Everton caretaker Unsworth “very proud” of fight vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT
David Unsworth‘s first game in charge of Everton could have gone worse.

The Toffees kept Chelsea on its toes for 90 minutes, even controlling play for stretches against the reigning champs in the first match since Ronald Koeman was fired.

Though Wednesday’s League Cup match ended 2-1 in favor of Chelsea, Everton looked much better than it had in recent weeks. From EvertonFC.com:

“Hopefully we will be as committed as that in every game that I am in charge of,” he said.

“We started with a great display tonight but we want to know go and start a winning streak. But when I see and hear older pros helping the young lads out like they did, then it makes me quite excited to take us forward and work with everybody. We had a game plan and the players stuck to that. I am very proud of them. Nobody likes losing but I saw so much to work with in a great, committed performance.”

The Toffees got a surprise performance in the center of the park from a player many hadn’t heard of prior to Wednesday: 19-year-old Beni Baningime. The Congolese midfielder had played with Unsworth in the U-23s, and was forced into the fray when Morgan Schneiderlin fell ill.

Everton goes to Leicester City this weekend in what’s essentially an (way too) early season relegation six pointer before a trip to Lyon in the UEFA Europa League. Watford and Crystal Palace follow, so getting sorted is not improbable for the Toffees.

Atlanta becomes U.S. soccer’s new hotbed, but will it last?

Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) The cheer begins slowly, rhythmically – everyone raising their hands above their heads, clapping in sync to the beat of the drum, screaming in unison and picking up speed with each chant.

A! ….. T! ….. L!

A! … T! ….L!

A! T! L!

Welcome to soccer’s newest hotbed, which has sprouted in a city known for its fickle sports fans and all the heartbreak doled out by its teams.

Atlanta United has been a shining star amid a year of intense disappointment for American soccer , a dashing, high-scoring team that has drawn record crowds and stirred fervent passion in its very first season.

From packed stands at Bobby Dodd Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, to flag-waving fans who bounce up and down from the opening kick to the final whistle , an Atlanta United game provide the latest glimmer of hope that the U.S. might someday embrace the world’s most popular sport the way the rest of the world does.

“This is unprecedented, certainly in our sport,” said Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer. “This team has attracted the attention of the entire soccer- and football-playing world.”

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-3 West Ham | Pochettino reacts ]

Garber knew something was up when United sold more than 30,000 season tickets Before playing its first game. Then, a crowd of 55,000 turned out for opening night , which was held in a college football stadium on Georgia Tech’s campus while workers scrambled to finish $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium .

As the days and weeks and months passed, from the promise of spring through the heat of summer to the changing leaves of fall, the fans kept coming. When the team finally moved into new retractable-roof home in mid-September, they didn’t let up. Finally, this past weekend, a crowd of 71,874 attended the regular-season finale , more than any other single game in MLS history.

It was hardly an anomaly. United set the previous record five weeks earlier with its first 70,000-plus turnout. For the season, Atlanta averaged 48,200 per game, easily eclipsing the mark set two years earlier by Seattle, the MLS’ flagship franchise. For comparison’s sake, United’s numbers eclipsed the top team in Italy’s Serie A during the 2016-17 season and would’ve ranked in the upper half of the attendance table for any of Europe’s top leagues.

United has provided some much-needed good news for American soccer, which is still reeling from the stunning failure of the U.S. national team to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia .

“Without any history on this club, to build something like that, to build the support that we got, that’s very impressive, that in just one year we could get to this point,” said Kevin Kratz, a German midfielder who plays for United.

Actually, Atlanta’s soccer history goes back to the fledgling days of the sport in the U.S.

The Chiefs were founded in 1967 and captured the first championship in the North American Soccer League (NASL). But the team never drew as many as 7,000 fans per game, bouncing between Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Georgia Tech’s stadium and even a high school facility south of the city. Hardly anyone noticed when the franchise went out of business in 1973, having spent its final year known as the Apollos.

The Chiefs returned in 1979, this time owned by Ted Turner, but not much changed. Attendance was poor and the team struggled on the field, lasting only three years before folding again.

This is a totally different scenario. United was built for success, from owner Arthur Blank (who also owns the NFL Falcons) to a new stadium to a metro area that is now home to nearly 6 million people and a far more diverse population than it had during the Chiefs era.

Still, the popularity of the team caught everyone off guard.

“There was just an energy and a passion that I think is just similar to whether you’re in Europe watching a game, whether you’re in South America,” United president Darren Eales said. “The fans stand up for the whole game, the fans doing the A-T-L Icelandic chant, those sort of rituals and excitement behind the game … I think it’s a new America. It’s a sport that brought together the city of Atlanta, a city of transplants that’s very international.

“It’s become their club.”

The day after the regular season ended, United was recognized for its impressive debut when MLS awarded the 2018 All-Star Game to Mercedes-Benz Stadium . But the team has more immediate priorities, having qualified for the playoffs and the chance to host a first-round game against Columbus – an original MLS franchise that, in an interesting twist, is pondering a possible move to Texas because of waning attendance and demands for a new stadium.

