Luke Shaw fears Manchester United career is over

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT
Multiple reports claim that Luke Shaw believes his Manchester United career is “effectively over” following a falling out with Jose Mourinho.

Shaw, 22, hasn’t featured in the Premier League this season for the Red Devils after battling back with a foot injury he picked up at the end of last season.

For most of the last three seasons he has battled through injuries at Old Trafford (including a horror leg break in 2015 just when he was showing his full potential) and was criticized by both Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho over fitness concerns and then Mourinho questioned his tactical ability at the end of last season. 

Since arriving at United from Southampton in 2014 for a fee of $36 million Shaw has made just 49 appearances in four seasons.

After recovering during preseason the attacking full back is now fully fit but has featured just twice as a substitute in the League Cup this season for United and has seen plenty of others jump ahead of him in the pecking order.

What now for Shaw?

It would not be surprising to see him loaned out in January as he aims to battle for his spot in the England squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup. It does appear his future at United is done and Mourinho has perhaps not forgotten the fact that Shaw chose to sign for United rather than Chelsea, the team Mourinho was managing in 2014. Surely he wouldn’t be that cynical…

If a midtable PL club came in with a loan deal for Shaw in January, he should demand to leave and get back to playing regularly. It’s a cliche in soccer, but Shaw is truly one of those players who needs to be playing regularly to be at his best.

He’s been doing neither for too long and still just 22 years old, it seems like Shaw’s career has reached a pivotal moment.

England beat Brazil, reach U-17 World Cup final (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT
England beat Brazil 3-1 in Kolkata on Wednesday to reach the U-17 World Cup final.

Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster scored a hat trick for the second successive knockout game (he also bagged a treble in their quarterfinal victory against the USA) to send the young Three Lions into Saturday’s final against either Mali or Spain.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden was often the architect for England in their semifinal victory, but Brewster’s finishing inside the box was predatory as Steve Cooper’s men impressed.

England took the lead early on as Brewster finished calmly but Brazil fought back very well and were soon level with Wesley finishing off a flowing move. Big chances came and went for Brazil and Brewster struck again before half time to make it 2-1.

The 17-year-old Liverpool forward sent a header over the bar in the second half but completed his hat trick in fine fashion to seal the win and England’s spot in Saturday’s final in Kolkata as they aim to win their first-ever World Cup at U-17 level.

England could face Spain in the final, who they lost to in the European Championship final earlier this year on penalty kicks after Spain had scored a late equalizer to deny England glory in normal time.

If the young Three Lions do go on and win the World Cup it will mean England will hold both the U-17 and U-20 World Cup trophies at the same time.

Watch out, world. It seems like England have finally figured this World Cup thing out.

Stream: U-17 World Cup semis; Brazil v England, Mali v Spain

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 7:38 AM EDT
The semifinals of the 2017 U-17 World Cup take place on Wednesday in India.

There’s a huge clash as Brazil and England collide, while Mali (the tournament darlings) and Spain face off in the other semi.

Stream both games via Telemundo Deportes by clicking on the link above, while below is the schedule for the two semifinals.

2017 U-17 World Cup semifinals
Brazil vs. England – 7:30 a.m. ET
Mali vs. Spain – 10:30 a.m. ET

LA Galaxy doubles down on Sigi Schmid with personnel duties

By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT
Instead of firing manager Sigi Schmid which many thought was the only inevitable conclusion to this disastrous season, the LA Galaxy have doubled down on their experienced manager, transferring him player personnel duties stripped from general manager Pete Vagenas.

According to Kevin Baxter and his report in the LA Times, Vagenas will remain with the team, but has been demoted to a role as vice president of soccer operations, in essence now reporting to Schmid for all player personnel decisions.

“The results this season did not meet the standard and expectations of this club, our fans and this city,” said team president Chris Klein of the Galaxy’s last-placed finish in the Western Conference with just 32 points, level with D.C. United for the least of any team in MLS.

