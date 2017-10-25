More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Claude Puel appointed new Leicester City boss

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT
Claude Puel is back in the game.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Leicester City appointed the former Southampton manager on Wednesday, with the Foxes giving the Frenchman a second chance to shine in the Premier League.

It’s safe to say his appointment hasn’t been met with widespread euphoria from Leicester’s fans but the last time they felt underwhelmed by a managerial appointment (ahem, Claudio Ranieri) it worked out pretty well for them…

Puel — who has signed a contract until 2020 — replaces Craig Shakespeare who was fired last week after just eight games in charge of the Foxes on a permanent basis, with assistant coach Michael Appleton stepping in as caretaker but Appleton will now become Puel’s assistant.

Speaking about his appointment, Puel was delighted to take charge of the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

“It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own. The opportunity to help the Club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”

Leicester City’s vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha described Puel as a “perfect fit” for the club and lauded his “attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realize it.”

In his only previous campaign in English soccer, last season Puel, 56, led Saints to an eighth place finish in the Premier League and the League Cup final, plus within one goal of reaching the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds.

However, the former Monaco, Lille, Lyon and Nice manager was fired at the end of last season following a run of five home games without scoring as Southampton’s fans lambasted the team for a bland style of play and a lack of goals.

In his homeland Puel won the French title with Monaco, plus led Lille and Lyon in the UEFA Champions League, with the latter reaching the semifinals. He has also been responsible for giving many young players a chance to shine with Eden Hazard, Hugo Lloris and Alexandre Lacazette all given their chance by the former Monaco midfielder.

With the Foxes in the quarterfinals of the League Cup, plus grabbing a win at Swansea City last weekend under Appleton’s guidance, their situation is looking pretty healthy right now and Puel won’t need time to adjust to a new league and country this time around.

Let’s see if Puel can reignite Leicester and get Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and Co. firing on all cylinders.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Cyle Larin wants to go to Europe, according to The Orlando Sentinel’s Alicia DelGallo.

The Canadian striker, 22, is coming off a rough season off-the-field but buried 12 goals in 28 games to give him 43 in his first three MLS seasons.

The former No. 1 SuperDraft pick was arrested for DUI this season, but has been linked to clubs like Leeds United in the last couple months.

[ MORE: Latest in Crew relocation saga ]

There’s a legitimate chance that Larin would break the outgoing MLS transfer record set by Jozy Altidore‘s $8 million move to Villarreal in 2008. Matt Miazga, Maurice Edu, Stern John, and Giancarlo Gonzalez round out the Top Five.

As for Larin, his thoughts are fairly clear-cut according to DelGallo:

“I think I’m at the right place to go play in Europe and it’s the right time,” Larin said in an exclusive interview with the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday. “I think I’ll benefit. I have personal goals and dreams and I want to go to Europe and play. I think it’s the right time.”

Larin says the timing is right, with his contract ending this season. His general manager at Orlando, Niki Budalic, says there’s been no offer since the transfer window closed in September, and that they’d sell if they received an acceptable offer.

One of those is certainly coming, according to Larin’s agent:

“The offers that came are offers that typically aren’t a regular occurrence in MLS,” Smyrniotis said. “That alone makes them something very interesting for all parties. At the time, it was more important for Orlando to keep Cyle, they were trying to make the playoffs.”

This one will happen, and it’ll be interesting to see how the 6-foot-2 striker fares overseas.

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino was bitter after Tottenham Hotspur tossed aside a 2-0 home lead and a berth in the League Cup quarterfinals.

Andre Ayew scored twice and Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner for West Ham, all goals coming in a 15-minute span, to send the Wembley Stadium crowd away unhappy.

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-3 West Ham ]

Pochettino wasn’t trying to put shine on the performance, as Spurs were very much in control of the match at the break to the point where anyone who checked out will be bewildered at the final score.

The manager says, frankly, Spurs were too full of themselves.

“That can’t happen. When you are not on the same mental level it is difficult. The opponent had nothing to lose, they started to believe and we started to suffer. Maybe we thought the job was done. The second half was not the same and it is difficult to accept.

“After Real Madrid and Liverpool it was difficult to keep the motivation and concentration. We must be more mature at 2-0 up, that is disappointing. It is not good to lose, always, I am not happy.”

With neither Harry Kane nor Christian Eriksen in the Starting XI, Spurs still looked capable of coasting to a win. The problem is they tried to coast, and a desperate Hammers unit punished them.

The reasoning is understandable, even if it’s surprising Pochettino was so up front about it. Old Trafford is next on Saturday, and now two stung teams will enter the stadium.

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT
West Ham’s incredible fight back and Spurs massive home collapse led the Irons into the League Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 London Derby win at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli staked Spurs to a 2-0 halftime lead, but the fond times ended soon after the break.

Andre Ayew scored twice in five minutes to tie it up, cleaning up a rebound in the 55th and finishing some fine work from Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini in the 60th, before Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner 10 minutes later.

[ MORE: Chelsea beats Everton ]

A long run from Heung-Min Son gave the South Korean plenty of time to spot Sissoko, and the French midfielder scored easily to give Spurs a sixth minute lead.

Dele  made it 2-0 before the break with a lofted shot that took a turn off Declan Rice‘s head and looped inside the far post.

Spurs coasted into the break before it all fell apart.

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT
Antonio Rudiger and Willian scored to lead Chelsea past Everton 2-1 on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, pushing the Blues into the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

Danny Drinkwater‘s made his Chelsea debut, but it was Rudiger headed across goal and over a jumping Jordan Pickford to give the Blues a first half lead. Willian was lively for most of the match, and worked a 1-2 with Cesc Fabregas to add to the lead in the second minute of second half stoppage.

They’d need it, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin answered back within minutes of restart after some solid work from Oumar Niasse.

[ MORE: Filling out an MLS Best XI is harder than ever ]

Everton got into the swing of things to start the second half, and Drinkwater received warm applause when departing after 61 minutes for Cesc Fabregas.

Wily Caballero made an outstanding save on Kevin Mirallas, whose slip in attempting a 69th minute shot may have somehow made it trickier to parry.

Willian and Calvert-Lewin traded goals in second half stoppage to provide some late thrills.