Another huge, raucous crowd is expected Thursday night.

“They aren’t just spectators,” said United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, a longtime member of the U.S. national team. “They’re involved in terms of their voice. … It’s truly remarkable.”

United is hoping to build the sort of championship success that has eluded Atlanta’s big league teams. Other than the Chiefs’ long-forgotten title, the Braves are the only other franchise to win it all, and that was more than two decades ago in the 1995 World Series.

More indicative of the city’s sports history was the Falcons’ performance in the last Super Bowl. They squandered a 25-point lead in the second half and lost to the New England Patriots in overtime, casting a pall over Atlanta that still lingers just a bit .

Off the field, United still must prove it can hold the city’s attention for a sustained period.

Look no further than Atlanta’s two National Hockey League teams, the Flames and the Thrashers. Both drew large crowds in their early days, but it didn’t last.

Both wound up leaving the city .

United intends to write a new chapter.

They may be on to something.

“Actually, I’m not surprised,” said Elizabeth Edwards, who attended the final regular-season game. “Soccer has been huge in Georgia, and it’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger. I’m a middle-school teacher, so I watch my kids play. They care more about soccer than they do football.”

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

FOLLOW LIVE – Chicago, Vancouver host MLS Cup Playoff openers

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
Chicago’s surprising resurgence and Vancouver’s last day let down provide the backdrop for home sides of Wednesday’s first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Fire, led by Veljko Paunovic, went from playoff afterthought to Eastern Conference three seed ahead of Wednesday’s visit from New York Red Bulls.

[ FOLLOW: MLS first round scores, play-by-play ]

RBNY had an up-and-down season, but their playoff experience and veteran mettle give little reason to believe they’re an underdog short of playing the visitors’ role.

That one kicks off somewhere after 8:30 p.m. ET, two hours before the Whitecaps of Vancouver host sixth-seed San Jose Earthquakes.

The Caps will have to rebound from dipping out of the West’s No. 1 seed on Sunday, and tangle with a San Jose side riding the emotional high of a playoff spot clinching, final gasp defeat of Minnesota United on Decision Day.

Ayew credits Bilic for comeback: “The coach had the words”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT
West Ham United may have helped embattled manager Slaven Bilic flip the script on its poor season, and striker Andre Ayew says the boss deserves plenty of credit for the Irons’ fight back on Wednesday.

The Irons trailed London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at halftime before a 15-minute span saw Ayew score twice and Angelo Ogbonna snare a winner to send West Ham into the League Cup quarterfinals.

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-3 West Ham | Pochettino reacts ]

“We stayed confident,” Ayew said. “We were down but the coach had the words. I want to congratulate the whole team, it’s a massive win.”

It could well be. The Irons have struggled mightily this season, Bilic’s third season with the club. After leading West Ham to the Europa League in Year One, West Ham finished 11th last season before spending big on Marko Arnautovic, Joe Hart, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez amongst others.

Hopes were high, but the Irons have scored just eight Premier League goals and sit 16th this season.

Now, thanks to the comeback, West Ham is three wins from a spot in Europe. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice. From the BBC:

“We reacted in the most brilliant way. To score three goals against them, who do not concede goals, then be brave and compact and good on the ball, we deserved it and it is a big boost for us.”

Vibes will be positive ahead of what is a surprisingly big match against Crystal Palace this weekend, but it doesn’t get much easier for West Ham: Liverpool home, Watford away, Leicester home, Everton away, Man City away, Chelsea home, Arsenal home.

If the momentum, whatever that can mean, continues, West Ham may just surprise and build its Premier League record alongside this League Cup run. Or, of course, it can just be one win sandwiched between an embarrassing home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion and whatever happens at Palace.

But Bilic’s boys got it right on Wednesday. On to the next.

League Cup quarterfinalists set: What are the juiciest draws?

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
The League Cup is down to its final eight clubs, with several Premier League giants angling for their first bit of hardware this season.

Arsenal will be looking for its second, having won the Community Shield, and is joined in the quarterfinals by West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Bristol City.

The Irons knocked Spurs out of the tournament on Wednesday, eliminating the chance for a North London Derby. There are still some terrific possibilities for Thursday’s quarterfinal draw.

Here are our favorite ideas:

Keep ’em separated — A draw that keeps the big boys away from each other gives us much better odds on a huge final, or two big semifinals legs in January (Coincidentally, this is also wanted by Spurs and Liverpool in the hopes of schedule congestion for their Top Four opponents). That would be something like:

Arsenal vs. Bristol City
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Manchester City vs. West Ham United

Derby Day(s) and Cinderella clearances — The flip side would put those glamorous match-ups in the quarterfinals, set for late November.

Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
West Ham United vs. Bristol City
Leicester City vs. Bournemouth

A good mix — In this draw, we’ll keep United and City apart to ensure the first Manchester Derby of the year remains in the Premier League (Dec. 10), but still give the world a London Derby.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Manchester City vs. Bristol City
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
West Ham United vs. Leicester City

