Luke Shaw fears Manchester United career is over

Multiple reports claim that Luke Shaw believes his Manchester United career is “effectively over” following a falling out with Jose Mourinho.

Shaw, 22, hasn’t featured in the Premier League this season for the Red Devils after battling back with a foot injury he picked up at the end of last season.

For most of the last three seasons he has battled through injuries at Old Trafford (including a horror leg break in 2015 just when he was showing his full potential) and was criticized by both Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho over fitness concerns and then Mourinho questioned his tactical ability at the end of last season.

Since arriving at United from Southampton in 2014 for a fee of $36 million Shaw has made just 49 appearances in four seasons.

After recovering during preseason the attacking full back is now fully fit but has featured just twice as a substitute in the League Cup this season for United and has seen plenty of others jump ahead of him in the pecking order.

What now for Shaw?

It would not be surprising to see him loaned out in January as he aims to battle for his spot in the England squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup. It does appear his future at United is done and Mourinho has perhaps not forgotten the fact that Shaw chose to sign for United rather than Chelsea, the team Mourinho was managing in 2014. Surely he wouldn’t be that cynical…

If a midtable PL club came in with a loan deal for Shaw in January, he should demand to leave and get back to playing regularly. It’s a cliche in soccer, but Shaw is truly one of those players who needs to be playing regularly to be at his best.

He’s been doing neither for too long and still just 22 years old, it seems like Shaw’s career has reached a pivotal moment.