The Galaxy missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and they weren’t even close, winning just eight matches all season and finishing last for the first time in the history of the franchise. It was understood that Schmid was given a horrendous roster devoid of any players that fans had become attached to, but the former Seattle Sounders head man was still thought to be the one to take the fall, if not alongside Vagenas.

Instead, the 64-year-old is taking the reigns. “I am excited for the opportunity to build the Galaxy roster into one that is capable of competing for championships,” Schmid said. “This offseason is vital as we look ahead to the coming season and we will begin the efforts necessary to strengthen our roster immediately.”

The defense is likely the first order of business, with the club conceding 67 goals through their 34 league matches, the second-most of any MLS club behind the 70 by Minnesota United. Schmid will likely build the attack around the dos Santos brothers, but it would seem anyone (maybe outside of USMNT veteran Gyasi Zardes) is expendable.

U-17 World Cup semifinals feature 3 powerhouses, one minnow

By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
On Wednesday morning, the final of the U-17 World Cup will be decided. In contention are three familiar faces and one very unfamiliar one.

Mali stands among habitual powerhouses Spain, Brazil, and England as the African nation looks to find a stunning path to the U-17 World Cup final. They will take on Spain in the semis, opposite a mouth-watering matchup between the electric young England side against a Brazil squad that took down Germany in the quarterfinals.

England will have its hands full with tournament favorite Brazil with a 7:30 a.m. ET kick from Kolkata. The young South American squad boasts wins over Germany and Spain already, and they have conceded just two goals all competition. Their attacking talent is incredibly balanced, with Santos product Lincoln running the show in attacking midfield. Internacional striker Brenner is his target man up front, while Cruziero’s Gabriel Brazao holds things down between the sticks, conceding just a penalty and an own-goal so far this tournament. Their captain is Palmeiras center-back Vitao, who ranked #16 on Sports Illustrated’s Top 20 Under 20 list, and he will lead the charge for Brazil’s first U-17 World Cup trophy since 2003.

England will be up to the task. They dispatched the United States in the quarterfinals thanks to a hat-trick from Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, who has recently joined the Reds after spending much of his youth development at Chelsea. They have been prolific most of the time, but a 0-0 performance against Japan in the Round of 16 (where they won in penalties) leaves them vulnerable against a stifling Brazil defense. They will need to muck up the midfield, where Brazil makes its hay, in order to have a chance in the match. That might fall to Manchester City youngster Phil Foden, along with the more defensive-minded Tashan Oakley-Boothe of Spurs development.

What makes the Mali and Spain matchup – scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET in Navi Mumbai – so intriguing is that both teams lost their very first game of the competition. They have both recovered in spectacular fashion, with Spain finishing second to Brazil in Group D, while Mali finished second to Paraguay in Group B. Despite their early slip, the two sides have been spectacular.

Mali has outscored opponents 13-3 since their opening match loss, including a five-goal output against Iraq in their first knockout match. 17-year-old striker Lassana Ndiaye has been spectacular, tied for the tournament lead with five goals and the only man standing of the other two individuals level with him. On the other end, goalkeeper Youssuf Koita has made 19 saves, although he has just one clean sheet to show for it. This team has been here before, as runners-up at the 2015 World Cup, but their knockout path in that run included North Korea, Croatia, and Belgium.

They take on Spain who has been exactly what you’d expect from the European giants. After falling by a single goal to Brazil in the opening match, they have dispatched opponents by a combined 11-2, holding a pair of clean sheets in group stage matches but looking somewhat beatable in knockout games against France and Iran. Nevertheless, they have spectacular talent, led by captain and leading goalscorer Abel Ruiz, a striker in the Barcelona youth system. Another Barcelona youth product Sergio Gomez is a dangerous attacker down the left flank. This should be a match of stunning attacking quality and fabulous future talent.

Both matches will prove to be of delicious intrigue, with the stars of the future set to make their mark on the international stage.