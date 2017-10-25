England beat Brazil, reach U-17 World Cup final (video)

England beat Brazil 3-1 in Kolkata on Wednesday to reach the U-17 World Cup final where they will play Spain.
Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster scored a hat trick for the second successive knockout game (he also bagged a treble in their quarterfinal victory against the USA) to send the young Three Lions into Saturday’s final against Spain who beat Mali 3-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
Manchester City’s Phil Foden was often the architect for England in their semifinal victory, but Brewster’s finishing inside the box was predatory as Steve Cooper’s men impressed.
England took the lead early on as Brewster finished calmly but Brazil fought back very well and were soon level with Wesley finishing off a flowing move. Big chances came and went for Brazil and Brewster struck again before half time to make it 2-1.
The 17-year-old Liverpool forward sent a header over the bar in the second half but completed his hat trick in fine fashion to seal the win and England’s spot in Saturday’s final in Kolkata as they aim to win their first-ever World Cup at U-17 level.
England will Spain in the final, who they lost to in the European Championship final earlier this year on penalty kicks after Spain had scored a late equalizer to deny England glory in normal time.
Spain reached the World Cup final with two goals from Barcelona’s Abel Ruiz and Ferran Torres added another late on to end Mali’s fairytale run in the tournament.
If the young Three Lions do go on and win the U-17 World Cup it will mean England will hold both the U-17 and U-20 World Cup trophies at the same time.
Watch out, world.
It seems like England have finally figured this World Cup thing out as the success of England’s youth teams in 2017 continues.
Cyle Larin wants to go to Europe, according to The Orlando Sentinel’s Alicia DelGallo.
The Canadian striker, 22, is coming off a rough season off-the-field but buried 12 goals in 28 games to give him 43 in his first three MLS seasons.
The former No. 1 SuperDraft pick was arrested for DUI this season, but has been linked to clubs like Leeds United in the last couple months.
There’s a legitimate chance that Larin would break the outgoing MLS transfer record set by Jozy Altidore‘s $8 million move to Villarreal in 2008. Matt Miazga, Maurice Edu, Stern John, and Giancarlo Gonzalez round out the Top Five.
As for Larin, his thoughts are fairly clear-cut according to DelGallo:
“I think I’m at the right place to go play in Europe and it’s the right time,” Larin said in an exclusive interview with the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday. “I think I’ll benefit. I have personal goals and dreams and I want to go to Europe and play. I think it’s the right time.”
Larin says the timing is right, with his contract ending this season. His general manager at Orlando, Niki Budalic, says there’s been no offer since the transfer window closed in September, and that they’d sell if they received an acceptable offer.
One of those is certainly coming, according to Larin’s agent:
“The offers that came are offers that typically aren’t a regular occurrence in MLS,” Smyrniotis said. “That alone makes them something very interesting for all parties. At the time, it was more important for Orlando to keep Cyle, they were trying to make the playoffs.”
This one will happen, and it’ll be interesting to see how the 6-foot-2 striker fares overseas.
Mauricio Pochettino was bitter after Tottenham Hotspur tossed aside a 2-0 home lead and a berth in the League Cup quarterfinals.
Andre Ayew scored twice and Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner for West Ham, all goals coming in a 15-minute span, to send the Wembley Stadium crowd away unhappy.
Pochettino wasn’t trying to put shine on the performance, as Spurs were very much in control of the match at the break to the point where anyone who checked out will be bewildered at the final score.
The manager says, frankly, Spurs were too full of themselves.
“That can’t happen. When you are not on the same mental level it is difficult. The opponent had nothing to lose, they started to believe and we started to suffer. Maybe we thought the job was done. The second half was not the same and it is difficult to accept.
“After Real Madrid and Liverpool it was difficult to keep the motivation and concentration. We must be more mature at 2-0 up, that is disappointing. It is not good to lose, always, I am not happy.”
With neither Harry Kane nor Christian Eriksen in the Starting XI, Spurs still looked capable of coasting to a win. The problem is they tried to coast, and a desperate Hammers unit punished them.
The reasoning is understandable, even if it’s surprising Pochettino was so up front about it. Old Trafford is next on Saturday, and now two stung teams will enter the stadium.
West Ham’s incredible fight back and Spurs massive home collapse led the Irons into the League Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 London Derby win at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli staked Spurs to a 2-0 halftime lead, but the fond times ended soon after the break.
Andre Ayew scored twice in five minutes to tie it up, cleaning up a rebound in the 55th and finishing some fine work from Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini in the 60th, before Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner 10 minutes later.
A long run from Heung-Min Son gave the South Korean plenty of time to spot Sissoko, and the French midfielder scored easily to give Spurs a sixth minute lead.
Dele made it 2-0 before the break with a lofted shot that took a turn off Declan Rice‘s head and looped inside the far post.
Spurs coasted into the break before it all fell apart.
Antonio Rudiger and Willian scored to lead Chelsea past Everton 2-1 on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, pushing the Blues into the quarterfinals of the League Cup.
Danny Drinkwater‘s made his Chelsea debut, but it was Rudiger headed across goal and over a jumping Jordan Pickford to give the Blues a first half lead. Willian was lively for most of the match, and worked a 1-2 with Cesc Fabregas to add to the lead in the second minute of second half stoppage.
They’d need it, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin answered back within minutes of restart after some solid work from Oumar Niasse.
Everton got into the swing of things to start the second half, and Drinkwater received warm applause when departing after 61 minutes for Cesc Fabregas.
Wily Caballero made an outstanding save on Kevin Mirallas, whose slip in attempting a 69th minute shot may have somehow made it trickier to parry.
Willian and Calvert-Lewin traded goals in second half stoppage to provide some late thrills.
