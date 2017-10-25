More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

LIVE, League Cup: Spurs v. West Ham; Chelsea v. Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT
Two huge Carabao Cup (League Cup) ties take place on Wednesday with two all-Premier League ties taking center stage.

Tottenham Hotspur host London rivals West Ham at Wembley Stadium, while Chelsea welcome managerless Everton at Stamford Bridge.

With Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Bristol City and Arsenal reaching the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Tuesday, the last eight will be complete with the winners of Wednesday’s games.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea are expected to make plenty of changes with Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte eyeing glory in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, so beleaguered West Ham and Everton could take full advantage against weakened opponents.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the schedule

Wednesday’s League Cup schedule
Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United – 3 p.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Everton – 2:45 p.m. ET

Claude Puel appointed new Leicester City boss

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT
Claude Puel is back in the game.

Leicester City appointed the former Southampton manager on Wednesday, with the Foxes giving the Frenchman a second chance to shine in the Premier League.

It’s safe to say his appointment hasn’t been met with widespread euphoria from Leicester’s fans but the last time they felt underwhelmed by a managerial appointment (ahem, Claudio Ranieri) it worked out pretty well for them…

Puel — who has signed a contract until 2020 — replaces Craig Shakespeare who was fired last week after just eight games in charge of the Foxes on a permanent basis, with assistant coach Michael Appleton stepping in as caretaker but Appleton will now become Puel’s assistant.

Speaking about his appointment, Puel was delighted to take charge of the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

“It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own. The opportunity to help the Club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”

Leicester City’s vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha described Puel as a “perfect fit” for the club and lauded his “attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realize it.”

In his only previous campaign in English soccer, last season Puel, 56, led Saints to an eighth place finish in the Premier League and the League Cup final, plus within one goal of reaching the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds.

However, the former Monaco, Lille, Lyon and Nice manager was fired at the end of last season following a run of five home games without scoring as Southampton’s fans lambasted the team for a bland style of play and a lack of goals.

In his homeland Puel won the French title with Monaco, plus led Lille and Lyon in the UEFA Champions League, with the latter reaching the semifinals. He has also been responsible for giving many young players a chance to shine with Eden Hazard, Hugo Lloris and Alexandre Lacazette all given their chance by the former Monaco midfielder.

With the Foxes in the quarterfinals of the League Cup, plus grabbing a win at Swansea City last weekend under Appleton’s guidance, their situation is looking pretty healthy right now and Puel won’t need time to adjust to a new league and country this time around.

Let’s see if Puel can reignite Leicester and get Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and Co. firing on all cylinders.

Israeli sports minister asks Italy to rein in soccer racism

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

JERUSALEM (AP) Israel’s sports minister has asked her Italian counterpart to crack down on racism in soccer after Lazio supporters littered a stadium with images of Holocaust victim and diarist Anne Frank wearing a jersey of city rival Roma.

Miri Regev’s office says a letter dispatched to Luca Lotti called the display “despicable” and accused thousands of Lazio fans of openly identifying with neo-Nazi symbols. She wrote that calling Roma players “Jews” inferred they were a “scourge to be avoided.”

The Italian soccer federation has said a passage from Frank’s diary will be read aloud at all soccer matches in Italy this week. It said it would also be combined with a minute’s silence before Serie A, B and C matches to promote Holocaust remembrance.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT
Once again, we have an all-out battle for the top two spots in our Power Rankings.

Both Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne continue to dominate the headlines, but behind them there’s a cast of talented stars hitting top form with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham all well represented.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 1
  2. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
  3. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
  4. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
  5. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
  6. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Down 3
  7. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
  8. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – New entry
  9. David Silva (Man City) – Down 3
  10. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 3
  11. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 3
  12. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
  13. Pascal Gross (Brighton) – New entry
  14. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 10
  15. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
  16. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) – New entry
  17. Ederson (Man City) – Down 4
  18. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Down 4
  19. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) New entry
  20. Richarlison (Watford) – New entry

Who is Rhian Brewster? A look at England, Liverpool teen

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
1 Comment

Liverpool appear to have a star in the making.

Rhian Brewster has scored consecutive hat tricks at the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India to propel England to the World Cup final on Saturday.

Brewster, 17, scored trebles in both of England’s wins against the USA at the quarterfinal stage and then against Brazil in the semis and led the line superbly.

His displays of predatory finishing suggest the hype around him at Liverpool is well-placed as Jurgen Klopp is known to be a huge fan of the youngster who was previously on the books at Chelsea, his local club after he was born and raised in London.

Brewster signed for Liverpool in 2015 from Chelsea and has scored three goals in six PL 2 appearances so far this season, as well as scoring a hat trick in a behind closed doors friendly earlier in 2017 at Melwood.

Here’s more on that hat trick from Brewster as he spoke in an interview with Liverpool’s website earlier this year.

“That was a great experience. I didn’t think I was going to start and to then score the first goal after a great team move was a fantastic feeling. I got a second goal and then luckily for me I managed to get a hat-trick. I got a ‘well done’ from the boss which was amazing. My confidence was sky high.”

The Londoner leads the 2017 U-17 World Cup Golden Boot race heading into the final with seven goals in the tournament and his exploits will mean he is watched very closely by Liverpool fans when he returns from India with England.

Brewster was previously asked by Liverpool’s staff to describe one player he looks up to and sees a little of himself in.

“Luis Suarez. I know he is no longer in the Premier League but what a player he was for Liverpool! Suarez is amazing and I look up to him. His playing style is a bit like mine, quick feet, can score goals and if I could play for Liverpool’s first team like him one day that would be amazing.”

Scoring back-to-back hat tricks at the latter stages of a World Cup tournament will do his chances of breaking into Liverpool’s first team no harm at all…