder the clubs down the road. Chris Wood leads the Clarets with three goals thus far, while Newcastle has managed to get contributions from several players in their return to the PL.

Nonetheless, a victory for either club could potentially move one team all the way into the top four by the end of the weekend.