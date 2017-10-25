More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ayew credits Bilic for comeback: “The coach had the words”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT
West Ham United may have helped embattled manager Slaven Bilic flip the script on its poor season, and striker Andre Ayew says the boss deserves plenty of credit for the Irons’ fight back on Wednesday.

The Irons trailed London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at halftime before a 15-minute span saw Ayew score twice and Angelo Ogbonna snare a winner to send West Ham into the League Cup quarterfinals.

“We stayed confident,” Ayew said. “We were down but the coach had the words. I want to congratulate the whole team, it’s a massive win.”

It could well be. The Irons have struggled mightily this season, Bilic’s third season with the club. After leading West Ham to the Europa League in Year One, West Ham finished 11th last season before spending big on Marko Arnautovic, Joe Hart, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez amongst others.

Hopes were high, but the Irons have scored just eight Premier League goals and sit 16th this season.

Now, thanks to the comeback, West Ham is three wins from a spot in Europe. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice. From the BBC:

“We reacted in the most brilliant way. To score three goals against them, who do not concede goals, then be brave and compact and good on the ball, we deserved it and it is a big boost for us.”

Vibes will be positive ahead of what is a surprisingly big match against Crystal Palace this weekend, but it doesn’t get much easier for West Ham: Liverpool home, Watford away, Leicester home, Everton away, Man City away, Chelsea home, Arsenal home.

If the momentum, whatever that can mean, continues, West Ham may just surprise and build its Premier League record alongside this League Cup run. Or, of course, it can just be one win sandwiched between an embarrassing home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion and whatever happens at Palace.

But Bilic’s boys got it right on Wednesday. On to the next.

League Cup quarterfinalists set: What are the juiciest draws?

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
The League Cup is down to its final eight clubs, with several Premier League giants angling for their first bit of hardware this season.

Arsenal will be looking for its second, having won the Community Shield, and is joined in the quarterfinals by West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Bristol City.

The Irons knocked Spurs out of the tournament on Wednesday, eliminating the chance for a North London Derby. There are still some terrific possibilities for Thursday’s quarterfinal draw.

Here are our favorite ideas:

Keep ’em separated — A draw that keeps the big boys away from each other gives us much better odds on a huge final, or two big semifinals legs in January (Coincidentally, this is also wanted by Spurs and Liverpool in the hopes of schedule congestion for their Top Four opponents). That would be something like:

Arsenal vs. Bristol City
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Manchester City vs. West Ham United

Derby Day(s) and Cinderella clearances — The flip side would put those glamorous match-ups in the quarterfinals, set for late November.

Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
West Ham United vs. Bristol City
Leicester City vs. Bournemouth

A good mix — In this draw, we’ll keep United and City apart to ensure the first Manchester Derby of the year remains in the Premier League (Dec. 10), but still give the world a London Derby.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Manchester City vs. Bristol City
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
West Ham United vs. Leicester City

Canadian striker Larin ready to leave MLS for Europe

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Cyle Larin wants to go to Europe, according to The Orlando Sentinel’s Alicia DelGallo.

The Canadian striker, 22, is coming off a rough season off-the-field but buried 12 goals in 28 games to give him 43 in his first three MLS seasons.

The former No. 1 SuperDraft pick was arrested for DUI this season, but has been linked to clubs like Leeds United in the last couple months.

There’s a legitimate chance that Larin would break the outgoing MLS transfer record set by Jozy Altidore‘s $8 million move to Villarreal in 2008. Matt Miazga, Maurice Edu, Stern John, and Giancarlo Gonzalez round out the Top Five.

As for Larin, his thoughts are fairly clear-cut according to DelGallo:

“I think I’m at the right place to go play in Europe and it’s the right time,” Larin said in an exclusive interview with the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday. “I think I’ll benefit. I have personal goals and dreams and I want to go to Europe and play. I think it’s the right time.”

Larin says the timing is right, with his contract ending this season. His general manager at Orlando, Niki Budalic, says there’s been no offer since the transfer window closed in September, and that they’d sell if they received an acceptable offer.

One of those is certainly coming, according to Larin’s agent:

“The offers that came are offers that typically aren’t a regular occurrence in MLS,” Smyrniotis said. “That alone makes them something very interesting for all parties. At the time, it was more important for Orlando to keep Cyle, they were trying to make the playoffs.”

This one will happen, and it’ll be interesting to see how the 6-foot-2 striker fares overseas.

Spurs: Pochettino lays League Cup blame on Real Madrid, Liverpool results

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino was bitter after Tottenham Hotspur tossed aside a 2-0 home lead and a berth in the League Cup quarterfinals.

Andre Ayew scored twice and Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner for West Ham, all goals coming in a 15-minute span, to send the Wembley Stadium crowd away unhappy.

Pochettino wasn’t trying to put shine on the performance, as Spurs were very much in control of the match at the break to the point where anyone who checked out will be bewildered at the final score.

The manager says, frankly, Spurs were too full of themselves.

“That can’t happen. When you are not on the same mental level it is difficult. The opponent had nothing to lose, they started to believe and we started to suffer. Maybe we thought the job was done. The second half was not the same and it is difficult to accept.

“After Real Madrid and Liverpool it was difficult to keep the motivation and concentration. We must be more mature at 2-0 up, that is disappointing. It is not good to lose, always, I am not happy.”

With neither Harry Kane nor Christian Eriksen in the Starting XI, Spurs still looked capable of coasting to a win. The problem is they tried to coast, and a desperate Hammers unit punished them.

The reasoning is understandable, even if it’s surprising Pochettino was so up front about it. Old Trafford is next on Saturday, and now two stung teams will enter the stadium.

Spurs collapse at home as desperate Bilic gets huge League Cup win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT
West Ham’s incredible fight back and Spurs massive home collapse led the Irons into the League Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 London Derby win at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli staked Spurs to a 2-0 halftime lead, but the fond times ended soon after the break.

Andre Ayew scored twice in five minutes to tie it up, cleaning up a rebound in the 55th and finishing some fine work from Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini in the 60th, before Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner 10 minutes later.

A long run from Heung-Min Son gave the South Korean plenty of time to spot Sissoko, and the French midfielder scored easily to give Spurs a sixth minute lead.

Dele  made it 2-0 before the break with a lofted shot that took a turn off Declan Rice‘s head and looped inside the far post.

Spurs coasted into the break before it all fell apart.

