Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Canadian striker Larin ready to leave MLS for Europe

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Cyle Larin wants to go to Europe, according to The Orlando Sentinel’s Alicia DelGallo.

The Canadian striker, 22, is coming off a rough season off-the-field but buried 12 goals in 28 games to give him 43 in his first three MLS seasons.

The former No. 1 SuperDraft pick was arrested for DUI this season, but has been linked to clubs like Leeds United in the last couple months.

There’s a legitimate chance that Larin would break the outgoing MLS transfer record set by Jozy Altidore‘s $8 million move to Villarreal in 2008. Matt Miazga, Maurice Edu, Stern John, and Giancarlo Gonzalez round out the Top Five.

As for Larin, his thoughts are fairly clear-cut according to DelGallo:

“I think I’m at the right place to go play in Europe and it’s the right time,” Larin said in an exclusive interview with the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday. “I think I’ll benefit. I have personal goals and dreams and I want to go to Europe and play. I think it’s the right time.”

Larin says the timing is right, with his contract ending this season. His general manager at Orlando, Niki Budalic, says there’s been no offer since the transfer window closed in September, and that they’d sell if they received an acceptable offer.

One of those is certainly coming, according to Larin’s agent:

“The offers that came are offers that typically aren’t a regular occurrence in MLS,” Smyrniotis said. “That alone makes them something very interesting for all parties. At the time, it was more important for Orlando to keep Cyle, they were trying to make the playoffs.”

This one will happen, and it’ll be interesting to see how the 6-foot-2 striker fares overseas.

Spurs: Pochettino lays League Cup blame on Real Madrid, Liverpool results

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino was bitter after Tottenham Hotspur tossed aside a 2-0 home lead and a berth in the League Cup quarterfinals.

Andre Ayew scored twice and Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner for West Ham, all goals coming in a 15-minute span, to send the Wembley Stadium crowd away unhappy.

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-3 West Ham ]

Pochettino wasn’t trying to put shine on the performance, as Spurs were very much in control of the match at the break to the point where anyone who checked out will be bewildered at the final score.

The manager says, frankly, Spurs were too full of themselves.

“That can’t happen. When you are not on the same mental level it is difficult. The opponent had nothing to lose, they started to believe and we started to suffer. Maybe we thought the job was done. The second half was not the same and it is difficult to accept.

“After Real Madrid and Liverpool it was difficult to keep the motivation and concentration. We must be more mature at 2-0 up, that is disappointing. It is not good to lose, always, I am not happy.”

With neither Harry Kane nor Christian Eriksen in the Starting XI, Spurs still looked capable of coasting to a win. The problem is they tried to coast, and a desperate Hammers unit punished them.

The reasoning is understandable, even if it’s surprising Pochettino was so up front about it. Old Trafford is next on Saturday, and now two stung teams will enter the stadium.

Spurs collapse at home as desperate Bilic gets huge League Cup win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT
West Ham’s incredible fight back and Spurs massive home collapse led the Irons into the League Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 London Derby win at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli staked Spurs to a 2-0 halftime lead, but the fond times ended soon after the break.

Andre Ayew scored twice in five minutes to tie it up, cleaning up a rebound in the 55th and finishing some fine work from Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini in the 60th, before Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner 10 minutes later.

A long run from Heung-Min Son gave the South Korean plenty of time to spot Sissoko, and the French midfielder scored easily to give Spurs a sixth minute lead.

Dele  made it 2-0 before the break with a lofted shot that took a turn off Declan Rice‘s head and looped inside the far post.

Spurs coasted into the break before it all fell apart.

Rudiger, Willian score, Drinkwater debuts as Chelsea advances (video)

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT
Antonio Rudiger and Willian scored to lead Chelsea past Everton 2-1 on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, pushing the Blues into the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

Danny Drinkwater‘s made his Chelsea debut, but it was Rudiger headed across goal and over a jumping Jordan Pickford to give the Blues a first half lead. Willian was lively for most of the match, and worked a 1-2 with Cesc Fabregas to add to the lead in the second minute of second half stoppage.

They’d need it, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin answered back within minutes of restart after some solid work from Oumar Niasse.

Everton got into the swing of things to start the second half, and Drinkwater received warm applause when departing after 61 minutes for Cesc Fabregas.

Wily Caballero made an outstanding save on Kevin Mirallas, whose slip in attempting a 69th minute shot may have somehow made it trickier to parry.

Willian and Calvert-Lewin traded goals in second half stoppage to provide some late thrills.

Latest in Crew relocation saga: Club will allow season ticket refunds

AP Photo/Fred Squillante, The Columbus Dispatch
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
This week’s stories about the Columbus Crew under Gregg Berhalter should be focused on their Thursday playoff date with Atlanta United, one which has the potential to be an all-timer in terms of desperation entertainment from two hungry, fun teams.

But instead of talking about whether Federico Higuain will ride off into the sunset in a manner befitting of a Crew legend, we’re talking about season ticket refunds and relocation and the sloppiest way to go about ruining a positive time in the MLS calendar.

Crew owner Anthony Precourt is trying to engineer a relocation of original MLS club Columbus Crew to Austin courtesy of a “Hey, maybe I’ll stay” guise which is about as thinly veiled as the garlic Paulie chops for his prison sauce in “Goodfellas.”

Precourt was initially not going to allow refunds to season ticket holders ahead of the 2018 season, as the club will still be in Ohio (and could, we must say, stick around beyond that especially as Austin isn’t exactly begging for another town’s team). Now he is, for about a week, from ColumbusCrewSC.com:

“I remain hopeful that our passionate supporters will cheer for the Club under these difficult circumstances, but I recognize that some of you would like the opportunity to secure a refund for 2018 MLS regular-season season packages purchased prior to PSV’s recent announcement. Effective today at 2:00 p.m. ET and up until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday November 3, we will provide 2018 Season Ticket Members with a window to secure a full refund for 2018 Season Ticket Memberships should that be your preference. 2018 Season Ticket Members who previously purchased season tickets for the 2018 season and wish to secure a refund shall be eligible for a full refund prior to the November 3 deadline by following the link in the email that was sent today to Season Ticket Members. Playoff tickets committed for the 2017 MLS Playoffs will not be eligible for a refund. Our players and coaching staff leave everything on the field, match after match, and they are performing at an incredible level as we enter the playoffs. Although I know you are upset with the recent announcement, I hope you will still consider honoring our players with your support during this playoff run and beyond.”

There’s so much “damned if you, damned if you don’t” here. Imagine: you love your club and don’t want it to leave, but also don’t want to give Precourt any more money than necessary. And Precourt can then say, “Well, this town didn’t really love the city, anyway.”

(Trust me, as a Buffalonian who had to live with a decade-plus of relocation rumors for the Buffalo Bills, I know a bit about a community being held hostage. Even when it turns out well, with the Pegulas pledging to keep the Bills and Sabres here forever, you never forget the angst of your childhood teams having an uncertain future because a league or owner could make more money).

This comes about a week after the Crew owner posted what is perhaps the most unintentionally hilarious pair of Tweets in American soccer history (It’s still baffling he hasn’t deleted the second tweet). Read on, and then imagine what it takes to think, “Hmmm, us. Doesn’t seem right given I’m going to rip their team from them. I better correct that to say, ‘You all.'”

