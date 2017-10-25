England beat Brazil, reach U-17 World Cup final (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

England beat Brazil 3-1 in Kolkata on Wednesday to reach the U-17 World Cup final where they will play Spain.

[ MORE: Latest U-17 World Cup videos ]

Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster scored a hat trick for the second successive knockout game (he also bagged a treble in their quarterfinal victory against the USA) to send the young Three Lions into Saturday’s final against Spain who beat Mali 3-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden was often the architect for England in their semifinal victory, but Brewster’s finishing inside the box was predatory as Steve Cooper’s men impressed.

7 – Rhian Brewster has now scored with seven of his 10 shots on target at the U17 World Cup finals for @England. Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/NBqRvzrs4O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2017

England took the lead early on as Brewster finished calmly but Brazil fought back very well and were soon level with Wesley finishing off a flowing move. Big chances came and went for Brazil and Brewster struck again before half time to make it 2-1.

The 17-year-old Liverpool forward sent a header over the bar in the second half but completed his hat trick in fine fashion to seal the win and England’s spot in Saturday’s final in Kolkata as they aim to win their first-ever World Cup at U-17 level.

England will Spain in the final, who they lost to in the European Championship final earlier this year on penalty kicks after Spain had scored a late equalizer to deny England glory in normal time.

Spain reached the World Cup final with two goals from Barcelona’s Abel Ruiz and Ferran Torres added another late on to end Mali’s fairytale run in the tournament.

If the young Three Lions do go on and win the U-17 World Cup it will mean England will hold both the U-17 and U-20 World Cup trophies at the same time.

Watch out, world.

It seems like England have finally figured this World Cup thing out as the success of England’s youth teams in 2017 continues.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports