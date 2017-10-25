Who is Rhian Brewster? A look at England, Liverpool teen

Liverpool appear to have a star in the making.

Rhian Brewster has scored consecutive hat tricks at the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India to propel England to the World Cup final on Saturday.

Brewster, 17, scored trebles in both of England’s wins against the USA at the quarterfinal stage and then against Brazil in the semis and led the line superbly.

His displays of predatory finishing suggest the hype around him at Liverpool is well-placed as Jurgen Klopp is known to be a huge fan of the youngster who was previously on the books at Chelsea, his local club after he was born and raised in London.

Brewster signed for Liverpool in 2015 from Chelsea and has scored three goals in six PL 2 appearances so far this season, as well as scoring a hat trick in a behind closed doors friendly earlier in 2017 at Melwood.

Here’s more on that hat trick from Brewster as he spoke in an interview with Liverpool’s website earlier this year.

“That was a great experience. I didn’t think I was going to start and to then score the first goal after a great team move was a fantastic feeling. I got a second goal and then luckily for me I managed to get a hat-trick. I got a ‘well done’ from the boss which was amazing. My confidence was sky high.”

The Londoner leads the 2017 U-17 World Cup Golden Boot race heading into the final with seven goals in the tournament and his exploits will mean he is watched very closely by Liverpool fans when he returns from India with England.

Brewster was previously asked by Liverpool’s staff to describe one player he looks up to and sees a little of himself in.

“Luis Suarez. I know he is no longer in the Premier League but what a player he was for Liverpool! Suarez is amazing and I look up to him. His playing style is a bit like mine, quick feet, can score goals and if I could play for Liverpool’s first team like him one day that would be amazing.”

Scoring back-to-back hat tricks at the latter stages of a World Cup tournament will do his chances of breaking into Liverpool’s first team no harm at all…

