More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Who is Rhian Brewster? A look at England, Liverpool teen

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool appear to have a star in the making.

Rhian Brewster has scored consecutive hat tricks at the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India to propel England to the World Cup final on Saturday.

Brewster, 17, scored trebles in both of England’s wins against the USA at the quarterfinal stage and then against Brazil in the semis and led the line superbly.

His displays of predatory finishing suggest the hype around him at Liverpool is well-placed as Jurgen Klopp is known to be a huge fan of the youngster who was previously on the books at Chelsea, his local club after he was born and raised in London.

Brewster signed for Liverpool in 2015 from Chelsea and has scored three goals in six PL 2 appearances so far this season, as well as scoring a hat trick in a behind closed doors friendly earlier in 2017 at Melwood.

Here’s more on that hat trick from Brewster as he spoke in an interview with Liverpool’s website earlier this year.

“That was a great experience. I didn’t think I was going to start and to then score the first goal after a great team move was a fantastic feeling. I got a second goal and then luckily for me I managed to get a hat-trick. I got a ‘well done’ from the boss which was amazing. My confidence was sky high.”

The Londoner leads the 2017 U-17 World Cup Golden Boot race heading into the final with seven goals in the tournament and his exploits will mean he is watched very closely by Liverpool fans when he returns from India with England.

Brewster was previously asked by Liverpool’s staff to describe one player he looks up to and sees a little of himself in.

“Luis Suarez. I know he is no longer in the Premier League but what a player he was for Liverpool! Suarez is amazing and I look up to him. His playing style is a bit like mine, quick feet, can score goals and if I could play for Liverpool’s first team like him one day that would be amazing.”

Scoring back-to-back hat tricks at the latter stages of a World Cup tournament will do his chances of breaking into Liverpool’s first team no harm at all…

Potential President Wynalda discusses plans for US Soccer

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

Eric Wynalda joined Paul Pabst and Andrew Perloff in the latest edition of The Leisuremen podcast and had plenty of intriguing things to say about his decision to run for U.S. Soccer Fedration (USSF) president.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news, analysis ]

Following the USMNT’s embarrassing failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Wynalda, 48, has thrown his hat into the ring to challenge incumbent USSF boss Sunil Gulati and plans on having the likes of Landon Donovan, Tim Howard and Julie Foudy involved if he succeeds in February’s presidential election.

The former USMNT star is a current analyst with Fox Sports and is the coach of the LA Wolves in the United Premier Soccer League, but he has big plans to shake up U.S. Soccer from the top down.

Speaking to the guys, Wynalda revealed that this is something he has been thinking about for quite some time.

“I’ve been feeling this way for about 6-8 years. This wasn’t just about something that happened on a Tuesday night in Trinidad,” Wynalda said. “The problem we are having right now, in our country, is that we are completely all over the place. It is so fragmented and people don’t see that. All they see is that final product of our team trying to qualify for the World Cup. We don’t make it and then everyone is screaming at the reins.

“Everybody wants change and wants to get better but nobody really has a solution and that’s where it gets frustrating from a guy on the outside looking in. Then you come to the realization that this is a leadership problem. This is a problem which starts literally with one man. The reason I threw my hat in the ring is 1) I know I can win this election because it is more of a culture problem than anything and 2) I have a plan. Those are the two things Mr. Gulati has really never understood completely.”

You can listen to the interview in full by clicking play above, but below are some key points Wynalda made about the problems facing U.S. Soccer and how he hopes to fix them.

Wynalda took aim at claims that “incredible growth” has occurred across the U.S. Soccer realm in the past decade

“When you really look and dig down at the professional level and see what’s going on a tiers 1, 2 and 3, it is the most disorganized professional outfit on the planet. Then you try to look at the youth organizations who are trying to develop the next superstars and they are even more fragmented than the pros. While we sit back and celebrate all this growth, it is almost that we have to remind people that cancer grows organically too.

“If you don’t have a vision and don’t have a means of getting everybody understanding exactly what their function is within the system, it is not going to work. We are celebrating it right now but the truth is it needs a lot of change, in a hurry, if soccer is going to make sense in this country because we are almost growing out of control. We have become a weed. We talk about grassroots but we have a lot of weeds. This is not the way it is supposed to be.”

Wynalda believes the talent is there for the U.S. to create plenty more players of Christian Pulisic’s caliber

“Is there talent? Absolutely. Absolutely. I would argue that there are 100 more Christian Pulisic’s out there. That is quite the statement. I’m coming from practice right now with a bunch of amateur guys that we discovered an 18-year-old Mexican-American boy in a Sunday league two weeks ago and he’s probably going to be the best guy on my team this year. These are the kind of things that are misunderstood.

“I went on the podium the other day and said we don’t have time for a president who has one foot in New York and one foot in Switzerland, we need a president that has boots on the ground now and starts solving some of the problems. That talent is out there. We just have to find them and make sure we take care of that.”

On how you can create a better type of player for the U.S. without centralizing youth development

“Germany are the size of Oklahoma, so we have different challenges. What I’ve argued is that if you take Iceland as a model and what they’ve been able to accomplish in a very short space of time, just by getting organized, it is a lot easier to organize yourself if you are the size of Rhode Island. We are a massive country and just as our accents change as we move across the country, so does the personality of our players.

“I’m a huge proponent of allowing Dallas to be Dallas. Miami to be Miami. New York to be New York. And the kids in Southern California or LA, the city kids, they’ve got to have that raw attitude. We have to have all of those personalities but we do a bad job with that because when we centralize it, when we think they all have to be thinking the same, that’s when someone isn’t thinking. That’s why we don’t have a personality or have an identity when we play.”

Wynalda intends to change perception some may have on him from his “hot takes” on TV, include former U.S. stars

“I am usually, when it comes to my family or the real world problems, I am the guy that you are going to give the penalty kick to because when the world is swirling around me I’m able to make really solid decisions in moments of pressure. It is going to take people a while to understand and it’s going to take 6-8 months from now when people say, ‘this guy does know what he’s doing and he’s not the guy I thought he was’ and I need to make that happen.”

“One of the things I’ve offered is the structure of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). Right now there is only about three of four guys running the whole deal. There is some branch out but we don’t have enough people making soccer decisions. On our board we have guys running hedge funds, the Clinton Foundation etc. but we don’t have real soccer people solving real soccer problems. Landon Donovan would be great. Timmy [Howard] would be great. Julie Foudy would be great. These are people who need to be at the table and given roles within our structure that they can be passionate about and bring their expertise to and will allow us to address these issues appropriately. Right now it’s hard.”

Wynalda will soon be on the campaign trail, visiting Utah, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Seattle, northern California and Phoenix, among others, to try and “find out what the problem is” in each city and state

“I am going to need guys like Landon, guys like Brian McBride in my corner and a guy I can bounce different ideas off of and he will come back with maybe a different look. As opposed to a politician who would say ‘how can we manipulate this? How do we control this? How do we benefit from this?’ because that’s what we have got right now.”

Wynalda revealed that Lionel Messi’s best friend plays for his team in Southern California and he would look to ask for Messi’s opinion and other stars to try and help U.S. Soccer progress

“That is my network by the way. These are the people I talk to and the people I want to bring into my outer circle. I need to know what someone like Zinedine Zidane thinks about what is going on over here. We can get to Ronaldo. I can sit with someone like Franz Beckenbauer and he can give me the whole background, the whole picture. I don’t know how expensive that bottle of wine is going to be… but we’re going to solve something. There’s a huge world out there that at times we have stayed away from. We have created our own model and unfortunately a couple of Tuesday’s ago we were reminded that our model doesn’t work and it needs drastic change.”

On what it would mean if Wynalda did become the next president of U.S. Soccer

“If I do, all that means is soccer has won. And that soccer will succeed in this country and progress. I’m hoping for that and I need support and I need people to understand my message. I have a lot of time to get that message across and maybe reintroduce myself to people who maybe think I am somebody else.”

England beat Brazil, reach U-17 World Cup final (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT
1 Comment

England beat Brazil 3-1 in Kolkata on Wednesday to reach the U-17 World Cup final.

[ MORE: Latest U-17 World Cup videos

Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster scored a hat trick for the second successive knockout game (he also bagged a treble in their quarterfinal victory against the USA) to send the young Three Lions into Saturday’s final against either Mali or Spain.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden was often the architect for England in their semifinal victory, but Brewster’s finishing inside the box was predatory as Steve Cooper’s men impressed.

England took the lead early on as Brewster finished calmly but Brazil fought back very well and were soon level with Wesley finishing off a flowing move. Big chances came and went for Brazil and Brewster struck again before half time to make it 2-1.

The 17-year-old Liverpool forward sent a header over the bar in the second half but completed his hat trick in fine fashion to seal the win and England’s spot in Saturday’s final in Kolkata as they aim to win their first-ever World Cup at U-17 level.

England could face Spain in the final, who they lost to in the European Championship final earlier this year on penalty kicks after Spain had scored a late equalizer to deny England glory in normal time.

If the young Three Lions do go on and win the World Cup it will mean England will hold both the U-17 and U-20 World Cup trophies at the same time.

Watch out, world. It seems like England have finally figured this World Cup thing out as the success of England’s youth teams in 2017 continues.

Luke Shaw fears Manchester United career is over

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT
1 Comment

Multiple reports claim that Luke Shaw believes his Manchester United career is “effectively over” following a falling out with Jose Mourinho.

[ MORE: Kane to Real Madrid? ]

Shaw, 22, hasn’t featured in the Premier League this season for the Red Devils after battling back with a foot injury he picked up at the end of last season.

For most of the last three seasons he has battled through injuries at Old Trafford (including a horror leg break in 2015 just when he was showing his full potential) and was criticized by both Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho over fitness concerns and then Mourinho questioned his tactical ability at the end of last season. 

Since arriving at United from Southampton in 2014 for a fee of $36 million Shaw has made just 49 appearances in four seasons.

After recovering during preseason the attacking full back is now fully fit but has featured just twice as a substitute in the League Cup this season for United and has seen plenty of others jump ahead of him in the pecking order.

What now for Shaw?

It would not be surprising to see him loaned out in January as he aims to battle for his spot in the England squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup. It does appear his future at United is done and Mourinho has perhaps not forgotten the fact that Shaw chose to sign for United rather than Chelsea, the team Mourinho was managing in 2014. Surely he wouldn’t be that cynical…

If a midtable PL club came in with a loan deal for Shaw in January, he should demand to leave and get back to playing regularly. It’s a cliche in soccer, but Shaw is truly one of those players who needs to be playing regularly to be at his best.

He’s been doing neither for too long and still just 22 years old, it seems like Shaw’s career has reached a pivotal moment.

Stream: U-17 World Cup semis; Brazil v England, Mali v Spain

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2017, 7:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The semifinals of the 2017 U-17 World Cup take place on Wednesday in India.

[ LIVE: Watch U-17 World Cup semifinals ]

There’s a huge clash as Brazil and England collide, while Mali (the tournament darlings) and Spain face off in the other semi.

Stream both games via Telemundo Deportes by clicking on the link above, while below is the schedule for the two semifinals.

2017 U-17 World Cup semifinals
Brazil vs. England – 7:30 a.m. ET
Mali vs. Spain – 10:30 a.m. ET