Luke Shaw fears Manchester United career is over

Multiple reports claim that Luke Shaw believes his Manchester United career is “effectively over” following a falling out with Jose Mourinho.
[ MORE: Kane to Real Madrid? ]
Shaw, 22, hasn’t featured in the Premier League this season for the Red Devils after battling back with a foot injury he picked up at the end of last season.
For most of the last three seasons he has battled through injuries at Old Trafford (including a horror leg break in 2015 just when he was showing his full potential) and was criticized by both Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho over fitness concerns and then Mourinho questioned his tactical ability at the end of last season.
Since arriving at United from Southampton in 2014 for a fee of $36 million Shaw has made just 49 appearances in four seasons.
After recovering during preseason the attacking full back is now fully fit but has featured just twice as a substitute in the League Cup this season for United and has seen plenty of others jump ahead of him in the pecking order.
What now for Shaw?
It would not be surprising to see him loaned out in January as he aims to battle for his spot in the England squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup. It does appear his future at United is done and Mourinho has perhaps not forgotten the fact that Shaw chose to sign for United rather than Chelsea, the team Mourinho was managing in 2014. Surely he wouldn’t be that cynical…
If a midtable PL club came in with a loan deal for Shaw in January, he should demand to leave and get back to playing regularly. It’s a cliche in soccer, but Shaw is truly one of those players who needs to be playing regularly to be at his best.
He’s been doing neither for too long and still just 22 years old, it seems like Shaw’s career has reached a pivotal moment.
Cyle Larin wants to go to Europe, according to The Orlando Sentinel’s Alicia DelGallo.
The Canadian striker, 22, is coming off a rough season off-the-field but buried 12 goals in 28 games to give him 43 in his first three MLS seasons.
The former No. 1 SuperDraft pick was arrested for DUI this season, but has been linked to clubs like Leeds United in the last couple months.
[ MORE: Latest in Crew relocation saga ]
There’s a legitimate chance that Larin would break the outgoing MLS transfer record set by Jozy Altidore‘s $8 million move to Villarreal in 2008. Matt Miazga, Maurice Edu, Stern John, and Giancarlo Gonzalez round out the Top Five.
As for Larin, his thoughts are fairly clear-cut according to DelGallo:
“I think I’m at the right place to go play in Europe and it’s the right time,” Larin said in an exclusive interview with the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday. “I think I’ll benefit. I have personal goals and dreams and I want to go to Europe and play. I think it’s the right time.”
Larin says the timing is right, with his contract ending this season. His general manager at Orlando, Niki Budalic, says there’s been no offer since the transfer window closed in September, and that they’d sell if they received an acceptable offer.
One of those is certainly coming, according to Larin’s agent:
“The offers that came are offers that typically aren’t a regular occurrence in MLS,” Smyrniotis said. “That alone makes them something very interesting for all parties. At the time, it was more important for Orlando to keep Cyle, they were trying to make the playoffs.”
This one will happen, and it’ll be interesting to see how the 6-foot-2 striker fares overseas.
Follow @NicholasMendola
Mauricio Pochettino was bitter after Tottenham Hotspur tossed aside a 2-0 home lead and a berth in the League Cup quarterfinals.
Andre Ayew scored twice and Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner for West Ham, all goals coming in a 15-minute span, to send the Wembley Stadium crowd away unhappy.
[ RECAP: Spurs 2-3 West Ham ]
Pochettino wasn’t trying to put shine on the performance, as Spurs were very much in control of the match at the break to the point where anyone who checked out will be bewildered at the final score.
The manager says, frankly, Spurs were too full of themselves.
“That can’t happen. When you are not on the same mental level it is difficult. The opponent had nothing to lose, they started to believe and we started to suffer. Maybe we thought the job was done. The second half was not the same and it is difficult to accept.
“After Real Madrid and Liverpool it was difficult to keep the motivation and concentration. We must be more mature at 2-0 up, that is disappointing. It is not good to lose, always, I am not happy.”
With neither Harry Kane nor Christian Eriksen in the Starting XI, Spurs still looked capable of coasting to a win. The problem is they tried to coast, and a desperate Hammers unit punished them.
The reasoning is understandable, even if it’s surprising Pochettino was so up front about it. Old Trafford is next on Saturday, and now two stung teams will enter the stadium.
Follow @NicholasMendola
West Ham’s incredible fight back and Spurs massive home collapse led the Irons into the League Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 London Derby win at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli staked Spurs to a 2-0 halftime lead, but the fond times ended soon after the break.
Andre Ayew scored twice in five minutes to tie it up, cleaning up a rebound in the 55th and finishing some fine work from Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini in the 60th, before Angelo Ogbonna headed home a winner 10 minutes later.
[ MORE: Chelsea beats Everton ]
A long run from Heung-Min Son gave the South Korean plenty of time to spot Sissoko, and the French midfielder scored easily to give Spurs a sixth minute lead.
Dele made it 2-0 before the break with a lofted shot that took a turn off Declan Rice‘s head and looped inside the far post.
Spurs coasted into the break before it all fell apart.
Follow @NicholasMendola
Antonio Rudiger and Willian scored to lead Chelsea past Everton 2-1 on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, pushing the Blues into the quarterfinals of the League Cup.
Danny Drinkwater‘s made his Chelsea debut, but it was Rudiger headed across goal and over a jumping Jordan Pickford to give the Blues a first half lead. Willian was lively for most of the match, and worked a 1-2 with Cesc Fabregas to add to the lead in the second minute of second half stoppage.
They’d need it, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin answered back within minutes of restart after some solid work from Oumar Niasse.
[ MORE: Filling out an MLS Best XI is harder than ever ]
Everton got into the swing of things to start the second half, and Drinkwater received warm applause when departing after 61 minutes for Cesc Fabregas.
Wily Caballero made an outstanding save on Kevin Mirallas, whose slip in attempting a 69th minute shot may have somehow made it trickier to parry.
Willian and Calvert-Lewin traded goals in second half stoppage to provide some late thrills.
Follow @NicholasMendola