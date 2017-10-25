More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Stream: U-17 World Cup semis; Brazil v England, Mali v Spain

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 7:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The semifinals of the 2017 U-17 World Cup take place on Wednesday in India.

[ LIVE: Watch U-17 World Cup semifinals ]

There’s a huge clash as Brazil and England collide, while Mali (the tournament darlings) and Spain face off in the other semi.

Stream both games via Telemundo Deportes by clicking on the link above, while below is the schedule for the two semifinals.

2017 U-17 World Cup semifinals
Brazil vs. England – 7:30 a.m. ET
Mali vs. Spain – 10:30 a.m. ET

LA Galaxy doubles down on Sigi Schmid with personnel duties

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Instead of firing manager Sigi Schmid which many thought was the only inevitable conclusion to this disastrous season, the LA Galaxy have doubled down on their experienced manager, transferring him player personnel duties stripped from general manager Pete Vagenas.

According to Kevin Baxter and his report in the LA Times, Vagenas will remain with the team, but has been demoted to a role as vice president of soccer operations, in essence now reporting to Schmid for all player personnel decisions.

“The results this season did not meet the standard and expectations of this club, our fans and this city,” said team president Chris Klein of the Galaxy’s last-placed finish in the Western Conference with just 32 points, level with D.C. United for the least of any team in MLS.

The Galaxy missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and they weren’t even close, winning just eight matches all season and finishing last for the first time in the history of the franchise. It was understood that Schmid was given a horrendous roster devoid of any players that fans had become attached to, but the former Seattle Sounders head man was still thought to be the one to take the fall, if not alongside Vagenas.

Instead, the 64-year-old is taking the reigns. “I am excited for the opportunity to build the Galaxy roster into one that is capable of competing for championships,” Schmid said. “This offseason is vital as we look ahead to the coming season and we will begin the efforts necessary to strengthen our roster immediately.”

The defense is likely the first order of business, with the club conceding 67 goals through their 34 league matches, the second-most of any MLS club behind the 70 by Minnesota United. Schmid will likely build the attack around the dos Santos brothers, but it would seem anyone (maybe outside of USMNT veteran Gyasi Zardes) is expendable.

U-17 World Cup semifinals feature 3 powerhouses, one minnow

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Wednesday morning, the final of the U-17 World Cup will be decided. In contention are three familiar faces and one very unfamiliar one.

Mali stands among habitual powerhouses Spain, Brazil, and England as the African nation looks to find a stunning path to the U-17 World Cup final. They will take on Spain in the semis, opposite a mouth-watering matchup between the electric young England side against a Brazil squad that took down Germany in the quarterfinals.

England will have its hands full with tournament favorite Brazil with a 7:30 a.m. ET kick from Kolkata. The young South American squad boasts wins over Germany and Spain already, and they have conceded just two goals all competition. Their attacking talent is incredibly balanced, with Santos product Lincoln running the show in attacking midfield. Internacional striker Brenner is his target man up front, while Cruziero’s Gabriel Brazao holds things down between the sticks, conceding just a penalty and an own-goal so far this tournament. Their captain is Palmeiras center-back Vitao, who ranked #16 on Sports Illustrated’s Top 20 Under 20 list, and he will lead the charge for Brazil’s first U-17 World Cup trophy since 2003.

England will be up to the task. They dispatched the United States in the quarterfinals thanks to a hat-trick from Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, who has recently joined the Reds after spending much of his youth development at Chelsea. They have been prolific most of the time, but a 0-0 performance against Japan in the Round of 16 (where they won in penalties) leaves them vulnerable against a stifling Brazil defense. They will need to muck up the midfield, where Brazil makes its hay, in order to have a chance in the match. That might fall to Manchester City youngster Phil Foden, along with the more defensive-minded Tashan Oakley-Boothe of Spurs development.

What makes the Mali and Spain matchup – scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET in Navi Mumbai – so intriguing is that both teams lost their very first game of the competition. They have both recovered in spectacular fashion, with Spain finishing second to Brazil in Group D, while Mali finished second to Paraguay in Group B. Despite their early slip, the two sides have been spectacular.

Mali has outscored opponents 13-3 since their opening match loss, including a five-goal output against Iraq in their first knockout match. 17-year-old striker Lassana Ndiaye has been spectacular, tied for the tournament lead with five goals and the only man standing of the other two individuals level with him. On the other end, goalkeeper Youssuf Koita has made 19 saves, although he has just one clean sheet to show for it. This team has been here before, as runners-up at the 2015 World Cup, but their knockout path in that run included North Korea, Croatia, and Belgium.

They take on Spain who has been exactly what you’d expect from the European giants. After falling by a single goal to Brazil in the opening match, they have dispatched opponents by a combined 11-2, holding a pair of clean sheets in group stage matches but looking somewhat beatable in knockout games against France and Iran. Nevertheless, they have spectacular talent, led by captain and leading goalscorer Abel Ruiz, a striker in the Barcelona youth system. Another Barcelona youth product Sergio Gomez is a dangerous attacker down the left flank. This should be a match of stunning attacking quality and fabulous future talent.

Both matches will prove to be of delicious intrigue, with the stars of the future set to make their mark on the international stage.

Young Huddersfield fan finds money at MUFC match, sends it to Aaron Mooy

@SeanMJarvis on Twitter
By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A young Huddersfield Town fan contributed an act of appreciation towards one of his favorite players, and he may just be more wise than any of us.

In a letter to Huddersfield commercial director Sean Jarvis, a young fan Adam Bhana said he was at the Huddersfield match against Manchester United at Kirklees Stadium, and he found a five-pound note on the ground. With wisdom beyond his years, Adam said his dad taught him that “we cannot keep what is not ours” so instead, he decided to send the money to Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy, who he thought “played very well” and grabbed a goal in the famous 2-1 victory.

Jarvis took a picture of the letter and posted it to Twitter, to which Mooy responded that he wants to meet the young fan.

When the purity of a youngster reaches out into the realm of sports, the cuteness is overwhelming. Fair play to young Adam, who stepped up when others may have pocketed the cash and not even batted an eye.

Courtois shakes off rumors of player unrest at Chelsea

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 24, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With defending champions Chelsea struggling to piece together consistent positive results, rumors of player unrest have cropped up as Antonio Conte comes under fire.

According to one first-team player, that couldn’t be less true.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s EFL Cup wrap as Swansea, Palace fall ]

“When a top team has a few bad results the first thing they try to say is that the players are not happy and we’re not behind the coach,” Courtois told reporters ahead of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup match against Everton. “But against Watford you saw we fought for every moment and we fought when we were down, so everybody can see we’re behind the coach. Those rumors are easy to spread but I don’t think they are true. If somebody is unhappy, instead of going to the press I think they would say it internally, so it’s not true.”

Courtois doubled down, adding that Conte isn’t to blame, and the players need to be the ones to pick up the slack with the results not going their way.

“First of all, it’s the players that have to do it on the pitch so it was important to win, to fight. At the moment it’s more running, fighting and battling for every ball than maybe the best football.”

Courtois has played every minute of Chelsea’s Premier League season so far, but could get some time off on Wednesday. Last Carabao Cup match, Conte chose to rest Courtois in favor of backup Willy Caballero. In fact, Conte left Courtois completely out of the squad, with third-stringer Eduardo named to the bench behind Caballero.